The most-improved NFL teams at every position group in 2024

• A much better Jets offense on paper: New York fields among the biggest upgrades at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line.

• Improved play fueling the Commanders: Washington's quarterbacking, linebacking corps and special teams have been considerably better in 2024.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer, and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Ten weeks of the 2024 NFL season are officially complete. In other words, there’s more than an adequate sample size to begin to evaluate roster decisions from the offseason — specifically if teams addressed their biggest areas of weakness.

Below is a compilation of the most-improved teams at every position group, using the difference in PFF overall grade from 2023 to 2024. It’s no coincidence that most squads staking claims to a much better unit significantly overhauled the position in the spring and summer, whether through free agency or the draft.

As it turns out, having a full year of a healthy Aaron Rodgers will make a night-and-day difference in your team’s quarterback play. The Jets have generally floundered for most of 2024, but Rodgers hasn’t been the culprit. His 77.2 PFF passing grade ranks ninth among qualifying quarterbacks, and that mark is over 27 points higher than the Jets’ team mark in 2023 (50.3) when they had Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian under center.

Running Back: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+23.2)

Tampa Bay may be incredibly shorthanded at wide receiver, but its running back room has been spectacular in Liam Coen’s first year as offensive coordinator. All three of Sean Tucker, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White have earned overall grades of 72.6 or better, with Tucker and Irving eclipsing an 80.0 mark. The Bucs have a legit three-headed monster at RB in 2024 after White posted only a 67.5 overall grade last season.

Wide Receiver: New York Jets (+11.4)

Better quarterback play can, apparently, translate to fortified performance from your wideouts. Garrett Wilson is likely the single biggest reason why this position group has ascended in 2024: Wilson’s 82.0 overall grade is 9.1 points higher than his 2023 mark, not to mention 14th among qualifying receivers. A nice resurgence from Allen Lazard (67.9 overall grade) and the trade for Davante Adams (61.0 overall grade) has also helped.

Tight End: Las Vegas Raiders (+21.9)

It’s hard to overstate just how spectacular Brock Bowers has been in his first year as a pro. The Georgia product ranks second among tight ends in overall grade (86.7) and receiving grade (88.0). In fact, his overall grade is the best by a rookie tight end since Jordan Reed in 2013. That’s a drastic step up from the play that Las Vegas received from Michael Mayer and Austin Hooper in 2023.

Offensive Line: New York Giants (+23.4)

Both New York teams were almost automatic selections here, given that they finished 31st and 32nd in overall offensive line grade last season but have been at least league-average in 2024. The Jets get the slight nod after completely overhauling their group and getting much better play. All five Jets starters have earned a 66.6-plus overall grade, largely thanks to adding Tyron Smith, John Simpson and Morgan Moses — not to mention a breakout from Joe Tippmann. For context, not a single Jets offensive lineman posted an overall grade above 61.0 last year.

Defensive Line: Tennessee Titans (+12.3)

The Titans are only 2-7, but the team’s defense has quietly shown signs of growth in Dennard Wilson’s first season as defensive coordinator. That’s especially evident along the defensive line, mostly due to the development of second-round rookie T’Vondre Sweat. Sweat’s 69.4 overall grade is the highest among rookie defensive linemen to play 100 or more snaps. Sebastian Joseph-Day (64.7 overall grade) has also been a solid addition.

Edge Rusher: Chicago Bears (+23.9)

Chicago’s defense has been one of the most formidable in football, which stems from better performance from its edge group. Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker and Darrell Taylor have all generated at least 19 pressures, have overall grades of at least 68.1 and have posted pass-rush win rates of 10.2% or higher. Taylor’s 69.0 overall grade is easily a career-high in his first year in the Windy City.

Bobby Wagner has proven to be one of the best additions of the entire 2024 offseason. The 34-year-old has revitalized a Commanders linebacker group that ranked 29th in team grade a year ago, bumping it all the way to third. Wagner’s 84.2 overall grade ranks third among all linebackers to play 500 or more snaps, and Frankie Luvu (64.4 overall grade) has been effective. Talk about upgrading from Cody Barton, Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson.

Howie Roseman made a concerted effort to bolster his cornerback room by selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with both of his top 2024 draft picks, and the maneuver has proven brilliant. DeJean has already played like a star, with his 83.6 overall grade ranking third among all qualifying cornerbacks. Mitchell has also been solid, putting up a 71.1 coverage grade. Both are playing at a much higher level than James Bradberry, Bradley Roby and Eli Ricks did in 2023.

The NFC North has experienced a safety renaissance in 2024, with the division possessing five of the top eight safeties in overall grade. Among their divisional rivals, though, the Lions stand out: Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have been the two best at their position in all of football, with each reaching a 90.6 overall grade or better and tacking on at least an 88.6 coverage grade. Joseph’s improvement from a 56.5 overall grade renders him one of the biggest risers around the league, regardless of position.

Special Teams: Washington Commanders (+38.7)

The Commanders haven’t been spectacular in their special teams play this year, ranking only 17th in overall grade. But that’s still a humongous step up from the team’s 32nd overall ranking — and paltry 26.5 team grade — last year. Percy Butler (90.1 grade) is tied for sixth in special teams grade, while Quan Martin and Jeremy Reaves have pitched in with grades of at least 79.1.





