Use code 30MDS for 30% OFF PFF+ Annual

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2024 Free agency gains and losses: Tracking WAR lost, gained by each NFL team

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

By Amelia Probst

• The Falcons are a different team: The Falcons have added QB Kirk Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney and WR Rondale Moore over the last week.

• Jets get better on offense: New York added offensive line help in the form of John Simpson, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide
2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

The 2024 NFL offseason is now well underway, with free agency officially kicking off a week ago. To examine how each team has fared during free agency, we'll investigate at how much PFF WAR teams have lost or gained. 

Note that this does not include every transaction, only those that will make a significant impact. For more in-depth coverage of free agency, click here.

Impactful Roster Moves: Offense

Buffalo Bills
Washington Commanders
  • Signed TE Zach Ertz (0.06 WAR, 64 out of 75)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans 
Chicago Bears
  • Signed TE Gerald Everett (0.24 WAR, 28 out of 77)
  • Signed RB D’andre Swift (0.13 WAR, 19 out of 77)
Atlanta Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles
  • Signed RB Saquon Barkley (0.12 WAR, 20 out of 77) 
  • Lost RB D’andre Swift (0.13 WAR. 19 out of 77)
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders

Impactful Roster Moves: Defense

Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
  • Signed S Darnell Savage (0.08 WAR, 37 out of 109)
  • Signed S Xavier Mckinney (0.19 WAR, 7 out of 109)
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles
  • Signed ED Bryce Huff (0.21 WAR, 20 out of 124) 
Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
San Francisco 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week SB Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.