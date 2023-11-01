NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 9

• Ravens jump two places to No. 2: Baltimore‘s offensive line allowed just six pressures to the Cardinals, tied for the fifth fewest in the league in Week 8.

• Eagles drop to No. 4: Philadelphia's offensive line has let up 49 pressures over the past three weeks, more than any other team.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Projected starters entering bye:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

Center Frank Ragnow missed the first game of his season due to a calf/toe injury, while Jonah Jackson was inactive with an injury for the third straight week. Halapoulivaati Vaitai was active, but he did not enter the game even when backup left guard Kayode Awosika got injured.

While health is a big question mark going forward, the Lions keep the No. 1 spot with the expectation that the unit can get healthy over the bye week.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell's 82.4 PFF grade leads all right tackles, and he is one of just three offensive tackles to have both a pass-blocking grade and a run-blocking grade over 80.0.

Projected Week 9 starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

The Ravens' offensive line had another strong week, allowing just six pressures to the Cardinals, which was tied for the fifth fewest in the league in Week 8.

Baltimore’s Kevin Zeitler ranked third among all guards with an 88.2 pass-blocking grade, as he did not allow a single pressure on 37 pass plays against Arizona.

Best player: Ronnie Stanley

Stanley’s 77.1 PFF grade over the past three weeks ranks seventh among left tackles.

Projected Week 9 starters:

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary

While the Falcons' offensive line gave up four sacks against Tennessee, tied for most in Week 8, they allowed just nine pressures all game, which was the eighth fewest this week.

After letting up 21 total pressures and six sacks in 2022, right tackle Kaleb McGary is responsible for 15 total pressures and five sacks this season — including two against the Titans.

Best player: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom's 85.0 overall grade ranks second among guards this season.

Projected Week 9 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Sua Opeta

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles' offensive line is going through a rough stretch, as they have allowed 49 pressures over the past three weeks, more than any other team. They also rank just 28th in pass-blocking efficiency over that period.

Left guard Landon Dickerson particularly struggled, letting up a career-high eight pressures against Washington. On the season, Dickerson has given up 23 pressures after surrendering just 19 in 2022.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata leads all offensive tackles with an 86.9 PFF overall grade this season.