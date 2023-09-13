NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 2

• Eagles stay in the top spot: The offensive line allowed 15 pressures to the Patriots — more than they gave up in any game last year — but keeps the top spot on this list.
• Packers, Lions round out top three: The Packers led the NFL in Week 1 with a 96.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating, while the Lions let up only five pressures.
• Giants tumble to No. 32: It was a Sunday Night Football disaster for the unit, which surrendered 31 pressures.
Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes
Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.
We will be monitoring NFLL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.
Key:
Red text = weakest link
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Projected Week 2 starters:
LT Jordan Mailata
LG Landon Dickerson
C Jason Kelce
RG Cam Jurgens
RT Lane Johnson
- The Eagles' offensive line allowed 15 pressures to the Patriots — more than they gave up in any game last year.
- Philadelphia keeps the top spot on this list on the basis of going up against a strong defense in Week 1, but it is a situation worth monitoring.
Best player: Lane Johnson
- Similarly to the unit’s evaluation, Johnson being the top player on the line is more about last season. He allowed the most pressures in this game (six).
2. Green Bay Packers
Projected Week 2 starters:
LT David Bakhtiari
LG Elgton Jenkins
C Josh Myers
RG Jon Runyan
RT Zach Tom
- The Packers led the NFL in Week 1 with a 96.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating, as they allowed just two pressures and did not give up a single sack on 30 dropbacks.
- After practicing at one position for most of the offseason, Zach Tom posted the highest single-game grade of his young career (84.8). He did not allow a single pressure and earned just one negative grade in the run game.
Best player: David Bakhtiari
- When healthy, David Bakhtiari is still in the conversation for the best player at the most valuable offensive line position. He did not allow a single pressure against the Bears, and his 89.9 pass-blocking grade tied for the highest mark among offensive linemen in Week 1.
3. Detroit Lions
Projected Week 2 starters:
LT Taylor Decker
LG Jonah Jackson
C Frank Ragnow
RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT Penei Sewell
- While the Chiefs were missing their two best pass rushers, the Lions' offensive line still lived up to the preseason hype in their opening game. The unit allowed just five pressures on 35 dropbacks.
- Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai came back strong after missing the entire 2023 season. Big V earned a positive grade on eight run plays, which was tied for the most by an offensive lineman in Week 1.
Best player: Frank Ragnow
- There are multiple contenders for this title on Detroit's offensive line. When healthy, Ragnow is among the best centers in the league, as he has allowed just one quarterback knockdown since the start of the 2022 season.
4. Cleveland Browns
Projected Week 2 starters:
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
LG Joel Bitonio
C Ethan Pocic
RG Wyatt Teller
RT Dawand Jones
- The Browns lost starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the season and will need to play rookie Dawand Jones for the rest of the year. Jones struggled in run blocking against the Bengals but did not allow any pressure on his 20 pass-blocking snaps.
- The interior of this offensive line remains elite. The Browns gained 82 rushing yards before contact in Week 1, which ranked second in the NFL.
Best player: Joel Bitonio
- Bitonio is one of the best guards in the NFL, and he showed why in Week 1. He did not give up a single pressure against Cincinnati. He has allowed just one quarterback knockdown (sack or hit) in his past nine games.
Get the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit for FREEwith annual plan
Already have a subscription? Log In