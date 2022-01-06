NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Lee: The Miami Dolphins' win streak was fraudulent, but it'll help push football forward

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By Diante Lee
Jan 6, 2022

A good gimmick will always have a place in sports. A great gimmick will lead the game into a new era.

In hoops, “seven seconds or less” ultimately became “pace and space,” reaching its peak with a Golden State Warriors team that married the approach with the philosophies of the San Antonio Spurs’ ball-movement offense. The “motion” offense of today moves at hyperspeed, with more screens and cuts than seem possible in 24 seconds.

On the diamond, the 2014-15 Kansas City Royals leaned hard into stocking their rotation with power pitchers and using as many relievers as they could. The 2015 team won the World Series with 15 pitchers logging 40 or more innings, mowing through the playoffs with an assembly line of fresh arms. Now, it seems that almost all starters have a hard-out at five or six innings if they aren’t working on a shutout or no-hitter.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Best Bets Tool

On the gridiron, the run-pass option (RPO) will define the next half-decade.

Through 17 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, 14 of the league's 32 teams have run 100 or more RPOs, setting a new high watermark. Five seasons ago, only six teams in the NFL crossed that threshold.

The conversation around the run-pass option has been at the forefront of the sport over recent years, but the context is almost always centered around the best offenses in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have taken “ride and decide” football to Super Bowl wins, whereas the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers have featured their quarterbacks' unique skill sets within their RPO packages. 

Dolphins' offensive performance NFL Rank (since Week 9)
Drives per game 3rd
Expected points added (EPA) per play 23rd
Success rate 25th
Scoring drive % 25th

The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, were one of the first teams to take up airspace in the RPO discussion without blazing new trails in offensive production.

We can certainly attribute Miami’s seven-game win streak to some turnover luck and good fortune in scheduling. And, while it feels implausible to say an offense in the bottom half of most efficiency rankings was “maximized,” that is an accurate description of the Dolphins’ last two months.

It’s important to do a retrospective on Miami’s hot streak, not just for the sake of evaluating quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future with this franchise, but to also look at how an RPO can and can’t prop up an offense with clear deficiencies.

Editor's note: All data referenced is since NFL Week 9

PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Running Defenses Out of Split Safeties

Miami’s RPO handoffs, by safety shell Carries Yards per carry 1st Down/TD% % of yards before contact Stuffed rate
Single High 24 2.9 17% 30% 17%
Split Safety 27 3.9 11% 32% 4%

About a month ago, I delivered a soliloquy on RPOs as framed around the Miami Dolphins offense, which runs their flavor of option offense differently than others. But, at the end of the day, the RPO can only be as effective as a team's ability to punish a defense for forcing the handoff.

A key piece to this puzzle is knowing when a defense is playing the pass before the read even happens. An offense accomplishes this by looking at the safety shell pre-snap and attacking the “bubble,” the uncovered space in the box or on the perimeter.

Related content for you:

When a defense leaves both safeties high, the box is “light,” and there is an even number (or even more) of blockers to match up with defenders in the core of the formation. This is an invitation to take yardage on the ground when it’s more likely to get your back up to the second level. 

For Miami, running into lighter boxes not only generated an extra yard on the ground, but it also made it four times less likely that their running back would be stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Miami reaps the benefits of greater rewards and lower risks, a rare occurrence in playcalling. The Dolphins’ top two RPO run concepts since Week 9, a man and a zone scheme, went for 76 yards on 19 carries against two-high safeties and was never “stuffed” at or behind the line of scrimmage.

If a safety drops down, the box becomes “loaded,” and the degree of difficulty on RPO handoffs shoots up. Loaded boxes mean that there’s likely an unblockable defender on the edge or at the point of attack. When that unblocked player is at the line of scrimmage, the offense has to find a way to manipulate enough space to create a running lane that did not exist before the snap, or the defense will squeeze the air out between the tackles.

Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin averages 3.8 yards per carry on RPO handoffs into light boxes and 2.2 yards per carry into loaded ones. In all, 28% of his yards come before contact against light boxes compared to just 4% when loaded.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 18 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF, All rights reserved.