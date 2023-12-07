Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 13

• Tyreek Hill dominated the Commanders: Tyreek Hill torched the Commanders for 152 yards in the first half of Week 13. He recorded three receptions of 20-plus yards, including touchdown catches of 78 and 60 yards.

• D.K. Metcalf brings DaRon Bland back to earth: Metcalf took full advantage of his matchups against Bland in the first half, gaining 108 yards with Bland as his primary defender.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: BYE