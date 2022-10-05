NFL Week 4 Offensive Line Rankings

• Eagles, Chiefs remain at Nos. 1 and 2: Kansas City's interior trio has yet to allow a sack this season, and Philadelphia's group held up in Week 4 despite Jordan Mailata exiting early.

• Pittsburgh Steelers biggest risers: The Steelers are up to No. 13 in these Week 4 rankings, having allowed the fewest pressures of any team this season.

• Rams, Colts biggest fallers: The Colts have earned the lowest run-blocking grade in the NFL, and the Rams allowed a whopping 26 pressures on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units give an incredible advantage to everything on offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 4)

Projected Week 5 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

Left tackle Jordan Mailata lasted just six snaps before suffering an injury against the Jaguars and was replaced by Jack Driscoll . The severity is unknown, but the line held up well in his absence.

Driscoll was the only member of the line not to earn at least a 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade against Jacksonville.

Upcoming Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Watt and Zach Allen will test the interior’s pass blocking, but the Eagles should dominate on the ground in this matchup.

Projected Week 5 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Orlando Brown Jr. allowed four of the nine pressures the line surrendered against Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

The interior trio has yet to surrender a sack this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby is the only Raiders defensive lineman threatening teams so far this season. In two games against Kansas City last year, Crosby racked up 15 pressures.

Projected Week 5 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

Wyatt Teller was the only Browns lineman to allow more than one pressure against the Falcons in Week 4, and the group run blocked well on top of that.

Cleveland’s line as a whole has been excellent in both pass protection and in the run game.

Upcoming Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

With Joey Bosa out, Khalil Mack is the best player the Chargers can deploy up front. He is naturally aligned across from Jedrick Wills Jr, who leads the Browns in pressures (10) surrendered.

Projected Week 5 Starters:

LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Michael Onwenu

RT Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn struggled to contain Rashan Gary in Week 4, earning a 21.2 PFF pass-blocking grade against the Packers. The rest of the line was near flawless in pass protection.

Rookie Cole Strange remains inconsistent as a run-blocker and was left grasping at air multiple times against Green Bay. The line as a whole has been excellent in pass protection even though it is known as a run-blocking powerhouse.

Upcoming Opponent: Detroit Lions