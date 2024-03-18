2024 Free agency gains and losses: Tracking WAR lost, gained by each NFL team

• The Falcons are a different team: The Falcons have added QB Kirk Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney and WR Rondale Moore over the last week.
• Jets get better on offense: New York added offensive line help in the form of John Simpson, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.
The 2024 NFL offseason is now well underway, with free agency officially kicking off a week ago. To examine how each team has fared during free agency, we'll investigate at how much PFF WAR teams have lost or gained.
Note that this does not include every transaction, only those that will make a significant impact. For more in-depth coverage of free agency, click here.
Impactful Roster Moves: Offense
Buffalo Bills
- Lost C Mitch Morse (0.13 WAR, 15 out of 47)
- Lost WR Gabe Davis (0.19 WAR, 46 out of 133)
Washington Commanders
- Signed TE Zach Ertz (0.06 WAR, 64 out of 75)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Signed QB Russell Wilson (1.54 WAR, 19 out of 44)
- Signed WR Gabe Davis (0.19 WAR, 46 out of 133)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Signed C Mitch Morse (0.13 WAR, 15 out of 47)
- Lost WR Calvin Ridley (0.24 WAR, 33 out of 133)
Denver Broncos
- Lost QB Russell Wilson (1.54 WAR, 19 out of 44)
- Trade WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns (0.14 WAR, 56 out of 133)
- Lost C Lloyd Cushenberry III (0.31 WAR, 6 out of )
Green Bay Packers
- Signed RB Josh Jacobs (0.09 WAR, 37 out of 77)
- Release RB Aaron Jones (0.11 WAR, 27 out of 77)
Los Angeles Rams
- Signed G Jonah Jackson (0.1 WAR, 36 out of 86)
- Signed TE Colby Parkinson (0.17 WAR, 40 out of 75)
Tennessee Titans
- Signed RB Tony Pollard (0.19 WAR, 3 out of 77)
- Lost RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR, 2 out of 77)
- Lost C Aaron Brewer (0.11 WAR, 17 out of 37)
- Signed C Lloyd Cushenberry III (0.31 WAR, 6 out of 37)
- Signed WR Calvin Ridley (0.24 WAR, 33 out of 133)
Chicago Bears
- Signed TE Gerald Everett (0.24 WAR, 28 out of 77)
- Signed RB D’andre Swift (0.13 WAR, 19 out of 77)
Atlanta Falcons
- Signed Kirk Cousins (1.95 WAR, 17 out of 44)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Signed RB Saquon Barkley (0.12 WAR, 20 out of 77)
- Lost RB D’andre Swift (0.13 WAR. 19 out of 77)
Detroit Lions
- Lost G Jonah Jackson (0.1 WAR, 36 out of 86)
New York Giants
- Lost RB Saquon Barkley (0.12 WAR, 20 out of 77)
- Signed T Jermaine Eluemunor (0.2 WAR, 23 out of 86)
- Signed RB Devin Singletary (0.15 WAR, 5 out of 77)
Seattle Seahawks
- Lost G Damien Lewis (0.19 WAR, 27 out of 86)
Miami Dolphins
- Lost RB Tony Pollard (0.19 WAR, 3 out of 77)
- Lost G Robert Hunt (0.22 WAR, 23 out of 86)
- Signed C Aaron Brewer (0.11 WAR, 17 out of 37)
Carolina Panthers
- Signed G Robert Hunt (0.22 WAR, 23 out of 86)
Houston Texans
- Traded for RB Joe Mixon (0.14 WAR, 15 out of 77)
- Lost RB Devin Singletary (0.15 WAR, 5 out of 77)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Signed TE Mike Gesicki (0.23 WAR, 31 out of 77)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Lost TE Gerald Everett (0.24 WAR, 28 out of 77)
Baltimore Ravens
- Lost RB Derrick Henry (0.2 WAR, 2 out of 77)
- Lost G John Simpson (0.2 WAR, 26 out of 86)
Minnesota Vikings
- Signed RB Aaron Jones (0.11 WAR, 27 out of 77)
New York Jets
- Signed G John Simpson (0.2 WAR, 26 out of 86)
Carolina Panthers
- Signed G Damien Lewis (0.19 WAR, 27 out of 86)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Lost T Jermaine Eluemunor (0.2 WAR, 23 out of 86)
Impactful Roster Moves: Defense
Buffalo Bills
- Lost CB Tre’Davious White (0.17 WAR, 65 out of 141)
- Lost S Jordan Poyer (0.07 WAR, 45 out of 109)
New York Jets
- Signed DE Bryce Huff (0.21 WAR, 20 out of 124)
- Lost S Jordan Whitehead (0.07 WAR, 44 out of 109)
Green Bay Packers
- Signed S Darnell Savage (0.08 WAR, 37 out of 109)
- Signed S Xavier Mckinney (0.19 WAR, 7 out of 109)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Signed DI Christian Wilkins (0.23 WAR, 12 out of 133)
Denver Broncos
- Signed S Brandon Jones (0.09 WAR, 31 out of 109)
Minnesota Vikings
- Signed ED Jonathan Greenard (0.18 WAR, 24 out of 124)
- Signed ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR, 8 out of 124)
- Signed LB Blake Cashman (0.18 WAR, 15 out of 85)
- Lost ED Danielle Hunter (0.22 WAR, 28 out of 124)
- Lost LB Jordan Hicks (0.13 WAR, 25 out of 85)
Washington Commanders
- Signed ED Dorance Armstrong (0.06 WAR, 51 out of 124)
- Signed LB Frankie Luvu (0.19 WAR, 13 out of 85)
- Lost CB Kendall Fuller (0.75 WAR, 8 out of 140)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Signed ED Bryce Huff (0.21 WAR, 20 out of 124)
Miami Dolphins
- Lost DI Christian Wilkins (0.23 WAR, 12 out of 133)
- Lost ED Andrew Van Ginkel (0.49 WAR, 8 out of 124)
Houston Texans
- Lost ED Jonathan Greenard (0.18 WAR, 24 out of 124)
- Lost LB Blake Cashman (0.18 WAR, 15 out of 85)
- Signed ED Danielle Hunter (0.22 WAR, 28 out of 124)
- Lost DI Sheldon Rankins (0.13 WAR, 28 out of 133)
Baltimore Ravens
- Lost LB Patrick Queen (0.16 WAR, 21 out of 85)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Signed LB Patrick Queen (0.16 WAR, 21 out of 85)
- Traded for CB Donte Jackson (0.24 WAR, 50 out of 140)
Cleveland Browns
- Signed LB Jordan Hicks (0.13 WAR, 25 out of 85)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Traded away CB Carlton Davis III (0.24 WAR, 52 out of 140)
- Signed S Jordan Whitehead (0.07 WAR, 44 out of 109)
Carolina Panthers
- Lost LB Frankie Luvu (0.19 WAR, 13 out of 85)
- Signed CB Dane Jackson (0.28 WAR, 44 out of 140)
- Traded away CB Donte Jackson to Steelers (0.24 WAR, 50 out of 140)
New York Giants
- Lost S Xavier McKinney (0.19 WAR, 7 out of 109)
Detroit Lions
- Traded for CB Carlton Davis III (0.24 WAR, 52 out of 140)
- Signed DI Arik Armstead (0.23 WAR, 11 out of 133)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Signed DI D.J. Reader (0.15 WAR, 24 out of 133)
San Francisco 49ers
- Lost DI Arik Armstead (0.23 WAR, 11 out of 133)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Lost DI D.J. Reader (0.15 WAR, 24 out of 133)
- Signed DI Sheldon Rankins (0.13 WAR, 28 out of 133)
- Signed CB Kendall Fuller (0.75 WAR, 8 out of 140)