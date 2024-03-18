2024 Free agency gains and losses: Tracking WAR lost, gained by each NFL team

• The Falcons are a different team: The Falcons have added QB Kirk Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney and WR Rondale Moore over the last week.

The 2024 NFL offseason is now well underway, with free agency officially kicking off a week ago. To examine how each team has fared during free agency, we'll investigate at how much PFF WAR teams have lost or gained.

Note that this does not include every transaction, only those that will make a significant impact. For more in-depth coverage of free agency, click here.

Impactful Roster Moves: Offense

Lost C Mitch Morse (0.13 WAR, 15 out of 47)

Lost WR Gabe Davis (0.19 WAR, 46 out of 133)

Signed TE Zach Ertz (0.06 WAR, 64 out of 75)

Signed QB Russell Wilson (1.54 WAR, 19 out of 44)

Signed WR Gabe Davis (0.19 WAR, 46 out of 133)

Signed C Mitch Morse (0.13 WAR, 15 out of 47)

Lost WR Calvin Ridley (0.24 WAR, 33 out of 133)

Lost QB Russell Wilson (1.54 WAR, 19 out of 44)

Trade WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns (0.14 WAR, 56 out of 133)

Lost C Lloyd Cushenberry III (0.31 WAR, 6 out of )

Signed RB Josh Jacobs (0.09 WAR, 37 out of 77)

Release RB Aaron Jones (0.11 WAR, 27 out of 77)

Signed G Jonah Jackson (0.1 WAR, 36 out of 86)

Signed TE Colby Parkinson (0.17 WAR, 40 out of 75)

Signed RB Tony Pollard (0.19 WAR, 3 out of 77)

Lost RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR, 2 out of 77)

Lost C Aaron Brewer (0.11 WAR, 17 out of 37)

Signed C Lloyd Cushenberry III (0.31 WAR, 6 out of 37)

Signed WR Calvin Ridley (0.24 WAR, 33 out of 133)

Signed TE Gerald Everett (0.24 WAR, 28 out of 77)

Signed RB D’andre Swift (0.13 WAR, 19 out of 77)

Signed Kirk Cousins (1.95 WAR, 17 out of 44)

Signed RB Saquon Barkley (0.12 WAR, 20 out of 77)

Lost RB D’andre Swift (0.13 WAR. 19 out of 77)

Lost G Jonah Jackson (0.1 WAR, 36 out of 86)

Lost RB Saquon Barkley (0.12 WAR, 20 out of 77)

Signed T Jermaine Eluemunor (0.2 WAR, 23 out of 86)

Signed RB Devin Singletary (0.15 WAR, 5 out of 77)

Lost G Damien Lewis (0.19 WAR, 27 out of 86)

Lost RB Tony Pollard (0.19 WAR, 3 out of 77)

Lost G Robert Hunt (0.22 WAR, 23 out of 86)

Signed C Aaron Brewer (0.11 WAR, 17 out of 37)

Signed G Robert Hunt (0.22 WAR, 23 out of 86)

Traded for RB Joe Mixon (0.14 WAR, 15 out of 77)

Lost RB Devin Singletary (0.15 WAR, 5 out of 77)

Signed TE Mike Gesicki (0.23 WAR, 31 out of 77)

Lost TE Gerald Everett (0.24 WAR, 28 out of 77)

Lost RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR, 2 out of 77)

Lost G John Simpson (0.2 WAR, 26 out of 86)

Signed RB Aaron Jones (0.11 WAR, 27 out of 77)

Signed G John Simpson (0.2 WAR, 26 out of 86)

Signed G Damien Lewis (0.19 WAR, 27 out of 86)

Lost T Jermaine Eluemunor (0.2 WAR, 23 out of 86)

Impactful Roster Moves: Defense

Lost CB Tre’Davious White (0.17 WAR, 65 out of 141)

Lost S Jordan Poyer (0.07 WAR, 45 out of 109)

Signed DE Bryce Huff (0.21 WAR, 20 out of 124)

Lost S Jordan Whitehead (0.07 WAR, 44 out of 109)

Signed S Darnell Savage (0.08 WAR, 37 out of 109)

Signed S Xavier Mckinney (0.19 WAR, 7 out of 109)

Signed DI Christian Wilkins (0.23 WAR, 12 out of 133)

Signed S Brandon Jones (0.09 WAR, 31 out of 109)

Signed ED Jonathan Greenard (0.18 WAR, 24 out of 124)

Signed ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR, 8 out of 124)

Signed LB Blake Cashman (0.18 WAR, 15 out of 85)

Lost ED Danielle Hunter (0.22 WAR, 28 out of 124)

Lost LB Jordan Hicks (0.13 WAR, 25 out of 85)

Signed ED Dorance Armstrong (0.06 WAR, 51 out of 124)

Signed LB Frankie Luvu (0.19 WAR, 13 out of 85)

Lost CB Kendall Fuller (0.75 WAR, 8 out of 140)

Signed ED Bryce Huff (0.21 WAR, 20 out of 124)

Lost DI Christian Wilkins (0.23 WAR, 12 out of 133)

Lost ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR, 8 out of 124)

Lost ED Jonathan Greenard (0.18 WAR, 24 out of 124)

Lost LB Blake Cashman (0.18 WAR, 15 out of 85)

Signed ED Danielle Hunter (0.22 WAR, 28 out of 124)

Lost DI Sheldon Rankins (0.13 WAR, 28 out of 133)

Lost LB Patrick Queen (0.16 WAR, 21 out of 85)

Signed LB Patrick Queen (0.16 WAR, 21 out of 85)

Traded for CB Donte Jackson (0.24 WAR, 50 out of 140)

Signed LB Jordan Hicks (0.13 WAR, 25 out of 85)

Traded away CB Carlton Davis III (0.24 WAR, 52 out of 140)

Signed S Jordan Whitehead (0.07 WAR, 44 out of 109)

Lost LB Frankie Luvu (0.19 WAR, 13 out of 85)

Signed CB Dane Jackson (0.28 WAR, 44 out of 140)

Traded away CB Donte Jackson to Steelers (0.24 WAR, 50 out of 140)

Lost S Xavier McKinney (0.19 WAR, 7 out of 109)

Traded for CB Carlton Davis III (0.24 WAR, 52 out of 140)

Signed DI Arik Armstead (0.23 WAR, 11 out of 133)

Signed DI D.J. Reader (0.15 WAR, 24 out of 133)

Lost DI Arik Armstead (0.23 WAR, 11 out of 133)

Lost DI D.J. Reader (0.15 WAR, 24 out of 133)

Signed DI Sheldon Rankins (0.13 WAR, 28 out of 133)