Power ranking all 32 NFL teams before the 2024 NFL Draft: Chiefs, 49ers and Ravens rise to the top

• Who else but the Chiefs at No. 1? The Chiefs signed WR Marquise Brown to a bargain deal in the offseason, bolstering their receiving corps. And while the loss of L’Jarius Sneed will be felt in their cornerback room, they still have quite a bit of depth at the position.

• The Cardinals are playing catchup: The Cardinals have some work to do. They finished last in team defense grade and 25th in team offense grade in 2023, and they have since lost tight end Zach Ertz and receivers Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

The first wave of free agency came and went. The Vikings, Texans and Falcons emerged as early offseason winners, while the Cardinals, Panthers and Cowboys need to catch up as we head into late April.

You can see free agency grades for all 32 teams here.

Next up is the 2024 NFL Draft, a golden opportunity for franchises to add young talent and build for the future. With that, we wanted to look at where all 32 NFL teams stand before the draft kicks off.

We’ll evaluate the league's teams by looking at the players they had at the end of the 2023 season, who they lost and gained in free agency and the remaining salary cap space available to them should they wish to add any final touches to their roster before the season kicks off.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB L’Jarius Sneed (0.54 WAR)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (0.54 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Carson Wentz (0.11 WAR)

The Chiefs signed WR Marquise Brown to a bargain deal in the offseason, bolstering their receiving corps. And while the loss of L’Jarius Sneed will be felt in their cornerback room, they still have quite a bit of depth at the position.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): DI Arik Armstead (0.23 WAR)

DI Arik Armstead (0.23 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Joshua Dobbs (0.09 WAR)

The loss of Arik Armstead will be felt, as the longtime 49er earned a solid 81.9 PFF grade last season. The 49ers put up the highest team pass-rush grade in the NFL last year, and though they may have let Chase Young walk, they added Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Ronald Darby (0.44 WAR)

CB Ronald Darby (0.44 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR)

The Ravens finished fifth in team rushing grade (90.8) during the 2023 regular season with Keaton Mitchell and Gus Edwards. Will the addition of Derrick Henry take them to the next level? Adrian Peterson was arguably the last running back to defy conventional wisdom in a similar way to Henry. At the age of 30, Peterson led the NFL in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Seeing Henry repeat that trick nine years later wouldn't be a shock.

Ronald Darby‘s 72.8 coverage grade ranked first among Ravens corners last season, so they could use some reinforcements there.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): T Tyron Smith (0.37 WAR)

T Tyron Smith (0.37 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): LB Eric Kendricks (0.14 WAR)

Tackle Tyron Smith was the Cowboys' highest-graded offensive lineman (84.6) last season, and they have yet to sign anyone to replace him. Their one free-agency signing was Eric Kendricks, who will join the 14th-best-graded defense from 2023.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): LB Haason Reddick (0.18 WAR)

LB Haason Reddick (0.18 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Kenny Pickett (1.12 WAR)

The Eagles coverage unit was their weak link, as they ranked 24th in team coverage grade last season. They signed cornerbacks Tyler Hall and defensive end Bryce Huff to get a head start on bolstering the defense.

The Eagles' most intriguing signing was running back Saquon Barkley, whom they poached from the division-rival Giants. Jalen Hurts and Barkley will be a dynamic duo in the zone-read game, and Barkley can be a pass-catching weapon.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): LB Blake Cashman (0.18 WAR)

LB Blake Cashman (0.18 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): WR Stefon Diggs (0.35 WAR)

The Texans made the most of free agency, bringing in Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter and Joe Mixon, to name but a few.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR)

ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB Kendall Fuller (0.75 WAR)

The Dolphins' 89.0 team defense grade ranked fourth in the league last season. With the loss of edge defender Andrew Van Ginkel and interior defender Christian Wilkins, that might be tough to replicate.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): WR Josh Reynolds (0.21 WAR)

WR Josh Reynolds (0.21 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): G Kevin Zeitler (0.41 WAR)

The Lions fielded the league's second-best offensive line in 2023 but lost guard Jonah Jackson and tackle Matt Nelson this offseason. Still, they signed guard Kevin Zeitler and re-signed guard Graham Glasgow, who can play all three interior positions.

The Lions ranked 29th in team coverage grade last season, but they shored up their cornerback depth by adding Carlton Davis III, Amik Robertson and DJ Reader during free agency.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Chidobe Awuzie (0.15 WAR)

CB Chidobe Awuzie (0.15 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): TE Mike Gesicki (0.22 WAR)

The Bengals lost their leading rusher, Joe Mixon, this offseason. However, they added tight end Mike Gesicki, adding another pass-catcher to their loaded receiving corps.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): WR Stefon Diggs (0.35 WAR)

WR Stefon Diggs (0.35 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB Rasul Douglas (0.26 WAR)

The Bills lost a lot of veterans this offseason, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse, to name a few. They’ll need to bring in more receivers to bolster their group of Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Darious Williams (0.88 WAR)

CB Darious Williams (0.88 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB Ronald Darby (0.44 WAR)

The Jaguars added center Mitch Morse and guard Ezra Cleveland to their offensive line, which ranked 30th in PFF grade last season. They added Gabe Davis to the receiving corps but could stand to add more weapons ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Joe Flacco (0.87 WAR)

QB Joe Flacco (0.87 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): WR Jerry Jeudy (0.13 WAR)

The Browns receivers ranked 29th in receiving grade last season, so adding wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was a good move.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): LB Bobby Wagner (0.34 WAR)

LB Bobby Wagner (0.34 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Sam Howell (0.76 WAR)

The Seahawks fielded the fourth-lowest graded offensive line last year. After losing their starting guard and center in the offseason, they signed tackle George Fant and center Nick Harris. They also lost two tight ends in Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly, but they added Pharaoh Brown.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Gardner Minshew (0.65 WAR)

QB Gardner Minshew (0.65 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Joe Flacco (0.87 WAR)

The Colts lost Zack Moss, who earned a 72.8 rushing grade last season. They didn't add many key players in free agency.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Rasul Douglas (0.26 WAR)

CB Rasul Douglas (0.26 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): S Xavier McKinney (0.19 WAR)

The Packers defense struggled last season, ranking 20th in team defense grade. Adding safety Xavier McKinney could be a big help, but they did lose cornerback Rasul Douglas and safeties Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens.

They also lost running back Aaron Jones but added Josh Jacobs.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Kirk Cousins (1.94 WAR)

QB Kirk Cousins (1.94 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR)

The Vikings roster underwent quite a significant change this offseason. After losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins — and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs — they’ll be looking to find their quarterback of the future in the draft.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Carson Wentz (0.21 WAR)

QB Carson Wentz (0.21 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB Darious Williams (0.88 WAR)

Even with Aaron Donald, the Rams defense finished 23rd in team defense grade last season. They added Tre’Davious White and Darious Williams to their secondary this offseason, though.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Isaac Yiadom (0.51 WAR)

CB Isaac Yiadom (0.51 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): ED Chase Young (0.13 WAR)

The Saints avoided many significant losses this offseason. They were able to sign Chase Young and Willie Gay to bolster their 11th-ranked defense in 2023.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): ED Bryce Huff (0.2 WAR)

ED Bryce Huff (0.2 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Tyrod Taylor (0.75 WAR)

The Jets made key additions to their struggling offensive line, signing tackles Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith and guard John Simpson. They also added Haason Reddick to their already solid defense.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Justin Fields (0.96 WAR)

QB Justin Fields (0.96 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): WR Keenan Allen (0.4 WAR)

The Bears got a head start on building around their new franchise signal-caller, adding receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Gerald Everett. They also added depth to an offensive line that struggled last year, signing center Coleman Shelton and tackle Matt Pryor.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): WR Keenan Allen (0.4 WAR)

WR Keenan Allen (0.4 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): TE Will Dissly (0.15 WAR)

The Chargers lost a large chunk of their receiving corps in the offseason in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Gerald Everett.

Their offensive line struggled last year, ranking 24th among teams in PFF grade. Losing center Bradley Bozeman won't help.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Desmond Ridder (0.31 WAR)

QB Desmond Ridder (0.31 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Kirk Cousins (1.94 WAR)

The Falcons added a new franchise quarterback and wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III and Rondale Moore. They have the makings of a very fun offense, but they'll need to add talent to the defensive side of the ball in the draft.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Carlton Davis III (0.23 WAR)

CB Carlton Davis III (0.23 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB Tavierre Thomas (0.11 WAR)

The Buccaneers lost two of their best defensive players in cornerback Carlton Davis III and edge defender Shaquil Barrett, but they added cornerbacks Bryce Hall and Tavierre Thomas. The Bucs ranked 26th in run-defense grade and 22nd in coverage grade last season.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Russell Wilson (1.53 WAR)

QB Russell Wilson (1.53 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): WR Josh Reynolds (0.21 WAR)

While the Broncos added Josh Reynolds to their receiving corps, they finished 23rd in team receiving grade last season and lost Jerry Jeudy this winter.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Kenny Pickett (1.21 WAR)

QB Kenny Pickett (1.21 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Russell Wilson (1.53 WAR)

It remains to be seen whether the addition of Russell Wilson (and Justin Fields) improves Pittsburgh's 27th-graded offense from 2023. The Steelers finished seventh in team defense grade but added Donte Jackson, Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott this offseason.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR)

RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB L’Jarius Sneed (0.64 WAR)

The Titans may have lost Derrick Henry, but they overhauled their offense, signing Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard and Lloyd Cushenberry III. The Titans struggled defensively last season, earning the fourth-lowest grade in the league. They signed L’Jarius Sneed to hopefully alleviate some of these issues.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Jimmy Garoppolo (0.52 WAR)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (0.52 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Gardner Minshew (0.65 WAR)

The Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to help their defensive line, which ranked 20th in PFF grade last season. The duo of Maxx Crosby and Wilkins is going to take this ascending Raiders defense to even greater heights in 2024.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (0.18 WAR)

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (0.18 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Desmond Ridder (0.31 WAR)

The Cardinals have some work to do. They finished last in team defense grade and 25th in team offense grade in 2023, and they have since lost tight end Zach Ertz and receivers Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Sam Howell (0.76 WAR)

QB Sam Howell (0.76 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): LB Bobby Wagner (0.34 WAR)

The Commanders did well this offseason, adding linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, tight end Zach Ertz and running back Austin Ekeler. Their 25th-ranked defense lost cornerback Kendall Fuller and edges Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): QB Tyrod Taylor (0.75 WAR)

QB Tyrod Taylor (0.75 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): T Jermaine Eluemunor (0.2 WAR)

The Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley and edge defender Leonard Williams, two key players. They fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, so they'll be looking to build up front during the draft.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): TE Mike Gesicki (0.22 WAR)

TE Mike Gesicki (0.22 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): QB Jacoby Brissett (0.23 WAR)

Losing tackle Trent Brown will not help the Patriots 19th-ranked offensive line from 2023. Their 28th-ranked receiving corps also lost tight end Mike Gesicki but gained Austin Hooper.

Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Donte Jackson (0.24 WAR)

CB Donte Jackson (0.24 WAR) Biggest gain (PFF WAR): ED Jadeveon Clowney (0.34 WAR)

The Panthers lost a significant chunk of their defense in Donte Jackson, Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. The addition of veteran Jadeveon Clowney should bolster their 25th-ranked pass rush unit from last season. They also brought in a potential receiving weapon in Diontae Johnson.