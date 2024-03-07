Perfect free-agent matches for all 32 NFL teams: Christian Wilkins to the Bears and more

• The Bears can take advantage of Miami not franchise-tagging Christian Wilkins: The No. 7-ranked player in PFF's free agency rankings finished 2023 with the ninth-most pressures and fifth-most sacks at the position last season.

• The Jets should target T Tyron Smith: Their 2023 season was derailed after just four snaps when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles while being sacked, and their offensive line finished with the second-worst overall grade in the NFL.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 19 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

The NFL’s free agency period is rapidly approaching, featuring a ton of talented players who are projected to earn big-money contracts.

We’ll examine an ideal free-agent match for all 32 NFL teams based on need and available financial resources.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Cardinals have just under $57 million in cap space to work with and are in immediate need of foundational front-seven players. They owned the league’s lowest-graded run-defense unit and linebacker room in 2023.

Baltimore’s Patrick Queen will be just 25 years old at the start of next season and has gotten substantially better over the past two seasons, setting career-high marks in run-defense and coverage grades in 2023. Given the relatively weak group of linebackers in the 2024 draft class, Queen is a logical option for Arizona.

Atlanta’s free agency budget may heavily depend on whether the recent rumors linking them to Kirk Cousins are true. Finding a viable starting quarterback should be their top priority. Not far behind, though, is the need to fortify a defense that finished 27th in pass-rush grade this past season.

Bryce Huff was a rotational player for the Jets, but he was an absolute weapon off the edge. He finished tied for ninth in the NFL in pass-rush grade and trailed only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons in pass-rush win rate. The Falcons could offer Huff the chance to play close to full time if they can afford him.

After franchise-tagging Justin Madubuike, the Ravens sit nearly $10 million over the salary cap. They will be working on a tight budget but need to build up their edge defender group with Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy hitting free agency.

Chase Young could be an option, as he is currently projected to sign a one-year prove-it contract to reestablish his market next year. He performed reasonably well in his first full season off a torn ACL but hasn’t yet lived up to his lofty draft status. Baltimore has a long history of handing veteran pass rushers one-year contracts, and Young could be next in line.

The Bills currently have the worst cap situation in the NFL, needing to clear more than $40 million before the start of the new league year. They have several needs, including running back, wide receiver and defensive line, that need to be addressed, but they likely won’t be eyeing the top of the market at any of those spots.

While there are flashier names available at the running back position, such as Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, a reunion with Devin Singletary would make some sense. He had an excellent year in Houston, wrestling the starting role away from Dameon Pierce. The Bills shuffled through several players for depth last year. Singletary is still one of the best gap-scheme runners in the league and would add stability behind James Cook.

Carolina needs to bring in fresh talent at nearly every spot on offense. They are set at tackle with Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, but they could stand to add weapons in a receiver-heavy draft. They would also be wise to use the free agency period to add desperately needed interior offensive line help in front of Bryce Young.

Carolina’s guards ranked last in the NFL in overall grade in 2023, so signing Los Angeles’ Kevin Dotson would be a massive move. Dotson had a tremendous breakout year, ranking second in the NFL in overall and run-blocking grades while posting a respectable 66.8 pass-blocking grade.

The Bears have a golden opportunity to add talent at quarterback, wide receiver and edge defender in the upcoming draft. With more than $56 million in cap space to work with, they should look to add to a defensive tackle group that ranked 29th in the NFL in overall grade in 2023.

Justin Madubuike has been franchise-tagged in Baltimore, and it’s widely assumed that the Chiefs will find a way to keep Chris Jones. That leaves Miami’s Christian Wilkins, PFF’s seventh-ranked free agent, as the best available interior defender. Wilkins finished 2023 with the ninth-most pressures and fifth-most sacks at the position last season.

The math is simple: When DJ Reader is on the field, the Bengals have a very good to excellent run defense. When he is not, they don’t. Reader’s ability to plug gaps when the Bengals play an odd front is incredibly valuable. He has also improved as a pass rusher over the past two years.

Reader’s value may also be lower after his season ended early due to a torn quad. He still finished the campaign as one of just five defensive tackles with top-15 grades in run defense and the pass rush. A reunion makes sense for all parties, with the hope that Reader fully recovers from his injury.

The Browns are currently working with just under $7 million in cap space and will continue to work amid a tight budget for the duration of the Deshaun Watson contract. Two areas stand out where the Browns need to improve: receiving and run defense.

We’ll side with improving the latter in free agency, given the cheaper market for run defenders and the deep wide receiver draft class. Tennessee’s Azeez Al-Shaair would offer a physical presence at linebacker that the Browns don’t currently have. Their linebackers ranked 27th in run-defense grade last season, and Al-Shaair could improve the room as a specialist in the same manner that someone like Leo Chenal does in Kansas City.

Dallas has some decisions to make on Dak Prescott and Michael Gallup before they can begin to look externally for reinforcements. With several needs on both sides of the ball, it will be interesting to see where the Cowboys’ priorities lie.

One should be improving a run defense that has often let them down in big spots. Indianapolis’ Grover Stewart should be on the Cowboys' radar after he posted a career-high 77.3 run-defense grade in 2023. He has earned at least a 65.0 run-defense grade in all seven seasons of his career. DeMarcus Lawrence was the only Cowboys defensive lineman with at least a 70.0 run-defense grade this past season.

The Broncos’ salary cap situation is a verifiable nightmare, given the impending release of Russell Wilson. They have a ton of roster holes to fill, including at quarterback. They may attack that position in the draft, but they also need to fix a coverage unit that looked like the backbone of their team as recently as 2022.

The bargain bin is likely the way to go while they hope for a rebound from Patrick Surtain II. Carolina recently released cornerback Donte Jackson. On the surface, he isn’t much of an improvement over Denver’s incumbents, but he may be a good system fit for a team that deploys man coverage at a reasonably high rate.

The Lions’ offense is ready to win a Super Bowl. Their defensive line has a lot of talent, even if it is a tad top-heavy. The secondary is where they need reinforcements. They ranked 30th in coverage grade last season and were last by a wide margin after Week 5.

Like last year, the Lions enter free agency needing help at cornerback. Houston’s Steven Nelson profiles as someone who can help. Detroit deploys a reasonably high amount of man coverage, and Nelson has placed inside the top 20 in man coverage grade in each of the past three seasons. Nelson won’t fix all of their issues alone, but his addition would be a nice starting point.

The Packers are extremely thin at safety. Anthony Johnson Jr. is their only player at that position who played legitimate snaps in 2023 and is signed for 2024. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who previously served as Boston College's head coach, is likely to want somebody roving the backend in a defense that used as many single-high looks as any in college football last season.

Xavier McKinney fits that bill after playing in a similarly aggressive defense in New York. McKinney finished 2023 leading all safeties with a 91.2 coverage grade. McKinney displayed fantastic range and versatility time and again last season and would be a long-term solution who enters the 2024 season at just 26 years old.

DeMeco Ryans worked a borderline miracle last season to turn Houston’s defense into a very respectable unit. Now, they just need to build around young stars like Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. A bookend to Anderson up front would be a good place to start.

Jonathan Greenard may be departing in free agency, leaving a void on the edge, but the Texans have plenty of cap space to go after Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter. Hunter is currently the top edge defender available in PFF’s free agent rankings. He finished the 2023 regular season with the ninth-most pressures in the NFL and would create a fearsome tandem with Anderson.

The Colts finished this past season ranked 22nd in coverage grade. They are extremely young at cornerback and may attack that position early in the upcoming draft. In the meantime, they should likely prioritize retaining their highest-graded cover man for the near future.

Kenny Moore II led Indianapolis with a 79.3 coverage grade while manning the slot in 2023. He is coming off his best season yet is currently projected to make less than $7 million annually from his next contract. This is likely due to him now being on the wrong side of 30 years old, but Moore was a constant in coverage this past season for the Colts. Keeping him around on a reasonable deal while Indianapolis supplements its secondary with young talent would be a wise move.

Offensive line struggles derailed Jacksonville’s postseason hopes last season. Injuries ravaged the unit, which finished with the third-lowest overall grade in the NFL. Jacksonville likely needs to find multiple solutions to help protect Trevor Lawrence and jumpstart the running game.

New England’s Mike Onwenu should be one of those solutions. He’s most comfortable at right tackle but also has plenty of experience at guard. The Jaguars may do some shuffling if they cut Cam Robinson and/or Brandon Scherff. Anton Harrison could move back to his natural position on the left side, as well. Either way, Onwenu would be a fit based on his prior production, versatility and prowess in Doug Pederson’s inside-zone run game.

Likely the most obvious match on this list, the Chiefs can’t allow their future Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle to leave. Jones was outstanding again this past year, posting a 90.0 pass-rush grade for the fifth time in his past six seasons. He is, by far, the Chiefs’ most indispensable player on defense.

Jones may demand as much as $30 million per year on his next deal, which would take some cap maneuvering from the Chiefs. Kansas City currently has roughly $3.5 million in cap space. A L’Jarius Sneed trade would clear almost another $20 million, and then potential cuts of players like Charles Omenihu or Justin Reid may need to occur. Such moves are necessary when trying to retain one of the best players in the sport.

The Raiders' offensive backfield is in a state of flux. They have holes at quarterback and running back and currently stand to lose three of their five starting offensive linemen. They may be wise to focus on retaining the youngest of those three linemen.

Andre James finished 2023 with a 74.6 overall grade, ranking ninth among qualified centers. He’ll be just 27 years old for the entire 2024 season and is equally adept in the pass and run games. His presence would allow the Raiders to figure out their holes elsewhere while not sacrificing production along the interior.

The Chargers’ financial situation isn’t pretty, as they currently sit nearly $20 million over the cap. They’ll have to make tough decisions on veteran players, potentially including defensive stalwarts Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

One player they should find a way to keep is safety Alohi Gilman. He finished 2023 with an 86.1 overall grade. That mark ranked second on the team, behind Mack, and seventh among qualified NFL safeties. PFF's contract projection would pay Gilman less than $3 million annually, so the Chargers have no reason to let such a productive player depart.

The Rams finished last in the NFL in team coverage grade (46.2) this past season. Only three teams had more snaps played in the secondary by first- and second-year players. Those players should improve with experience, but the Rams could contend with some immediate improvement on the backend.

A reunion with the recently released Darious Williams would help. He finished 2023 with an 85.3 coverage grade, tied for fifth in the NFL. He also finished the season with a top-five zone coverage grade, making him a seamless fit in Los Angeles’ defense, and ranked second with 15 pass breakups.

Even after cutting cornerback Xavien Howard, the Dolphins still need to clear nearly $19 million off the books before free agency starts. They have needs on the offensive line and in the secondary and endured a ton of defensive injuries this past season.

One player they should hope to retain is center Connor Williams. He finished 2023 as the league's second-highest-graded center and is a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s zone running game. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, and his presence was sorely missed. That injury may keep Williams in Miami’s price range. The Dolphins can ill-afford to lose Williams and right guard Robert Hunt.

The Vikings’ quarterback situation is in flux with Kirk Cousins hitting free agency. They are said to be monitoring Baker Mayfield’s situation, but the most likely solution for that position could be a draft prospect. For now, we'll focus on how Brian Flores can further improve his defense.

Flores’ presence could be a factor in adding a versatile edge player like Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency. Flores and his regime drafted Van Ginkel in Miami back in 2019, and he found a gem. Van Ginkel finished 2023 ranking seventh among edge defenders in overall and pass-rush grades. He’s also athletic enough to effectively drop into coverage. He would give Flores another chess piece to play with in an ascending defense.

The Patriots have a ton of cap space — nearly $89 million — and a desperate need for weapons. It seems likely that they will draft a new franchise quarterback with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. They should use free agency to sign one, or multiple, top-flight weapons.

Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley qualifies. He posted a 1,000-yard season after nearly two years away from the game. He is likely the best all-around wide receiver left on the market after Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. received franchise tags. Ridley doesn’t offer much after the catch but is still a solid vertical threat. New England needs talent, and Ridley is better than any receiver on the team's roster.

The Saints are cash-strapped, as is tradition at this point. They are currently around $17 million over the cap and need help in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The front office could look toward cheaper veteran options.

Baltimore’s Kevin Zeitler stands out after earning an 82.3 pass-blocking grade in his age-33 season. His run-blocking grade is less impressive, but he is still a solid zone blocker, which would make him an asset in Klint Kubiak’s incoming system.

Offensive line injuries plagued the Giants in 2023 after their run game led them to a postseason appearance in 2022. They are set at left tackle with Andrew Thomas. They’ll likely give Evan Neal and John Michael Schmitz extended chances at right tackle and center, respectively, though there have been whispers of them eyeing the top offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft.

What would help in the immediate future is stability at guard. The Giants have a reasonable amount of cap room and could add a stable pass protector like Dalton Risner. He didn’t allow a sack in 12 appearances this past season and has posted at least a 67.4 pass-blocking grade in each of his five NFL seasons.

The Jets need offensive line help like fish need water. Their season was derailed after just four snaps when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles while being sacked. Their offensive line finished with the second-worst overall grade in the NFL.

Luckily, Tyron Smith, who led all qualified linemen with in PFF pass-blocking grade (89.3), is available. The Jets should move mountains to acquire Smith, even if they plan on selecting a tackle in this year’s draft. While they also have needs at wide receiver and safety, nothing will matter until they create stability up front. Signing Smith would be a huge first step.

The Eagles had major issues in coverage all season after losing several starters from their outstanding 2022 squad. Regression from incumbent players also hurt, and the result was a defense left in disarray by the end of the season. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arrives with eyes on rebuilding a formerly elite unit.

Luring cornerback Kendall Fuller away from the division foe Commanders would be a nice start. Fuller finished this past season with a top-10 coverage grade. He’s also finished inside the top five in zone coverage grade in each of the past two seasons, an important trait in Fangio’s defense. Fuller is fully capable of playing in the slot, as well, where the Eagles have struggled to defend over the past couple of seasons.

Much is being said about the Steelers’ quarterback situation this offseason. Regardless of who is throwing the ball, they won’t stand a chance to succeed unless their offensive line significantly improves. The draft figures to be a place to find reinforcements, but they should still look for veteran help.

Pittsburgh recently cut starting center Mason Cole, leaving the spot up for grabs. Denver’s Lloyd Cushenberry III could be a nice fit in Arthur Smith’s outside-zone run game if the Steelers can afford him. Cushenberry posted a solid 84.6 run-blocking grade when running outside zone in 2023, the sixth-best mark among all centers.

The 49ers currently sit just above the salary cap and have some improvements to make in the trenches and the secondary. Production on the right side of their offensive line has been a problem over the past two seasons.

Detroit’s Graham Glasgow isn’t a long-term solution, but he is still an excellent zone run blocker and would provide improved pass protection at right guard in front of Brock Purdy. Glasgow also has extensive experience at center if the 49ers feel they need him there. Adding stability to the offensive line has been a theme on this list, and Glasgow would at least temporarily provide that for San Francisco.

The Seahawks have major needs in the trenches and just cleared more than $20 million in cap space by cutting safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. A good chunk of those financial resources should go toward improving their interior offensive line.

Miami’s Robert Hunt is looking for a payday after finishing 2023 with the sixth-best grade among qualified guards. He was one of just three guards to post at least a 74.0 grade in run blocking and pass blocking. He would be a welcome addition to Ryan Grubb’s new offense.

Mike Evans got his extension. Antoine Winfield Jr. got the franchise tag. Now, the Buccaneers need to solidify their quarterback situation. Their 26th overall draft position isn’t optimal when it comes to picking from a potentially electric quarterback class, so their best move would be to re-sign Baker Mayfield.

This move would likely require some tough decisions regarding Chris Godwin or Carlton Davis, but Mayfield has to stay. He provided the leadership Tampa Bay needed while finishing the regular season with 28 touchdown passes, the seventh most in the NFL. He was also outstanding in the postseason, outside of his late interception against Detroit.

Tennessee has a lot of needs and a lot of resources. Currently armed with the third-most cap space in the NFL and the seventh overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Titans are in a position to add premier talent to their roster.

Deep-threat wide receiver Gabe Davis would pair nicely with Will Levis’ bazooka arm. Levis led the NFL in average depth of target by a wide margin in 2023. Davis owns a career 95.2 receiving grade on deep targets, a top-15 mark at the position since he entered the league.

Dan Quinn has a monumental task in front of him in fixing the Commanders’ defense. That unit allowed the most points in the NFL and finished with the third-worst overall grade. Finding young cornerstones will be a top priority for Quinn in his first year in Washington.

One of the few bright spots is safety Kamren Curl. He took a step back after a stellar 2022 but still had a respectable season amid the discourse taking place around him. Before the team started selling pieces off after Week 8, Curl owned the 11th-best overall grade among qualified safeties. He’ll be just 25 years old next season. Quinn should make his retention a priority.