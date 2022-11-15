NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2022 NFL Season: Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 10

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

By Sam Monson
Nov 15, 2022

• CB Trent McDuffie remains solid since return: McDuffie has yet to clear 200 total snaps of action this season, but his three games have featured three above-average PFF coverage grades.

• EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux passes tough test: Largely facing off against the elite Laremy Tunsil, Thibodeaux recorded one pressure and three additional pass-rush wins.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 mins

We will be checking in on the first-round rookies throughout the 2022 NFL season, grading their performances and highlighting who their principal individual opponent was in each game.

Here’s how the group fared in Week 9, as well as their overall PFF grades for the season.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Overall Rookie Grade: 61.2 (Rank: 14/32)
Principal Opponent: T Prince Tega Wanogho
Week 10 Snaps: 45

Chiefs tackle Andrew Wylie exiting the game opened up an opportunity for Walker to go up against a player he should be expected to beat in Prince Tega Wanogho at right tackle. Walker ended the contest with four pressures on 23 rushes. He also had a defensive stop and posted his highest grade of the season. It was his first above-average PFF game grade since Week 3.

2. Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Overall Rookie Grade: 66.8 (Rank: 6/32)
Principal Opponent: T Riley Reiff
Week 10 Snaps: 54

Hutchinson brought down Bears quarterback Justin Fields for a critical sack on a third-down play during the game and finished with four total pressures and five defensive stops across his 54 snaps. He also lost contain on Fields, allowing for a bigger gain than should have been possible by trying to do too much against an elite athlete. Still, Hutchinson remains Detroit’s most consistent pass-rusher and now has 28 pressures on the season.

3. Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU

Overall Rookie Grade: 49.1 (Rank: 26/38)
Principal Opponent: WR Darius Slayton
Week 10 Snaps: 62

Stingley had a pretty quiet afternoon against the New York Giants this week. He gave up a total of nine yards on two catches, but the dropped pass that consigned Kenny Golladay to the bench was against Stingley’s coverage and he was late to the play. Overall this season, Stingley has demonstrated some elite traits but hasn’t quite been able to translate that consistently into shutdown coverage.

4. New York Jets: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

Overall Rookie Grade: 86.1 (Rank: 2/38)
Principal Opponent: BYE
Week 10 Snaps: BYE

Gardner and the Jets were on a bye this week. Gardner already looks like one of the league’s best cornerbacks, ranking among the best in single coverage and on deep targets. Overall, he has allowed just a 44.6 passer rating into his coverage and leads the league with 10 pass breakups.

5. New York Giants: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Overall Rookie Grade: 65.3 (Rank: 9/32)
Principal Opponent: T Laremy Tunsil
Week 10 Snaps: 52

Thibodeaux played 52 snaps against the Texans this week and saw a healthy amount of Laremy Tunsil, one of the best tackles in the game. Though he tallied just one pressure, he did have three additional pass-rush wins to go along with two defensive stops. Thibodeaux has shown some impressive hustle so far in his rookie season.

6. Carolina Panthers: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Overall Rookie Grade: 66.6 (Rank: 4/13)
Principal Opponent: EDGE Lorenzo Carter
Week 10 Snaps: 66

Ekwonu had been one of the best tackles in the league since a rocky first few weeks, but he struggled with penalties, in particular, on Thursday night against the Falcons. He was flagged four times and did not have a good day as a run-blocker. Given his success before this game, it can probably be chalked up to a bad day at the office.

Subscribe to PFF+ to continue reading

Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.