Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Grade: Tracking pass-rushing success on high-leverage downs

• Aidan Hutchinson is still out in front: Hutchinson hasn't played since Week 6, but he still ranks first in the NFL in OPS Grade.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined, “Obvious Passing Situation (OPS) Grade,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels on high-leverage downs.

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through eight weeks of action:

OPS win rate through Week 8 (min. 25 snaps)