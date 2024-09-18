2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 3

• The Colts take over the No. 1 spot: Even though quarterback Anthony Richardson dropped back to pass 36 times, the unit allowed just five pressures — one sack and four quarterback hurries — in a loss to the Packers.

• The Jets soar to No. 6 after an impressive week: The unit is up five spots from last week after surrendering just one pressure — albeit a sack — on 33 dropbacks, which led to a league-leading 97.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency score.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 3 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

The Colts' offensive line played another very strong game in Week 2 despite losing at Lambeau Field. Even though Anthony Richardson dropped back to pass 36 times, the unit allowed just five pressures — one sack and four quarterback hurries. As a result, Indianapolis' offensive line tied for the fourth-highest PFF pass-blocking efficiency score in Week 2.

Right guard Will Fries continued his strong form, surrendering just one pressure — and no sacks or quarterback hits — against the Packers. His 84.1 PFF pass-blocking grade tied for a team-high mark Fries has a 90.6 PFF overall grade after two weeks, which ranks second among all NFL guards.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

Nelson has earned an 88.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over the first two weeks of the season, which leads all guards.