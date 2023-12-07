Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 13

• Tyreek Hill dominated the Commanders: Tyreek Hill torched the Commanders for 152 yards in the first half of Week 13. He recorded three receptions of 20-plus yards, including touchdown catches of 78 and 60 yards.
• D.K. Metcalf brings DaRon Bland back to earth: Metcalf took full advantage of his matchups against Bland in the first half, gaining 108 yards with Bland as his primary defender.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: BYE
Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill (93.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|18
|6
|5
|157
|2
|4
Tyreek Hill torched the Commanders for 152 yards in the first half of Week 13. He recorded three receptions of 20-plus yards, including touchdown catches of 78 and 60 yards.
All of Hill’s production came on third-down plays, and he averaged a league-best 8.72 yards per route run for the week. He was the highest-graded receiver for the week and now has 1,480 yards on the season.
New England Patriots: DeVante Parker (63.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|9
|4
|64
|0
|3
New England lost another close game, this time to the Los Angeles Chargers. DeVante Parker came down with catches of 21 and 27 yards in the third quarter and gained 62 yards in the second half.
Parker led the Patriots in receiving for the week and has accumulated four explosive receptions of 15 or more yards in his last two games.
New York Jets: Xavier Gipson (71.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|6
|5
|77
|0
|2
Gipson had his best game of the season in Week 13 against Atlanta. He led the Jets in receiving yards and finished with five-plus catches and 50-plus yards for the first time in his career.
He forced three missed tackles and came down with two gains of 25-plus yards, one a 36-yard catch on a flea flicker in the second quarter, the other a 25-yard catch late in the fourth.
The rookie pass-catcher averaged 2.48 yards per route run and generated a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: BYE
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (82.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|40
|12
|11
|149
|1
|5
Cincinnati closed out Week 13 with an impressive win over Jacksonville. Ja’Marr Chase finished top-five in yards (fourth) and catches (tied second) for the week, recording four catches of 10-plus yards and notably hauling in a 17-yard catch on Cincinnati’s game-winning drive.
Chase finished the night with a 146.2 passer rating when targeted and now has 1,063 yards on the season.
Cleveland Browns: Elijah Moore (77.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|10
|4
|83
|0
|3
Elijah Moore led Cleveland with 83 receiving yards. Sixty-four of his total came from explosive gains, including a 42-yard catch in the second quarter.
Moore finished the game with a 20.3-yard average target depth and an average of 2.31 yards per route run. He has five explosive plays in his last four games and nine on the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens (77.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|5
|4
|86
|0
|4
George Pickens got off to a fast start against Arizona, opening the game with a 13-yard catch and a 38-yard grab two plays later.
All of Pickens’ catches gained 10 or more yards, and he finished with his highest receiving total since Week 7 (107). He generated a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Nico Collins (82.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|12
|9
|191
|1
|5
Nico Collins set a new career-high against Denver, leading all receivers in Week 13 with 191 receiving yards. He racked up 117 yards in the first quarter and 122 total yards in the first half.
Collins tallied four explosive gains of 15 or more yards, including two catches of 50-plus yards in the first quarter. His 991 yards on the season leads all Texans receivers, and the team will rely on him even more in the wake of Tank Dell’s injury.
Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. (77.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|45
|16
|11
|105
|1
|6
Michael Pittman Jr. recorded his second consecutive game with 10 or more catches. Five of his receptions went for over 10 yards, and he caught the Colts’ game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Zay Jones (75.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|43
|7
|5
|78
|0
|3
Zay Jones has been hobbled by a knee injury for most of the season and had only 13 catches for 108 yards leading up to Monday Night.
He set a season-high of 78 yards against Cincinnati and hauled in three explosive gains for 63 yards in the second half. Two of his catches went for 20-plus yards, and he finished with a 108.0 passer rating when targeted.
Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins (68.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|12
|5
|75
|1
|4
DeAndre Hopkins gained four first downs against Indianapolis. He recorded 67 yards in explosive gains, two catches of 20-plus yards and caught a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with under 6 minutes to go in regulation.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton (68.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|7
|2
|77
|1
|2
Denver’s five-game win streak ended with a tough loss against Houston. Both of Sutton’s catches came in the second half — he was able to gain separation over Jalen Pitre for a 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and had a 32-yard catch late in the game with Denver driving for a potential game-winning touchdown.
Sutton now has nine touchdowns and 16 explosive gains on the season and has been targeted 29 times over the last four games. Drops will be something to monitor, as he has spilled three passes in the last two games and six on the season.
Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (78.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|27
|9
|8
|64
|0
|4
Kansas City struggled at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night and dropped to 8-4 on the season.
Rice recorded his second consecutive eight-catch game. He produced two plays of 10-plus yards in the second half and gained four first downs on the night. The rookie averaged 8.3 yards after the catch per reception and 2.37 yards per route run.
Las Vegas Raiders: BYE
Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen (64.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|6
|5
|58
|0
|2
The Patriots were able to keep Keenan Allen under 100 yards receiving, but he still recorded two explosive gains for 31 yards. However, Allen dropped another pass in this game and now leads all receivers with five drops over the last three weeks, ranking eighth in drop rate over that span (15.2%).
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (81.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|46
|17
|12
|116
|1
|6
The Cowboys survived a shootout with Seattle to pick up their ninth win of the season. CeeDee Lamb led all receivers in targets and catches for the week and finished with his first 100-yard game in three weeks.
Lamb came down with three catches of 10-plus yards and gained six first downs. He had two explosive gains for 38 yards in the first quarter, including a 15-yard touchdown catch in double coverage.
New York Giants: BYE
Philadelphia: DeVonta Smith (77.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|56
|12
|9
|96
|1
|8
DeVonta Smith was a bright spot on an otherwise bleak day for Philadelphia. Eight of his catches went for first downs, and he tallied two explosive gains for 36 yards.
Smith caught a touchdown pass late in the game and finished with a 125.7 passer rating when targeted.
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson (68.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|5
|2
|23
|0
|2
Washington is riding a four-game losing streak and has now failed to score 20 points in three straight games. Curtis Samuel led the Commanders with 65 yards receiving in Week 13, and Terry McLaurin was shut out for the first time since 2021.
Both of Dotson’s catches came on third-down plays and gained first downs. He snagged a 12-yard catch on the third play of the game and an 11-yard catch in the second quarter. Dotson has seven conversions in his last three games and 458 yards on the season.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: BYE
Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams (68.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|17
|1
|1
|11
|0
|1
Detroit held off New Orleans to improve to 9-3. The Lions leaned on Sam LaPorta — nine catches for 140 yards — in the passing game, and Amon-Ra St. Brown led the receiving corps with 49 yards.
Williams secured an 11-yard contested catch over Paulson Adebo in the first quarter for his lone catch of the day, and he produced a 19-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to help Detroit pull away for good.
Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson (88.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|9
|7
|71
|2
|6
Watson caught two touchdown passes and recorded his second straight 70-plus-yard game. Six of his catches moved the chains, and he tallied three catches of 10-plus yards. The second-year wideout has three explosive gains and four touchdowns in his last three games.
Minnesota Vikings: BYE
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London (53.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|5
|1
|8
|0
|0
Most of Atlanta’s receiving production came from their tight end group (81 combined yards) and their running backs (32 yards). Drake London was the only wideout to receive more than one target against the Jets. His lone catch came on a hitch route that set Atlanta up in the red zone with 21 seconds left in the first half.
Carolina Panthers: D.J. Chark Jr. (84.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|14
|4
|3
|56
|0
|2
Chark recorded his second 50-plus-yard game of the season, with 52 of his yards coming via explosive gains of 15 or more yards. He averaged 4.00 yards per route run and generated a 116.7 passer rating when targeted.
New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave (79.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|27
|8
|5
|119
|0
|4
Chris Olave (concussion) was cleared to play and had a big game against Detroit. He gained 91 yards in the second half and 87 yards on third-down play.
Olave produced four catches of 20-plus yards, including three that set New Orleans up in the red zone. He finished the day with 115 yards in explosive gains and averaged 4.41 yards per route run.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans (90.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|27
|12
|7
|162
|1
|5
Mike Evans came down with a 40-yard catch in the first quarter and a 75-yard touchdown play in the third. He tallied five catches of 10-plus yards and finished second in receiving yards for the week.
The Bucs veteran averaged 6.00 yards per route run (3rd) and now has 1,012 yards on the season.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch (63.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|2
|1
|19
|0
|1
Arizona relied heavily on their tight ends (120 combined yards), as Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore were the only wideouts to catch a pass against Pittsburgh. Dortch secured a 19-yard contested catch over Joey Porter Jr. on the first play of the fourth quarter and now has 124 yards on the season.
Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua (90.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|19
|7
|4
|105
|1
|3
The Rams took care of Cleveland for their third straight win. Puka Nacua was the leading receiver in the game and put up his first 100-yard day since Week 7.
Nacua was able to split the defense for a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter and hauled in a 20-yard catch in the second. He now has 77 catches for 1,029 yards on the season and ranks eighth at his position in explosive plays of 15 or more yards (25).
San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (86.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|4
|4
|116
|2
|3
Deebo Samuel caught all four of his targets and led all receivers in second-half yards (94), total yards after the catch (115) and yards after contact (92). He finished the game with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted and has three straight games with two explosive gains.
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf (80.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|8
|6
|134
|3
|6
D.K. Metcalf took full advantage of his matchups against DaRon Bland in the first half, gaining 108 yards with Bland as his primary defender. He recorded a 73-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 34-yard catch later in the quarter. The Hawks star caught a second touchdown pass over Bland to end the first half and finished with three total touchdowns on the night.
It was Metcalf’s first multi-touchdown game of the season, and he moved the chains with each catch. He finished the game with a 156.3 passer rating when targeted and has 21 catches for 358 yards in his last four games.