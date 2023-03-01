NFL News & Analysis

PFF receiving grades: The best wide receivers from the 2022 NFL season

Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

By Gordon McGuinness
Mar 1, 2023

With the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look back at some of the top performers in various categories.

PFF receiving grade goes beyond basic metrics, encompassing the overall performance of a player running routes in the passing game. Here are the top 10 wide receivers (with a minimum of 50 targets) in PFF receiving grade from the 2022 regular season and playoffs.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 92.0

Hill was incredibly productive in his first season in Miami. He forced 12 missed tackles on 126 receptions and averaged 14.1 yards per catch.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 90.5

Adams' 14  receiving touchdowns led all wide receivers, and he dropped just six of the 106 catchable passes thrown his way over the course of the campaign.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 90.4

St. Brown has quietly joined the ranks of top wide receivers in football. He dropped just four of the 110 catchable passes thrown his way in his second season in the NFL.

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 90.2

Jefferson led the league with 1,809 receiving yards in the regular season. He averaged 2.62 yards per route run and 4.9 yards after the catch per reception.

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 89.0

Diggs dropped nine of the 117 catchable passes thrown his way but was still one of the most productive receivers in football in 2022. He caught 12 of his 24 contested targets over the regular season.

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 88.9

Brown was influential in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl after arriving from the Tennessee Titans via a trade during the 2022 NFL Draft. He averaged 17.0 yards per catch in the regular season.

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 88.1

Before going down with a season-ending injury, Kupp was once again on his way to being one of the best receivers in football. He forced 13 missed tackles on just 75 receptions in his nine games.

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 85.9

Lamb has vaulted himself into the conversation as one of the top 10 receivers in football after three strong seasons since arriving in the NFL out of Oklahoma. He dropped just five of the 112 catchable passes thrown his way last season.

9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 85.3

The first of two rookies in the top 10 here, Wilson was immediately productive as a rookie. He dropped just two passes over the season and averaged 4.7 yards after the catch per reception.

10. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

PFF RECEIVING GRADE: 85.2

London trailed only Wilson in PFF receiving grade among rookie wide receivers, finishing the season strong with 70 or more receiving yards in four of the final five games of the campaign.

