Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 6

• Tyreek Hill continues to excel in Miami: Hill was Week 6's highest-graded receiver and led all receivers with 163 yards. He could not be stopped from downfield, as he recorded four 20-plus-yard receptions, two of which gained over 40 yards.
• CeeDee Lamb leads Dallas to victory: Lamb got off to a quick start with 50 yards and three first downs in the first quarter (third). He secured every target in this game and moved the chains each time. He averaged 3.16 yards per route run and finished the night with five explosive gains (first).
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs (78.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|15
|10
|100
|0
|7
The New York Giants were able to keep Buffalo’s receivers in check despite having the sixth-worst coverage grade in the league (56.0 through Week 5). No other Bill had over 21 yards receiving, and the Giants nearly came away with an upset victory.
The Giants, however, were not able to keep Stefon Diggs from making big plays. He had three explosive gains for 65 yards in the first half (69 yards total). He was limited to four catches for 31 yards in the second half, but he still moved the chains with each catch. Diggs finished the night with his fourth consecutive game of at least 100 yards receiving and five first-down catches. He currently ranks third in the league with 620 receiving yards.
Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill (93.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|24
|8
|6
|163
|1
|6
Hill was Week 6's highest-graded receiver and led all receivers with 163 yards. Hill could not be stopped from downfield. He recorded four 20-plus-yard receptions, two of which gained over 40 yards. Hill finished the day with 139 downfield yards (first) and averaged 6.79 yards per route run (first).
Hill has been nearly unstoppable over the last four games. Since Week 3, Hill has recorded 559 receiving yards (second) and 15 explosive plays (first). He enters Week 7 with 814 receiving yards (first) — 401 of which came 20-plus yards downfield.
New England Patriots: Kendrick Bourne (73.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|11
|10
|89
|0
|2
Bourne had season-highs in yards and catches in New England’s loss to the Raiders. He tied for first in missed tackles forced (three) and total YAC yards (68). Bourne recorded two explosive gains, including a 36-yard catch and run, and now has 10 explosive plays on the season.
New York Jets: Garrett Wilson (86.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|12
|8
|90
|0
|4
The Jets made a statement in Week 6 by handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. Wilson had his highest receiving total of the season, and his first 90-plus-yard game since Week 15 of 2022. Wilson recorded two explosive plays in this game, including a 33-yard catch, and now has 16 first-down receptions on the season (32 total).
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr. (67.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|16
|4
|2
|34
|0
|1
Baltimore capped off 2023’s London series with a win over the Tennessee Titans. Beckham recorded a 32-yard explosive gain on a third-down play late in the first quarter. He only has nine catches for 113 yards so far this season, but he has picked up five first downs and has three explosive plays.
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (72.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|38
|12
|6
|80
|0
|5
Chase did not match his Week 5 performance (192 yards and three TDs), but he was still able to drive Cincinnati’s offense with five first-down receptions. Chase recorded back-to-back 20-plus-yard plays in the first half for 54 yards and recorded a 31-yard play with Tariq Woolen in coverage. Cincinnati has won 2 straight games and three out of their last four.
Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper (71.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|35
|8
|4
|108
|0
|3
The Jets were not the only ones to defeat an unbeaten team this week. as the Cleveland Browns handed the 49ers their first loss of the season. San Francisco ranked second in coverage (89.3) coming into this game, however, Cooper was able to record 84 yards on two explosive plays (third). No other Cleveland player had over 24 yards receiving. Cooper now has nine explosive gains on the season in addition to an 87.5% contested catch rate (tied for fifth)
Pittsburgh Steelers: BYE
AFC South
Houston Texans: Nico Collins (78.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|6
|4
|80
|0
|3
Collins rebounded from his 39-yard outing in Week 5 with 69 explosive yards against New Orleans’ third-ranked defense (81.5 grade entering Week 6). Collins averaged 7.5 YAC yards per catch and 3.48 yards per route run (3rd).
Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. (65.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|60
|14
|9
|109
|0
|3
Pittman recorded his highest yardage total since Week 1 (97). He got off to a slow start in Jacksonville, as he only recorded two catches for 11 yards in the first half. However, he finished strong with seven receptions for 98 yards in the second half (first) and two explosive gains for 55 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk (62.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|6
|3
|49
|1
|2
On the other hand, Indianapolis was able to limit Jacksonville to 181 passing yards in defeat. Christian Kirk led the Jags with 49 receiving yards and had a 29-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter.
Tennessee Titans: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (65.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|4
|3
|25
|0
|1
Tennessee kept the score close, but the Titans struggled to pass the ball against Baltimore. Westbrook-Ikhine led all Titans receivers in catches and yards. His longest catch of the day was a 10-yard gain in the first quarter.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton (76.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|6
|4
|46
|1
|2
Denver only had 95 passing yards against Kansas City, and Courtland Sutton gained 46 of them. No other Broncos player had over 14 yards receiving. Sutton dropped a pass, but he still made the most of his opportunities. He caught two contested targets, recorded two first downs and made a highlight one-handed touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (68.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|4
|4
|72
|0
|2
Rice arguably had his best game of the season so far. He caught all four of his targets for a season-high 72 yards and recorded two 20-plus-yard gains in the second half. Rice has 10 first down catches and four explosive plays over the past four games and ranks second on the team in receiving grade (77.3) during that span.
Las Vegas Raiders: Jakobi Meyers (70.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|7
|5
|61
|1
|4
Jakobi Meyers had a big first half against the Patriots. He totaled four 10-plus-yard receptions, including a 14-yard touchdown and a 16-yard reception to set up a field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Meyers has 10 first-down catches over the past two games and 18 on the season.
Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen (87.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|43
|11
|7
|85
|1
|4
The Chargers ended Week 6 with a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Keenan Allen had three explosive gains in the second half, including two 23-yard plays over Stephon Gilmore. Seventy-three of Allen’s 85 yards came in the second half (third).
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (86.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|7
|7
|117
|0
|7
Lamb leads the Cowboys with 475 yards this season (11th), but it felt like he had been in a slump leading up to this game. Over the past three weeks, Lamb had 12 catches for 138 yards, and he nearly matched that total against the Chargers. Lamb got off to a quick start with 50 yards and three first downs in the first quarter (third). He secured every target in this game and moved the chains each time. He averaged 3.16 yards per route run and finished the night with five explosive gains (first).
New York Giants: Jalin Hyatt (72.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|35
|4
|3
|21
|0
|1
Hyatt only recorded three receptions for 21 yards, but two of those came on the game’s final drive, including a 12-yard fourth-down conversion with 22 seconds remaining in the game. Hyatt is now up to 120 receiving yards on the season and had his highest total since Week 2 (89 yards).
Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown (86.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|48
|9
|7
|131
|0
|6
The Jets were without Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, but they were still able to hold Philly to 14 points while forcing three interceptions. Brown had another big game with 131 receiving yards (third). He caught four contested targets for 62 yards (first) and recorded two explosive gains of 36 and 49 yards. Brown recorded his fourth straight 125-plus-yard game. He has 26 first-down catches (third) and 14 explosive gains (second) during that span and is averaging over 16 yards per target.
Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin (80.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|27
|12
|6
|81
|0
|5
Washington snapped their three-game skid behind a solid performance from Terry McLaurin, who was able to exploit his matchup against A.J. Terrell by securing four catches for 63 yards and two explosive gains in the first half. McLaurin finished with season-highs in first down catches (five) and explosive plays (three), and he also recorded season-highs in YAC yards per catch (5.7) and yards per route run (3.00).
NFC North
Chicago Bears: D.J. Moore (78.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|7
|5
|51
|0
|3
Moore came down to Earth after his career night (230 yards) in Washington. He recorded 46 yards in the fourth quarter (fourth), including back-to-back 15-plus-yard plays. Moore ranks fifth in the league with 582 receiving yards and is ranked ninth in first down catches (24) and explosive plays (14)
Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (84.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|44
|14
|12
|124
|1
|7
St. Brown recorded season highs in yards and catches in his return to the field. He tied for second in first-down catches and finished with 68 total YAC yards (tied for first). St. Brown caught three contested targets, forced three missed tackles and had two explosive gains. He had a 27-yard touchdown play in the second quarter and opened the fourth quarter with a 23-yard play.
Green Bay Packers: BYE
Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Osborn (58.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|5
|4
|48
|0
|3
Minnesota’s first game without Justin Jefferson was challenging (181 passing yards and four dropped passes), but the Vikings were able to secure a win against the Bears. Osborn finished second on the team with 48 receiving yards. He had a 21-yard catch in the second quarter and finished with 25 total YAC yards.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London (86.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|44
|12
|9
|125
|0
|7
Atlanta put up a fight in its loss against Washington. London led all receivers in the game with 125 yards. He recorded his best recorded and yards total of the season, and he averaged 2.84 yards per route run. London picked up seven first downs in the game and caught four passes for 72 yards in the second half (tied for fourth). London had a big day against Benjamin St-Juste. He caught five passes for 80 yards against St. Juste, including three explosive gains. Two of those plays went for 20-plus yards.
Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen (82.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|38
|13
|11
|115
|1
|8
Carolina remains winless on the season following its loss to Miami. Thielen continued to shine with his third 100-plus-yard game of the season. It was also his third 11-catch game of the season. Thielen was unstoppable in the first half. He had eight receptions (first) for 100 yards (second), including three explosive gains and seven first downs (first). Thielen was limited in the second half (three catches, 15 yards), but he still led all receivers for the week with eight first downs.
New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave (75.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|51
|11
|7
|96
|0
|6
Olave has his highest receiving totals since Week 3 against the Packers (eight catches, 104 yards). He had two explosive gains in the third quarter, including a 24-yard contested grab to set New Orleans up in the red zone.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin (77.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|7
|6
|77
|0
|5
Chris Godwin did not match his Week 5 performance (114 yards); however, he still recorded his second-highest receiving total of the season. It was also his second straight game with five first-down catches. Godwin caught three contested targets in the fourth quarter, including an eight-yard fourth-down conversion. He also recorded two explosive gains, giving him eight on the season.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Michael Wilson (71.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|41
|4
|3
|62
|0
|3
Arizona dropped to 1-5 on the season, but Wilson continues to make a name for himself. Each of his catches went for an explosive gain against the Rams, and 33 of his yards came on third- and fourth-down plays. Wilson has 18 catches for 317 yards on the season. Fourteen of his receptions have gained first downs, and he has 12 explosive plays.
Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (87.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|9
|7
|148
|1
|5
Kupp continued his fast start with 148 yards against the Cardinals (second) and his first touchdown catch of the season. Kupp was dominant in the first half. He had three explosive plays for 101 yards (first), including 37- and 49-yard plays. He recorded another 20-plus-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Kupp has 15 catches for 266 yards (third) in his first two games back. He has 12 first-down catches and seven explosive plays (tied for first).
San Francisco 49ers: Jauan Jennings (71.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|18
|4
|2
|26
|0
|2
San Francisco came into this game without Dre Greenlaw (69.5) before losing Christian McCaffrey (82.9) and Deebo Samuel (77.1) during the contest. Jennings finished second on the team with 26 receiving yards. He recorded a 17-yard catch in the second quarter and a nine-yard catch to move the chains with 49 seconds left in the game.
Seattle Seahawks: Jake Bobo (80.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|15
|2
|2
|43
|0
|2
Jake Bobo had three catches for eight yards coming into this game. He finished the day with two explosive gains totaling 43 yards. Both of Bobo’s catches came in the third quarter. He had a 23-yard gain on a third down play where he was able to gain 15 YAC yards and set up Seattle inside Cincinnati’s five-yard line. His second catch of the day was also a 20-yard play that again set up Seattle in the red zone.