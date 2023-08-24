Highest-graded UDFAs for all 32 NFL teams ahead of preseason Week 2

• QB Tyson Bagent continues to impress for the Chicago Bears: This past week, Bagent completed nine of his 10 attempts for 76 yards. If you add in his preseason Week 1 performance against Tennessee, Bagent has had a 91.5 PFF grade this preseason and one big-time throw.

Woods was an undrafted free agent back in 2018 before being picked up by Chicago and spending last season in Detroit. After a rough outing in the first preseason game, Woods bounced back greatly against Kansas City, totaling six tackles, three being considered run stops. Woods also forced a fumble.

Scott was an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2020. He has had stops in Green Bay and Pittsburgh before getting to Atlanta. Scott did not see playing time in preseason Week 1 and recorded just 10 snaps last week against Cincinnati. He delivered though, tallying up two pressures with one being a sack.

Ricard was once an undrafted free agent out of Maine who signed with the Ravens in 2017 and never looked back. He has that role on lockdown in Baltimore, and he played nine snaps in their second preseason game. Seven of those nine snaps came as an inline tight end, so Ricard’s role could be slightly expanding under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He hauled in one contested catch for five yards and a first down.

Jonathan has had 17 snaps in both of the Bills' preseason games this season. In preseason Week 1 against the Colts, he had a dreaded 40.5 PFF grade. He really improved in preseason Week 2 with an 89.5 PFF grade. Jonathan had a sack but also had three run stops to get to that grade.

Eley, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, has gotten his first taste of NFL action this preseason for the Panthers. In their first preseason game against the Jets, Eley had a rough day at the office with a 35.3 PFF grade. He then responded with an 86.7 PFF grade in preseason Week 2 against the Giants. He had two tackles and one of which was a run stop on just 13 snaps.

There has been some camp buzz about the undrafted free-agent quarterback Bagent's performance. They brought in P.J. Walker, but Bagent is on his heels of being the No. 2 guy on the depth chart. On 12 dropbacks, Bagent completed nine of his 10 attempts for 76 yards. If you add in his preseason Week 1 performance against Tennessee, Bagent has had a 91.5 PFF grade this preseason and one big-time throw.

Johnson played 30 snaps against Atlanta. The former undrafted free agent from Georgia Southern has posted back-to-back sub-90.0 PFF grades this preseason for the Bengals. Last week against the Falcons, he had two tackles to match his three total pressures. Five pressures made up of two sacks, two hits and one quarterback hurry is how you push to make the final 53-man roster.

Watkins had an incredible performance on Thursday against the Eagles. Although he did not start, he played 63 snaps, but he was targeted 14 times. Watkins responded with seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. His snaps, as well as his performance, have improved over this preseason, and he is on track to be that last rostered wide receiver in Cleveland.

Mandell is an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He plays the slot corner role that will likely be manned by Kelvin Joseph. However, Mandell is doing his best to push for that final 53-man roster. Not only did he get a run stop, he was targeted twice against the Seahawks and allowed zero catches.

Virgil played just five snaps against San Francisco on Saturday. He had a 50-yard catch and forced a missed tackle. He has played almost exclusively out wide, and with the unfortunate season-ending injury to Tim Patrick – this could open a potential door for Virgil to make the 53-man roster.

Swoboda played 15 snaps at RT against Jacksonville, posting a 78.1 pass block grade while allowing zero pressures. He had a 73.5 run block grade as well.

Heath is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, and he is coming off his best performance. Against New England, Heath caught all of his five targets for 75 yards and also forced two missed tackles. He had a 118.8 NFL passer rating when targeted. He has mainly played out wide in the preseason, and maybe he can crack the 53-man roster in this young wide receiver room in Green Bay.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2022 and is trying to make the final 53-man roster in Houston. Against Miami, he caught two passes for 26 yards. He played a majority of his time out wide, rather than in the slot.

Lammons was an undrafted free agent from South Carolina back in 2018. Against Chicago, he played 20 snaps and was targeted twice in his coverage. He only allowed one catch for five yards and broke up a pass as well. Lammons will be trying for a roster spot as a special teamer and the backup slot corner in Indianapolis.

Cooks, the undrafted free agent out of San Jose State, has had a great preseason. He had an 89.4 receiving grade against Detroit, catching two passes for 69 yards. Over two preseason games, Cooks has caught four of his five targets for 111 yards. Three of his catches have gone for a first down and he has forced two missed tackles.

Buechele has been on the Chiefs since 2021, after having a good college career at SMU. He has had 30 total dropbacks this preseason and has graded over 70 in both outings. In his most recent game, he had just 11 dropbacks but threw for five first downs. Buechele was getting the ball out quickly with a 1.98-second time-to-throw figure and an incredibly low 1.7-yard average depth of target.

Bolton entered the league in 2019 but has struggled to find the field outside of preseason opportunities. This preseason in Las Vegas, he has posted a 90.7 PFF grade across 35 snaps in two games. Most recently against the Rams, Bolton had two run stops from his three tackles. In coverage, he allowed just one catch for four yards.

Bailey did not start the preseason Week 2 match against New Orleans, but he did play 54 snaps at right guard. Bailey entered the league in 2019 from South Carolina and has struggled to find his footing. He has had a great preseason through two games, however. Bailey has an 85.9 PFF grade combined with an 84.1 run-blocking grade and an 81.0 pass-blocking grade across the two preseason games.

The rookie undrafted free agent out of Kentucky is making a strong case to make the Rams' final 53-man roster. Against Las Vegas on Saturday, Square had a phenomenal game, which led to a 90.5 PFF grade on 39 snaps. He was targeted once in coverage and broke up the pass. While Ernest Jones and Christian Rozeboom are the projected starting off-ball linebackers for the Rams, Square could easily overtake one of them if he continues to play at this level.

Nelson is a rookie undrafted free agent from Nebraska who has had a solid preseason thus far. In preseason Week 2 against Houston, Nelson had three pressures on the quarterback. Over the span of two preseason games, he has had a 77.7 PFF grade. He needs to keep it up if he wants to make the final cut to be a rotational edge rusher in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Sims, the rookie undrafted free agent from Baylor, played just 17 snaps on Saturday against Tennessee. He made an impact, catching both of his targets for a combined 38 yards. He showcased his ability to go up over a defender and haul in a contested catch opportunity. After T.J. Hockenson, there are multiple young players trying to fill out that tight end room.

Bourne has been in the league since 2017, as he was an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington. He started the preseason Week 2 game against Green Bay and saw three targets. He caught all three for 34 yards. Bourne will be a big part of this Patriots wide receiver corps in 2023.

Throckmorton started the game at right guard and only logged 10 snaps. He did not allow a single pressure on his way to posting a 78.9 pass-blocking grade. He only had three run play snaps but delivered with an 82.0 run-blocking grade. He should definitely be in consideration for the final 53-man roster as a depth piece on the interior.

Mickens was an undrafted free agent all the way back in 2016. Since then, he has become a bit of an NFL journeyman, as the Giants are the fifth franchise he has been a part of. He is fighting for a roster spot in a young but overly crowded wide receiver room. On Friday against Carolina, he played just seven snaps and caught one pass for 12 yards.

Huff has been on the Jets since 2020 and had a quiet breakout-level season last year. However, it was on a small sample size. This preseason he looks to be picking up where he left off, as he has seven pressures and three sacks through 63 snaps over three games. Huff adds to a deep and talented defensive line for head coach Robert Saleh.

The undrafted free agent out of Colorado has a bit of a tough road to make the final 53-man roster in Philadelphia. Dallas Goedert is the leader in the tight end clubhouse, but the Eagles also have Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra — both of whom gained a lot of experience last season. Russell did have a good performance, posting a 70.2 pass-blocking grade. He also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

It took Warren two snaps and just one carry to get to a 92.5 PFF grade in Week 2 of the preseason. He forced one missed tackle and went 62 yards for the touchdown. He showed off his explosiveness on that carry, gaining 22 yards after contact. Warren has shown he can be much more than just a change-of-pace back, as he is the clear No. 2 in Pittsburgh.

Knight, the former UCLA Bruin, had an elite performance on a small sample size against Denver. He had three tackles on the day, two of which were run stops. In coverage, Knight was targeted on three occasions, he allowed just one catch for negative one yard. He also broke up one pass.

Bell is an undrafted free agent from Texas State who has a shot at making the 53-man roster in Seattle. He played 29 snaps and had three pressures on the quarterback, leading to an 86.1 pass-rush grade. He also had two run stops. Over two preseason games, Bell has posted an elite 90.9 PFF grade.

Russell signed to the Buccaneers in 2022 as an undrafted free agent from Memphis but did not crack 50 snaps in the regular season last year. This is understandable, with the duo of Lavonte David and Devin White holding down the fort. However, Russell is doing his best to not only make the final 53-man roster but also to increase his playing time from a season ago. On 35 snaps, Russell had two pressures, three run stops and forced a fumble – he has had a stellar preseason.

Dwumfour played 17 snaps on Saturday against the Vikings. He accumulated three total pressures, leading to an elite 90.5 pass-rush grade. He also added a run stop as well. He could provide some good depth on the interior defensive line for the Titans if he can make the final 53-man roster.

Laufenberg was an undrafted free agent from Air Force back in 2021 and hasn’t really found a home in the NFL. He is coming off a good performance against Baltimore. He had a 79.0 run-blocking grade and a 70.1 pass-blocking grade on 25 snaps at right guard. He will try to make that final push for the 53-man roster as preseason play concludes.