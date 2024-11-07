NFL defensive line rankings ahead of Week 10

• The Browns fall without Za'Darius Smith: After sending Smith to Detroit, Cleveland dropped three slots but remains in the top five.

• The Chargers are surging: Los Angeles moved up eight spots powered by a dominant Week 9 outing from Morgan Fox.

The defensive line is the heart of any successful defense, tasked with both disrupting the opposing quarterback with a pass rush and shutting down rushing attacks at the line of scrimmage.

Elite defensive lines can change the course of a game by applying pressure, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers while also stifling run plays to control the tempo.

This season, we will monitor NFL defensive line play all season long. Unlike our offensive line rankings, which in some cases consider previous-season rankings, these rankings will be based purely on 2024 play.

The trade deadline has passed with several moves along the defensive lines in the NFL. Za’Darius Smith heading to Detroit dropped Cleveland from the top two. With Week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings heading into Week 10.

KEY

Best Player = highest graded for the season

Red text = player grades below 60 (replacement level)

Top five in snap counts:

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on a bye in Week 9.

The Steelers have been the best defensive line in football, from their Week 1 dominance of Kirk Cousins and the Falcons to their drumming of Daniel Jones and the Giants in Week 8.

Watt made PFF’s Midseason All-Pro Team at edge defender, as he’s been a stronger defender against the run than Myles Garrett.

Top five in snap counts:

Sweat has been effective as a rusher this year with 30 total pressures and an 18.0% pass-rush win rate.

Best Player: Jalen Carter

Carter takes the top spot on the Eagles’ defensive line on the back of having three strong performances over the past four games. His strength is rushing the passer, where his 84.7 grade is third-best in the NFL at defensive interior.