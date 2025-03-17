2025 NFL Free Agency: The 5 biggest contracts

Sam Darnold cashes in: Sam Darnold reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with him in San Francisco in 2023. Darnold had an inspiring comeback season with the Vikings, finishing as the seventh-most-valuable quarterback, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric. He’s not an upgrade over the recently traded Geno Smith, but it’s a nice consolation prize for a Seahawks team seemingly entering a rebuild.

The Patriots get their defensive tackle: Milton Williams played a crucial role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) this postseason. That performance marked a career-best for Williams, who catapulted to the upper echelon of interior pass-rushers, eclipsing even the likes of Chris Jones.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The first wave of 2025 NFL free agency has come and gone, and teams have handed out massive contracts in hopes of reshaping their rosters. While some deals look like home-run signings, others come with serious risks.

Using PFF’s live deal grader, which evaluated every major signing, and the PFF free agency tracker, which logged every transaction, we’re breaking down the five biggest contracts — in terms of average per year salary — from this year's free agency period.

Note: This analysis focuses solely on 2025 free-agent signings and does not include contract extensions or trades.

Catch up on 2025 NFL Free Agency:

5 biggest contracts | 5 boom-or-bust signings | 5 overpaid free agents | 5 best values

2025 NFL Free Agency Rankings | LIVE Deal Grader | 2025 Free Agency Tracker

QB Sam Darnold signs with Seattle Seahawks

2024 PFF Grade : 80.7

80.7 2024 PFF WAR : 2.69

2.69 Contract: 3 years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed)

3 years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)

2 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Sam Darnold reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with him in San Francisco in 2023. Darnold had an inspiring comeback season with the Vikings, finishing as the seventh-most-valuable quarterback, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric. He’s not an upgrade over the recently traded Geno Smith, but it’s a nice consolation prize for a Seahawks team seemingly entering a rebuild.

2024 PFF Grade : 88.2

88.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.5

0.5 Contract: 4 years, $115 million

4 years, $115 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $120 million ($70 million guaranteed)

4 years, $120 million ($70 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

While we don’t have the full guarantees for Tee Higgins‘ deal, we do know that the per-year average is below our expectations. It’s not just about keeping Higgins, who earned a career-high 88.2 PFF overall grade in 2024; this deal was announced at the same time as a long-term extension for Ja'Marr Chase, keeping the NFL's best wide receiver duo in Cincinnati for the next four years.

2024 PFF Grade : 76.5

76.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.31

0.31 Contract: 4 years, $104 million ($63 million guaranteed)

4 years, $104 million ($63 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $63 million ($40 million guaranteed)

3 years, $63 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Williams played a crucial role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) this postseason. That performance marked a career-best for Williams, who catapulted to the upper echelon of interior pass-rushers, eclipsing even the likes of Chris Jones. Williams earned himself a massive deal to headline a Patriots‘ pass rush that clocked the fewest interior pressures (45) in the NFL this past season.

2024 PFF Grade : 76.3

76.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 1 year, $23.4 million fully guaranteed

1 year, $23.4 million fully guaranteed PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $86 million ($52 million guaranteed)

4 years, $86 million ($52 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite perceptions of a down year, Smith's 76.3 overall grade in 2024 was actually a career-high. With little variance between his best and worst seasons, he has proven to be a consistently good player. The Chiefs prioritized Smith over Thuney, trading the veteran to Chicago. While the franchise tag exceeds our projected average, Smith could be in line to reset the guard market again next year.

2024 PFF Grade : 86.4

86.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.30

0.30 Contract: 3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed)

3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed)

3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Before going down with a gruesome injury in October, Godwin was on track to produce one of the best seasons of his career. Through Week 7, he recorded the third-highest PFF receiving grade (85.7) among wide receivers, displaying his savvy route-running capability from the slot. After receiving two franchise tags in previous cycles, the price was untenable for a third, but the Buccaneers still managed to retain a crucial piece of their offense.