One up, one down for all 32 teams after Week 2: Chris Jones is back, Joe Burrow is without a deep completion

• Chris Jones returns — and dominates: The dominant pass rusher tallied six pressures, including two sacks, for the Chiefs this past week.

• Joe Burrow has yet to hit a 20-plus-yard throw: The Bengals quarterback took only one shot over that range this past week against the Ravens.

• Nico Collins is WR1 in Houston: The third-year wideout earned a 93.4 receiving grade against single coverage in Week 2.

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

One up: D.J. Humphries, 85.8 pass-blocking grade

Humphries was inconsistent in the run game, but he had a great showing in pass protection. On 32 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed zero pressures.

One down: Marco Wilson, 29.7 coverage grade

Wilson is supposed to be the Cardinals' best cornerback. He was targeted nine times in coverage this past week, allowing eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.

One up: Bijan Robinson, 91.3 rushing grade

It took two weeks for Robinson to break out into superstar status. The rookie racked up 124 yards on 19 carries in a big win over Green Bay. He forced six missed tackles and tallied 84 yards after contact.

One down: Desmond Ridder, four turnover-worthy plays

Ridder made some good throws down the stretch, but he also made some bad decisions after staring receivers down. His four turnover-worthy plays led him to a 43.4 passing grade.

One up: Lamar Jackson, 79.9 passing grade

Jackson is looking comfortable in Todd Monken’s offense, and the addition of Zay Flowers has been a big help. He made two big-time throws and posted a 75.8% adjusted completion rate.

One down: Ar’Darius Washington, 39.6 coverage grade

Washington, Baltimore's starting slot cornerback before being placed on injured reserve this past week, struggled after a solid Week 1 performance. He allowed seven catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

One up: James Cook, 159 all-purpose yards

Cook showed off his explosiveness out of the backfield, amassing 123 yards and five forced missed tackles on 17 carries. He also caught all four of his targets for 36 yards.

One down: 52.0 team pass-rushing grade

The Bills could use the veteran presence of Von Miller back on the field. Outside of Greg Rousseau, no pass rusher is consistently winning their one-on-ones.

One up: Frankie Luvu, 33.3 pass rush win percentage

Luvu played 13 pass-rush snaps and made the most of them, getting four pressures on Derek Carr. He finished Week 2 against the Saints with a 92.6 pass-rush grade.

One down: Bryce Young, pressured on 40.5% of dropbacks

Young has endured a rough start to his career, playing behind an offensive line that has struggled and with receivers who are generating minimal separation. He was pressured on 17 dropbacks against New Orleans.

One up: Khalil Herbert, 88.2 rushing grade

Herbert had only seven carries in Week 2 but turned that workload into 35 yards and forced five missed tackles — all despite the Bears earning a below-average 52.5 run-blocking grade up front.

One down: Justin Fields, 42.9 pressure-to-sack percentage

Fields and the Bears are struggling to generate positive offensive football, he took six sacks on 14 pressured dropbacks. He is still holding onto the ball as well, with a 3.17-second average time to throw.

One up: Tee Higgins, 81.6 PFF grade

Higgins got back on track this week with 89 yards on eight catches. He also generated three explosive plays (15 or more yards) in the passing game.

One down: Joe Burrow, zero completions of 20 or more yards

Burrow is struggling to connect on deep passes. He has yet to hit on a pass of 20 or more yards on the season. Against Baltimore, he took only one shot over that range.

One up: Grant Delpit, 90.0 PFF grade

Delpit has posted elite grades in back-to-back weeks in Jim Schwartz's defense. He allowed two catches for zero yards and had an interception against Kenny Pickett.

One down: Nick Chubb, 18 snaps due to a season-ending injury

Chubb suffered a devastating injury on Monday Night Football that will sideline him for the season. He was poised to have his biggest season yet with a full workhorse role. The injury also puts even more pressure on quarterback Deshaun Watson to perform.

One up: Micah Parsons, 94.4 PFF grade

Parsons is a dominant pass rusher from any alignment. Against the Jets, he recorded two quarterback hurries, two hits and two sacks.

One down: Terence Steele 19.9 pass-blocking grade

Steele had a rough game in Week 2, allowing three pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps. Two of those three pressures came on 14 true pass sets.

One up: Marvin Mims Jr., 91.4 receiving grade

Mims ran just seven routes against Washington. He delivered with two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, though, and will hopefully see more playing time moving forward.

One down: Russell Wilson, pressured on 22 dropbacks

Washington’s star-studded defensive line took it to Wilson and the Broncos. Wilson was on the wrong end of seven sacks, leading to a 31.8% pressure-to-sack rate.

One up: Sam LaPorta, 78.4 receiving grade

LaPorta has stepped up as the Lions' top tight end. The rookie was targeted six times in Week 2, catching five for 63 yards against Seattle.

One down: Defense, 91.4% adjusted completion rate allowed

Geno Smith had a phenomenal game against the Lions. He racked up 328 yards and two touchdowns on 45 dropbacks.

One up: Quay Walker, 72.3 PFF grade

Walker has enjoyed a great start to the season and was the highest-graded player defensively for Green Bay in Week 2. He played all 82 snaps and also broke up a pass.

One down: Jordan Love, 64.7 passing grade

Love hasn’t necessarily played badly this year, but he needs to step up if the Packers want to make the playoffs. He posted just 151 yards on 14 completions against Atlanta with an 8.2-yard average depth of target.

One up: Nico Collins, 93.4 receiving grade versus single coverage

The Texans may have found their WR1 for the foreseeable future. Collins finished Week 2 with 146 yards and a touchdown. He also posted an elite 3.65 yards per route run figure.

One down: Defense, 29.7 run-defense grade

The defense struggled against the run, missing seven tackles and making just 11 run stops. The Colts ran for 126 yards on 21 carries for three touchdowns.

One up: Will Fries, 90.3 PFF grade

Fries was the Colts' lowest-graded pass blocker in Week 2, but he dominated in the run game. He finished with a 92.0 run-blocking grade on 21 such snaps.

One down: Wide receivers, 63.2 team receiving grade

The tight ends added some juice to the Colts' passing game in Week 2, but the receiver room leaves something to be desired. Michael Pittman earned a 55.0 receiving grade, and Alec Pierce posted a 55.6 receiving grade.

One up: Trevor Lawrence, five big-time throws

This was far from a perfect game for Lawrence, but he still managed to put some impressive throws on tape. This team will go as far as No. 16 can take them.

One down: Offense, -0.392 EPA per play

The Jaguars' offense was off for most of the day, drives stalled out frequently and they could not find the end zone. They settled for field goals, which typically isn’t a recipe for success — especially against the Chiefs.

One up: Chris Jones, 92.8 PFF grade

Jones picked up where he left off after a short holdout for his new contract. He tallied six pressures and sacked Trevor Lawrence twice.

One down: Receivers, 66.4 team receiving grade

Travis Kelce being back in the lineup helped the Chiefs' passing game, but this is still a weakness for the team right now. Kansas City needs its young wideouts to step up.

One up: Offensive line, 89.7 team pass-blocking grade

The Raiders allowed just two pressures on the day, as their offensive line is proving to be one of the more underrated units in the league.

One down: Running backs, 50.7 team rushing grade

It is never a good sign when a team's leading rusher is a receiver with a 34-yard game on one carry. Josh Jacobs finished with -2 yards on nine carries against Buffalo.

One up: Justin Herbert, 11.1-yard average depth of target

Herbert is taking more shots downfield, it seems, under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Herbert made two big-time throws and recorded 305 yards on 27 completions in Week 2.

One down: Defense, allowing Ryan Tannehill to earn a 91.6 passing grade

Opposing offenses have lit up the Chargers' defense in back-to-back weeks. Cornerback Michael Davis earned a 36.8 coverage grade, allowing three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

One up: Puka Nacua, 147 receiving yards

Head coach Sean Mcvay and general manager Les Snead found a diamond in the rough in Puka Nacua. He was targeted 19 times in Week 2, catching 15 of those opportunities for 147 yards in another promising performance.

One down: Offensive line, 23.7 team pass-blocking grade

San Francisco's daunting defensive line had its way up front. They pressured Matthew Stafford on 22 dropbacks. Luckily, Stafford is a veteran and mitigated a lot of that pressure, taking only one sack.

One up: Tua Tagovailoa, 1.98-second average time to throw

Tagovailoa is keeping himself upright by getting the ball out in a timely manner. He is PFF's highest-graded quarterback through two weeks of play.

One down: Eli Apple, 43.7 coverage grade

New England picked on Apple in Week 2. He was targeted 10 times in coverage and allowed seven catches for 76 yards.

One up: Justin Jefferson, 90.0 PFF grade

Jefferson is the best of the best at wide receiver. He finished with 11 catches for 159 yards against the Eagles, and it would’ve been more had he not fumbled out of the back of the end zone.

One down: Kirk Cousins, pressured on 16 dropbacks

Minnesota desperately needs left tackle Christian Darrisaw back from injury. They did sign veteran guard Dalton Risner this week, so help is on the way.

One up: Christian Gonzalez, 91.6 coverage grade

The rookie had a breakout performance against one of the NFL's most prolific passing teams. He forced one incompletion and snagged an interception against Miami.

One down: Offensive line, 44.6 team pass-blocking grade

The Patriots allowed 15 pressures, with Mac Jones being sacked four times. They have to shore up the offensive line moving forward.

One up: Carl Granderson, 91.2 PFF grade

Granderson had a terrific outing against Carolina, recording six pressures on Bryce Young. He was dominant against the run, too, with two run stops and a forced fumble.

One down: Offensive line, 44.6 team run-blocking grade

Left tackle Trevor Penning is struggling. He finished Week 2 with a 33.8 run-blocking grade. Cesar Ruiz also earned a sub-40.0 run-blocking grade.

One up: Daniel Jones, 92.5 PFF grade

Jones bounced back after a rough Week 1. He made two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in Week 2. He also posted an elite 90.6 rushing grade with 59 yards on five carries, mounting a comeback win over Arizona.

One down: Evan Neal, 45.9 PFF grade

Neal allowed two pressures as a pass blocker, leading him to a 54.1 pass-blocking grade. He also earned a 54.5 run-blocking grade and has not yet lived up to his first-round billing.

One up: Sauce Gardner, 89.9 coverage grade

Gardner allowed six catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. He recorded a forced incompletion, a pass breakup and a dropped interception.

One down: Zach Wilson, 45.9 PFF grade

Wilson has taken over the Jets' offense in tough circumstances, but he did make one big-time throw this past weel. He also had three turnover-worthy plays, though, which brought his grade down significantly.

One up: Jordan Davis, 85.7 PFF grade

Davis has posted back-to-back 85.0-plus PFF grades to start the season. He was impressive this week with an 89.5 pass-rushing grade and two pressures.

One down: Avonte Maddox, played 13 snaps due to injury

Maddox earned an 83.8 PFF grade before leaving due to an injury. He has been extremely consistent in manning the slot cornerback role for Philadelphia. He was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, leaving a void in the secondary moving forward.

One up: Alex Highsmith, 91.1 PFF grade

Highsmith put together one of the best games of his career, posting six pressures and an 89.1 pass-rush grade. He also forced a fumble and missed zero tackles.

One down: Kenny Pickett, 36.3 passing grade

The Steelers' offense has struggled to find its footing to start the season. Pickett had a 6.6-yard average depth of target and two turnover-worthy plays in Week 2.

One up: Nick Bosa, 93.0 PFF grade

Bosa took over Week 2, to no one's surprise. He finished with a 45.8% pass-rush win rate, leading him to a 92.1 pass-rush grade for the game.

One down: Spencer Burford, 0.0 pass-blocking grade

Talk about a rough day at the office. The right guard allowed three pressures on 30 pass-blocking snaps. There were multiple occasions where his block was quickly defeated.

One up: Geno Smith, 79.8 PFF grade

Smith had a phenomenal game, with a 90%-plus adjusted completion rate. Most impressively, he took one sack on 15 pressured dropbacks with backup left and right tackles.

One down: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 1.21 yards per route run

The rookie has not gotten going yet, but with D.K. Metcalf being a bit banged up, he may get more opportunities in Week 3. Smith-Njigba hauled in five catches for 34 yards in Week 2.

One up: Mike Evans, 89.1 receiving grade

It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback, Evans will find a way to produce. He took over this game with six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

One down: Devin White, 31.5 PFF grade

White had an elite performance in Week 1, but he struggled in this game. He allowed three catches for 65 yards in coverage and missed a tackle.

One up: Ryan Tannehill, 94.5 PFF grade when kept clean

Tannehill showed he could still play at an extremely high level when kept clean in the pocket following a rough showing last week. He went 17-of-21 for 203 yards and made two big-time throws from a clean pocket.

One down: Offensive line, allowed 10 pressures

The downside is that the Titans' offensive line is still very much a work in progress. Andre Dillard allowed three sacks and earned a 51.1 pass-blocking grade.

One up: Chase Young, seven pressures

Young still excels at rushing the passer. He finished Week 2 with four quarterback hurries, two sacks and a hit.

One down: Sam Howell, pressured on 15 dropbacks

Washington's offensive line is having a tough time, as Howell was sacked four times this past week. He did have a solid game, making two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays.