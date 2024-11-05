Week 9 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Chiefs stay unbeaten with OT win over Buccaneers

• Chiefs stay unbeaten with overtime win against Buccaneers: According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Chiefs were indeed the better team because they moved the ball more often and more consistently.

• Buccaneers prove competitive without top receiving options: Despite being without Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and others, Tampa Bay had Kansas City on the ropes.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed undefeated for the season by winning 30-24 in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Chiefs were indeed the better team because they moved the ball more often and more consistently. The Buccaneers were very efficient in scoring range and also had one more drive than the Chiefs in regulation, as they opened and closed the second half with touchdowns.

Passing Summary

The Chiefs' passing efficiency would be a lot higher if not for Travis Kelce’s fumble after the catch. Overall, this was a promising game when it comes to the impact DeAndre Hopkins can have on Kansas City's offense.

On the Buccaneers' side, this was also a promising game to learn that the offense can function well without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, especially when we consider the quality of the Chiefs' defense up to this point.

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary