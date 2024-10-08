Early 2024 NFL trade candidates: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Jamin Davis and more

• New homes for star receivers: Veterans Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins could soon don new uniforms.

• The winless Jaguars could sell plenty: Cam Robinson and Andre Cisco are two of the more appealing Jacksonville trade chips.

We’re only five weeks into the 2024 NFL season, but teams have less than a month to determine which direction they’ll go in advance of the Week 10 trade deadline on Nov. 5. For some early disappointers, that’s trending more toward selling off assets with remaining value — barring major restorative work done in the next few games.

From some mercurial star receivers to defensive chess pieces looking for new homes, here are 10 players whom underwhelming teams may ship in the next month.

The obvious starting point for this piece had to be Adams, of course. The 31-year-old hasn’t always seemed content in Las Vegas, but things hit a definitive boiling point after Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce apparently liked an Instagram post that undermined Adams. Considering the Raiders’ 2-3 start and below-average quarterback play (18th in team PFF passing grade), a fresh start somewhere else feels more likely than not.

Adams hasn’t looked as stellar in the early going this year: His 65.9 receiving grade would be his lowest since 2015, and his 1.66 yards per route run mark would be his worst since 2017. Even then, Adams’s 3.66 WAR leads all receivers since 2016, and he’s still produced at an incredibly high clip amid very poor play under center in Vegas.

Even though Adams is slated to earn a base salary north of $35 million per year in 2025 and 2026, he’s guaranteed no money.

The frontrunner seems to be Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, but other options for Adams include the Steelers, Commanders and Bills.

Davante Adams' Career PFF Grades

The Browns are sputtering at 1-4, and their offense has been a primary reason why. Cleveland sits 32nd in EPA per play with fundamental problems at quarterback and along the offensive line.

What’s compounded those struggles is declined production from Cooper, one of the bigger let-downs in football this year. Cooper’s 63.4 PFF receiving grade would be his worst in his 10-year career, and his five drops are the second most in the NFL.

The Browns restructured Cooper’s deal before the start of the season, but there was still real smoke to the idea of moving the veteran. Considering team-wide pessimism and worse play from the wideout than anticipated, trading him appears much more likely.

The same teams intrigued by Adams would likely look into Cooper’s services — and a reunion with Dallas doesn’t seem impossible, either.

Unequivocally, the Jaguars have been one of the most underperforming teams in football so far. Sure, Jacksonville could have won three of its one-score losses, but sitting 27th in overall team grade feels representative. A talent-laden team with a head coach on a scalding-hot seat figures to have no choice but to sell by early November, and Robinson could headline the list of trade chips.

Robinson has been a solid left tackle for much of the past four years, particularly shining in pass blocking. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has ended each of the past three seasons with a pass-blocking efficiency above 97.0, although he’s already given up 13 pressures in 2024 — tying how many he allowed all of last year.

With Robinson set to hit the open market at the end of the year — and Jacksonville potentially looking at a large-scale roster overhaul — it would be logical to trade him. Candidates would include the Cowboys, Chiefs, Saints and Seahawks.

Sitting 1-3 and 31st in team PFF grade, the Titans aren't making much noise in Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach (especially with continued miscues from Will Levis). In turn, general manager Ran Carthon will likely look to maximize gains on expiring contracts. Hopkins’ deal appears to be the one to circle.

The 33-year-old has still been effective in 2024, with a 68.3 PFF receiving grade, but he’s hauled in only 10 catches for 121 yards in four games. No receiver in Tennessee’s offense has flourished so far, but Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd each have more targets than the veteran, who proved he’s got more in the tank after notching an 82.3 PFF receiving grade in 2023.

DeAndre Hopkins' Career PFF Grades

Another Jaguar high up on this list, and another who hasn’t met season goals so far, Cisco had developed into a solid safety throughout his first three NFL seasons, ending each year with an overall grade of at least 67.7. Yet, his play has nosedived in 2024, dropping to a 42.8 PFF overall grade — the fifth worst among qualifiers at his position.

The major fault of Cisco this year has been tackling. His missed tackle rate has skyrocketed from 13.8% to 19.4%.

Still only 24 and a former third-round pick, Cisco would likely have suitors despite current subpar production. Teams like the Bills or Commanders would make sense.

A third straight playoff bid for the Dolphins is in jeopardy, especially with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still sidelined due to a concussion. Without Tagovailoa, Miami’s offense has been futile, sitting 31st in EPA per play and 31st in scoring drive percentage. Miami could turn things around once No. 1 is back under center, but this year will likely end up a retooling one.

If the Dolphins' play remains largely the same, moving Ogbah should be considered. The 30-year-old has been solid this year, notching a 64.4 PFF run-defense grade and tacking on 10 pressures on only 208 total snaps.

Yes, the Dolphins recently lost edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to another season-ending injury, but the team has depth at the position in Chop Robinson and the ageless Calais Campbell. Ogbah feels expendable, and if put on the market, the Jets, Cowboys and Commanders might be in play.

Wise is in almost an identical situation to Ogbah: a veteran, pending free-agent edge rusher on a team that doesn’t appear close to contending in 2024. The 30-year-old has turned in a decent season as a rotational rusher, mustering seven pressures and a 54.8 PFF overall grade. It’s worth noting that he’s accrued 99 pressures over the past three seasons, a figure that is tied for 42nd among all players over that span.

Given the breakout of Keion White and the better play from Josh Uche, New England would be shrewd to get what it can for the older Wise.

The Cardinals’ defense has been one of the worst units in the NFL, sitting 29th in EPA per play and 32nd in successful play allowed percentage. White, expected to be one of Arizona’s better defenders, hasn’t met the mark in 2024.

The 28-year-old has recorded only a 41.2 PFF overall grade thus far. Coverage has been an extreme sore spot, with White permitting a catch on 17 of 20 targets for 240 yards and a 95.8 passer rating when targeted. Unsurprisingly, White’s 28.9 PFF coverage grade ranks second to last in the entire league.

Still, teams would probably have interest in a veteran linebacker who wouldn’t bear too heavy of a price tag — and one who was on a Super Bowl-qualifying team two years ago. The Bills, Eagles and Packers could be logical fits.

Although the Commanders have been one of the pleasant surprises of the young 2024 campaign, the team's defense has been highly ineffective. Dan Quinn’s group sits 27th in EPA per play against and is allowing 6.1 yards per play, which ranks 26th. The fact that Davis has hardly played — and not been impactful — is an indictment.

The former first-round pick has not lived up to the hype as a pro, and his 2024 hasn’t been especially encouraging. A linebacker-turned-edge rusher, Davis possesses only a 65.0 PFF overall grade and hasn’t yet recorded a pressure on only 70 total snaps. Indeed, the Kentucky product is below Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Clelin Ferrell in Washington’s rotation.

While Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense are trending upward, there’s little reason to believe that the team's defense will magically improve, and that could mean overall regression. Either way, it would make sense to finally cut ties with Davis, especially since new general manager Adam Peters has attempted to shed dead weight from the previous regime.

Jamin Davis' 2024 PFF Grades

What looked like a promising campaign for the Rams has come to a screeching halt early, mostly due to insurmountable injuries. Another problem is the defense, which has been gashed all year. Los Angeles ranks 32nd in EPA allowed per play. Rookie Jared Verse and defensive lineman Kobie Turner are the only regular starters to earn a PFF overall grade above 65.0, as players like White have struggled.

Coming off two major season-ending injuries in three years, White hasn’t fared especially well in 2024. He’s posted a 50.2 PFF overall grade and a 49.3 PFF coverage mark, allowing a 147.8 passer rating when targeted — the worst among qualified cornerbacks. White was even a healthy scratch in Week 5.

The unfortunate reality appears that the Rams will have to wave the white flag at some point in 2024. That doesn’t mean trading Matthew Stafford, but general manager Les Snead should try to net assets as he can — and the soon-to-be free agent White classifies. Teams such as the Colts, Vikings or Cowboys might work as destinations.