Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Grade: Tracking pass-rushing success on high-leverage downs

By PFF.com

Aidan Hutchinson is still out in front: Hutchinson hasn't played since Week 6, but he still ranks first in the NFL in OPS Grade.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined, “Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Grade,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels on high-leverage downs.

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through eight weeks of action:

OPS win rate through Week 8 (min. 25 snaps)

Name Team Pos. OPS rushes PFF Grade
Aidan Hutchinson Lions ED 41 93.4
Myles Garrett Browns ED 65 92.2
T.J. Watt Steelers ED 71 91.9
Keion White Patriots ED 66 90.8
Von Miller Bills ED 34 88.9
Nick Bosa 49ers ED 77 87
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers ED 50 85.4
Cameron Heyward Steelers DI 44 83.6
Jalen Carter Eagles DI 57 81.9
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars ED 74 81.7
Dorance Armstrong Commanders ED 39 81.2
Travis Jones Ravens DI 49 80.9
Chris Jones Chiefs DI 65 80.5
Alim McNeill Lions DI 58 79.7
Micah Parsons Cowboys ED 33 79.4
Greg Rousseau Bills ED 67 79
Moro Ojomo Eagles DI 42 78.6
Zach Allen Broncos DI 86 78.1
Dexter Lawrence Giants DI 68 78
George Karlaftis Chiefs ED 63 77.8
Trey Hendrickson Bengals ED 63 77.7
Derick Hall Seahawks ED 46 76.7
Jonathan Greenard Vikings ED 70 76.6
Jonathon Cooper Broncos ED 65 76.2
Frankie Luvu Commanders LB 29 75.5
DeMarcus Walker Bears ED 60 75
Kyle Van Noy Ravens ED 50 74.5
Jared Verse Rams ED 55 73.1
DeForest Buckner Colts DI 25 72.9
Mario Edwards Jr. Texans DI 50 72.8
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals ED 43 72.8
Maliek Collins 49ers DI 74 72.4
Tershawn Wharton Chiefs DI 59 72.3
Jeffery Simmons Titans DI 45 71.8
Carl Granderson Saints ED 64 71.7
Za'Darius Smith Browns ED 61 71.1
Odafe Oweh Ravens ED 59 70.8
Kobie Turner Rams DI 56 70.8
Calais Campbell Dolphins DI 48 70.7
Morgan Fox Chargers DI 57 70.1
Darrell Taylor Bears ED 53 70
Javon Kinlaw Jets DI 43 70
Josh Sweat Eagles ED 60 69.9
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 59 68.9
Tim Settle Texans DI 51 68.8
Boye Mafe Seahawks ED 39 68.7
Keeanu Benton Steelers DI 30 68
Brian Burns Giants ED 64 67.6
Will Anderson Jr. Texans ED 69 67.5
Sheldon Rankins Bengals DI 28 66.8
A.J. Epenesa Bills ED 46 66.7
Danielle Hunter Texans ED 70 66.6
Leonard Williams Seahawks DI 52 66.4
Alex Highsmith Steelers ED 42 66.4
Tyree Wilson Raiders ED 30 66.3
Quinnen Williams Jets DI 74 65.7
Braden Fiske Rams DI 53 65.7
Vita Vea Buccaneers DI 47 65.6
Maxx Crosby Raiders ED 61 65.5
Joshua Uche Patriots ED 55 65.2
Kwity Paye Colts ED 54 65
Arik Armstead Jaguars ED 66 64.9
Byron Young Rams ED 42 64.7
Nik Bonitto Broncos ED 58 64.5
Bryce Huff Eagles ED 57 64.2
Azeez Ojulari Giants ED 28 64.1
Laiatu Latu Colts ED 54 63.7
Chauncey Golston Cowboys ED 36 63.3
Zach Sieler Dolphins DI 45 63.1
Khalil Mack Chargers ED 59 62.8
B.J. Hill Bengals DI 37 62.5
Will McDonald IV Jets ED 74 62.3
Joseph Ossai Bengals ED 38 62.2
Jarran Reed Seahawks DI 36 62
John Franklin-Myers Broncos DI 56 61.9
Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys DI 50 61.9
Gervon Dexter Sr. Bears DI 58 61.5
Roy Robertson-Harris Jaguars DI 41 61.2
Travon Walker Jaguars ED 77 60.7
Arden Key Titans ED 52 60.5
Nnamdi Madubuike Ravens DI 68 60.3
DeShawn Williams Panthers DI 27 59.8
Elijah Chatman Giants DI 56 59.2
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers ED 51 59.2
Daniel Ekuale Patriots DI 44 59.2
Grady Jarrett Falcons DI 57 58.8
Daron Payne Commanders DI 52 58.7
Rashan Gary Packers ED 54 58.2
Adam Butler Raiders DI 58 57.7
Carl Lawson Cowboys ED 35 57.7
Matthew Judon Falcons ED 46 57.5
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings ED 51 56.7
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Patriots DI 27 56.4
Chase Young Saints ED 66 56.2
DaQuan Jones Bills DI 27 56.1
Jihad Ward Vikings DI 75 56
Zaven Collins Cardinals ED 48 56
Chop Robinson Dolphins ED 31 55.9
Jonathan Allen Commanders DI 38 55.1
Larry Ogunjobi Steelers DI 34 54.9
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks ED 41 54.7
Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders ED 55 54.1
Micheal Clemons Jets ED 47 54.1
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants ED 43 53.9
T'Vondre Sweat Titans DI 33 53.8
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers ED 29 53.8
Preston Smith Packers ED 31 53.7
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons ED 32 53.5
Leonard Floyd 49ers ED 75 53.3
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers ED 44 53
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins ED 34 53
Jonah Elliss Broncos ED 30 53
Pat Jones II Vikings ED 61 52.9
Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys ED 28 52.8
K'Lavon Chaisson Raiders ED 36 52.7
Levi Onwuzurike Lions DI 56 52.6
Ed Oliver Bills DI 48 52.5
Sam Okuayinonu 49ers ED 26 52.5
Montez Sweat Bears ED 57 52.4
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ED 28 52.2
Logan Hall Buccaneers DI 42 51.9
Roquan Smith Ravens LB 26 51.9
Christian Wilkins Raiders DI 35 51.3
Sam Hubbard Bengals ED 34 50.7
Greg Gaines Buccaneers DI 30 50.1
Charles Harris Panthers ED 39 50
Harold Landry III Titans ED 49 49.8
Dawuane Smoot Bills ED 42 49.8
Lukas Van Ness Packers ED 25 49.6
Bryan Bresee Saints DI 72 49.4
Janarius Robinson Raiders ED 25 49.4
Kenny Clark Packers DI 47 49.3
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots ED 68 48.8
Bud Dupree Chargers ED 45 48.7
Quinton Jefferson Browns DI 33 47.7
Malcolm Roach Broncos DI 25 46.4
Tyquan Lewis Colts ED 38 45.2
David Onyemata Falcons DI 28 43.9
Cameron Jordan Saints ED 40 41.7
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns ED 37 39

 

