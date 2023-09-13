NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 2

• Eagles stay in the top spot: The offensive line allowed 15 pressures to the Patriots — more than they gave up in any game last year — but keeps the top spot on this list.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFLL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 2 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles' offensive line allowed 15 pressures to the Patriots — more than they gave up in any game last year.

Philadelphia keeps the top spot on this list on the basis of going up against a strong defense in Week 1, but it is a situation worth monitoring.

Best player: Lane Johnson

Similarly to the unit’s evaluation, Johnson being the top player on the line is more about last season. He allowed the most pressures in this game (six).

Projected Week 2 starters:

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Zach Tom

The Packers led the NFL in Week 1 with a 96.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating, as they allowed just two pressures and did not give up a single sack on 30 dropbacks.

After practicing at one position for most of the offseason, Zach Tom posted the highest single-game grade of his young career (84.8). He did not allow a single pressure and earned just one negative grade in the run game.

Best player: David Bakhtiari

When healthy, David Bakhtiari is still in the conversation for the best player at the most valuable offensive line position. He did not allow a single pressure against the Bears, and his 89.9 pass-blocking grade tied for the highest mark among offensive linemen in Week 1.

Projected Week 2 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

While the Chiefs were missing their two best pass rushers, the Lions' offensive line still lived up to the preseason hype in their opening game. The unit allowed just five pressures on 35 dropbacks.

Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai came back strong after missing the entire 2023 season. Big V earned a positive grade on eight run plays, which was tied for the most by an offensive lineman in Week 1.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

There are multiple contenders for this title on Detroit's offensive line. When healthy, Ragnow is among the best centers in the league, as he has allowed just one quarterback knockdown since the start of the 2022 season.

Projected Week 2 starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Dawand Jones

The Browns lost starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the season and will need to play rookie Dawand Jones for the rest of the year. Jones struggled in run blocking against the Bengals but did not allow any pressure on his 20 pass-blocking snaps.

The interior of this offensive line remains elite. The Browns gained 82 rushing yards before contact in Week 1, which ranked second in the NFL.

Best player: Joel Bitonio

Bitonio is one of the best guards in the NFL, and he showed why in Week 1. He did not give up a single pressure against Cincinnati. He has allowed just one quarterback knockdown (sack or hit) in his past nine games.