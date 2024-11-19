All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season

2YK90MB Foxborough, United States. 17th Nov, 2024. November 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball during the NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA. Anthony Nesmith/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Anthony Nesmith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Dalton Wasserman

• Bo Nix stays on an upward trajectory: He avoided any turnover-worthy plays for the fourth consecutive game and has the Broncos in position to make the playoffs.

• Chop Robinson is ramping up into a force for the Dolphins: Robinson racked up a season-high six pressures on his way to a 79.3 PFF pass-rush grade.

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Drake Maye reminded the football world in Week 11 that Jayden Daniels isn't the only rookie quarterback excelling in 2024. All three earned 79.0-plus PFF overall grades to headline the first-round performances this week.

We'll continue to track the first-rounders' development, PFF grades and principal opponents as the season rolls on.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 65.0 (Rank: 4/5)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 11 Snaps: 72
Week 11 Grade: 85.2

Williams bounced back in his first game under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. His 80.4 PFF passing grade was his second-best mark of the season, and he nearly led the Bears to an upset victory over Green Bay. Williams was particularly effective against the blitz, completing eight of his 10 passes while earning a 92.0 PFF passing grade when the Packers sent extra pressure.

Highest-Graded Rookie Quarterbacks Through Week 11
Pick No. 2: Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels

Overall Rookie Grade: 85.8 (Rank: 1/5)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 11 Snaps: 66
Week 11 Grade: 63.9

