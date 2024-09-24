Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Bills' and Commanders' offenses shine

• Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on fire: The Bills handled business in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing the team to ease up in the second half.

• The Commanders and Bengals' shootout could've gone either way: Cincinnati made a few crucial mistakes in the high-scoring affair, although rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was on another level.

The Buffalo Bills left no doubts from the start that they would dominate the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, winning 47-10.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, this game wasn’t close, as we could all see. The Bills not only moved the ball at will but also scored touchdowns at will, as the Jaguars failed to stop them from doing so on every drive in the first half.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

In a season of defensive dominance, we observed a rare shootout between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, which the Commanders ultimately won, 38-33.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, it was, of course, a close game, but the Bengals could have very well won the contest. In a game where both teams moved the ball at will, the Bengals had two game-deciding mishaps that caused them to fall back to an insurmountable deficit: a missed field goal by Evan McPherson and goal-line stands by the Commanders' defense on back-to-back drives in the first half.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary