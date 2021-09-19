NFL News & Analysis

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted to locker room with injury vs. Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after being sacked by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Sep 19, 2021
Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to be in serious pain as he limped off the field in the first quarter of Miami’s Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins QB is questionable to return to the game with a rib injury.

Tagovailoa was carted from the sideline to the locker room after being helped off the field by trainers following a big hit from Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa on an incomplete pass. Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett subbed in for Tagovailoa. The second-year QB went 1-of-4 passing for 13 yards before leaving the game.

NFL IMPACT

Tua generated the league's lowest big-time throw rate as a rookie (2.3%), but his 65.4 overall PFF grade was solid if unspectacular.

Tua's mobility and capacity to get rid of the ball quickly helped to hide a bad offensive line last Sunday, but the group still ranked 29th in PFF's Week 1 offensive line rankings.

Dolphins offensive line: Pass-blocking stats in Week 1

Stat Rank
PFF pass-blocking grade 65.7 12th of 32
Pass-blocking snaps 29 27th of 32
Total pressure allowed 8 22nd of 32
Pressure rate 27.6% 18th of 32

Jacoby Brissett is a bigger and more durable player but also has an average time to throw almost a half-second longer than Tua over his career. He could suddenly contribute to making a bad offensive line situation look worse.

BETTING IMPACT

Dolphins' disastrous futures: Tua's injury is the worst-case scenario for a Dolphins team that went all-in on him this offseason. Brissett doesn't provide the same kind of insurance as Ryan Fitzpatrick once did as the team's backup and is worth less than one point to the spread. PFF's simulation was already low on the Dolphins' 9.5-game win total. Although nothing is currently listed outside of conference and Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins look like a clear team to sell if Tua misses multiple weeks. PFF's Betting Futures Tool reveals betting opportunities within season win total and future markets.

Dolphins player props: Miami is yet to field all three of its top pass-catchers in the same game. With Brissett distributing the ball, don't expect immediate success. The under on any Dolphins pass-catching player props is the only side for the foreseeable future. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, over/under and player props. 

