Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 6

• Tyreek Hill continues to excel in Miami: Hill was Week 6's highest-graded receiver and led all receivers with 163 yards. He could not be stopped from downfield, as he recorded four 20-plus-yard receptions, two of which gained over 40 yards.

• CeeDee Lamb leads Dallas to victory: Lamb got off to a quick start with 50 yards and three first downs in the first quarter (third). He secured every target in this game and moved the chains each time. He averaged 3.16 yards per route run and finished the night with five explosive gains (first).

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

AFC East