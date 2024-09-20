Marvin Harrison Jr.'s breakout game could be only the tip of the iceberg

• A breakout game to remember: Despite managing just four receiving yards in Week 1, Harrison now trails only Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and Brian Thomas Jr. in receiving yards among the rookie class after dominating in Week 2 against the Rams.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the top non-quarterback prospect was arguably Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The son of Peyton Manning’s favorite target, Harrison enjoyed a dominant career as a Buckeye, twice being unanimously named an All-American and winning the 2023 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver, as well as the Big Ten’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Harrison didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft day. With the fourth overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals made him the first non-quarterback off the board. Expectations were lofty, as Harrison was considered one of the top receiver prospects of the past decade.

To say his NFL regular-season debut was a disappointment is an understatement.

In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Harrison was targeted just three times and caught one pass for four yards and a 45.8 PFF receiving grade with a drop mixed in. The drop was an ugly one, as Harrison was wide open in a massive hole in the Bills’ zone that would have easily gone for a first down and potentially much more. His only reception was on a quick hitch route where he was matched up with a linebacker, who immediately made the tackle for no additional gain.

Sometime between Weeks 1 and 2, a switch flipped for Harrison; he was a completely different receiver against the Los Angeles Rams.

The rookie caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams, with all four of his receptions resulting in either first downs or touchdowns. Two of his four catches were also contested targets, and on one he managed to drag his feet in the back of the end zone for a score with a defender draped over him. Both contested catches came against former Bills standout Tre’Davious White, who lined up against Harrison for much of the game. Harrison almost doubled his PFF receiving grade from the previous week, putting up a 90.9 mark in that category.

Highest-Graded Week 2 WRs | 2024

In all, Harrison’s 91.2 PFF overall grade led the position in Week 2. Only the Houston Texans‘ Nico Collins and the Minnesota Vikings‘ Justin Jefferson had more receiving yards than Harrison’s 130, and the difference was marginal. Despite managing just four receiving yards in Week 1, Harrison now trails only Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and Brian Thomas Jr. in receiving yards among the rookie class. And he has fewer receptions and fewer catchable targets (six) than all of them. Harrison also trails only Thomas in the rookie class with a 130.3 passer rating when targeted, ranking seventh among all players with at least 10 targets.

Highest-Graded Rookie WRs | 2024

The Cardinals’ next two opponents present favorable matchups for Harrison. In Week 3, they host the Detroit Lions, whose 62.9 team coverage grade ranks just 19th, and their highest-graded cornerback, Amik Robertson, carries just a 60.7 PFF coverage grade. After that, Arizona will be at home against the Washington Commanders, who rank dead last in team coverage grade (44.0). Three of the five cornerbacks to play a coverage snap for Washington have coverage grades below 50.0.

Harrison is in a prime position to further improve on his breakout performance from Week 2 and give the Cardinals a receiver who will remind them of the days of Larry Fitzgerald.