Final 2023 NFL offensive line rankings

• The Philadelphia Eagles hold on to their No. 1 ranking: The Eagles opened the season in the top spot but dropped a few spots down the rankings during the campaign.

• The Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts round out the top three: Penei Sewell anchors the Lions' unit, while second-year tackle Bernhard Raimann broke out for the Colts this year.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We monitored NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the final rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weak link

Best lineup:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

While the Eagles' offensive line, mainly due to injuries, could not keep up its 2022 form for all 18 weeks of the 2023 regular season, the unit at full strength and playing to its potential was still the best in the NFL.

Mailata (85.9), Kelce (84.8) and Johnson (82.9) were each among the five highest-graded players at their positions this season.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata was the only NFL offensive tackle this season to earn at least an 83.0 grade in both run blocking and pass blocking.

Best lineup:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

Detroit's offensive line lived up to expectations and was at times the best unit in the league this season. The group also endured some rough stretches, especially due to injuries. H owever, the unit enters the playoffs healthy.

Frank Ragnow (88.1) was the highest-graded center in the NFL this season.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell, whose 1,178 snaps were tied for the most by an offensive tackle this season, earned a 93.1 run-blocking grade in 2023 — the second-highest figure by an offensive tackle over the past five seasons.

Best lineup:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

Injuries to center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith weakened this unit, but when the Colts played all five of their starting offensive linemen — like in the first half against the Texans in Week 18 — it was one of the best and most improved front fives in the NFL.

The Colts' offensive line allowed just 15 sacks all season, the third fewest in the NFL.

Best player: Bernhard Raimann

Raimann was one of the breakout players of the 2023 NFL season, ranking fifth among left tackles in PFF overall grade (82.3).

Best lineup:

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary

While rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron dealt with NFL growing pains, this unit lived up to expectations and played really well, especially in run blocking late in the season.

The Falcons' offensive line also finished with an 87.4 pass-blocking efficiency, ranking second in the NFL.

Best player: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom struggled a bit initially, and even faced some injuries, but still ended up as the NFL's highest-graded guard (87.6).