2024 NFL Midseason All-Pro Team: Lamar Jackson, T.J. Watt, Fred Warner and more

• Lamar Jackson leads the way at quarterback: The Ravens' signal-caller is having his best season since entering the league in 2018.

• T.J. Watt is dominating off the edge: The always-dominant Steelers edge defender has continued to be an elite force in 2024, leading the position in PFF run-defense grade and ranking third in PFF pass-rushing grade.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

While eight games isn’t quite the midway point of the NFL season anymore, it marks a natural point to take a mid-year look at which players are on track to be the best at their positions by the campaign's end.

Here is PFF’s 2024 NFL All-Pro team through the first half of the season.

This is the best version of Lamar Jackson we’ve ever seen. Most impressive through eight weeks has been his ability to avoid negative plays in the passing game, with just four turnover-worthy plays as a passer so far this season.

Henry's 91.5 PFF rushing grade leads the NFL, and his rushing yards after contact would rank 11th when compared to everyone else's total rushing yards. He has been one of the best running backs in the league at creating big plays, with his 19 runs of 10-plus yards tied for the most.

Collins hasn’t played since exiting in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, yet his 567 receiving yards still rank ninth most in the NFL. He is one of just two receivers to see 30 or more targets and average more than 3.00 yards per route run.

Jefferson joins Nico Collins as one of two receivers to be averaging more than 3.00 yards per route run this season, and his 86.1 PFF receiving grade trails only Collins among receivers with 30-plus targets. Jefferson has yet to have a season with a sub-90.0 PFF overall grade, and he is on track to keep that streak going.

Highest-Graded Wide Receivers Through Week 8

Kittle’s big performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 to help the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys vaulted him into the All-Pro tight end spot and into first place in PFF overall grade this season. He is averaging 2.49 yards per route run and has found the end zone six times through eight weeks.

Chase's 675 receiving yards through eight weeks lead the NFL, and he has dropped just 4% of the catchable passes thrown his way. His 9.0-yard average depth of target would be a career-low figure, but he’s still finding a way to make plays.

Wirfs' incredible pass-blocking chops are evident in his 91.1 PFF pass-blocking through eight weeks. He has allowed just six pressures from 344 pass-blocking snaps, none of which were sacks or quarterback hits.

With three strong impressive performances in his past three games, Thuney has overtaken the Indianapolis Colts‘ Quenton Nelson as the NFL's highest-graded left guard. He has allowed just six pressures this season.

Humphrey has dominated thus far, allowing just three pressures from 276 pass-blocking snaps. He has been even better as a run-blocker, with his 91.8 PFF run-blocking grade slotting him into first place among centers.

Smith completes an elite Chiefs interior trio at the midway point of the season. He could stand to improve on a 67.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and 14 pressures allowed from 276 pass-blocking snaps, but his 80.8 PFF run-blocking grade ranks fifth among guards.

Sewell has been good in pass protection, allowing seven pressures from 229 pass-blocking snaps through Week 8, but has been even better as a run-blocker. His 86.0 PFF run-blocking grade ranks second among offensive tackles.

A broken leg ended Hutchinson’s season after just five games, so he won’t be in this spot by the end of the campaign, but his body of work is enough to earn a midseason nod. Despite not playing in the past three weeks, Hutchinson still ranks second in the NFL with 45 quarterback pressures.

Highest-Graded Edge Defenders Through Week 8

Watt's pressure numbers weren’t anything special heading into Monday Night Football in Week 8, but his PFF grading profile showed that he was still dominating as a pass-rusher. His effort paid off in the form of a season-high six pressures against the Giants.

The 35-year-old Heyward isn't slowing down. He boasts 80.0-plus PFF grades in pass rushing and run defense as arguably the best player at the position in the league.

The Giants' star nose tackle is on track for his third straight 90.0-plus PFF grade in a season. He has racked up 32 quarterback pressures, including 10 sacks, from 240 pass-rushing snaps so far this season.

The only linebacker with a PFF overall grade above 90.0 so far this season, Warner is a Defensive Player of the Year contender. He has forced four fumbles, recorded three pass breakups and come away with a pair of interceptions in just eight games.

The battle for the spot next to Fred Warner is hotly contested and could go to any of a handful of players. Wilson has been solid in coverage, earning a 66.4 PFF coverage grade, but has been one of the best run defenders in football, garnering a 90.2 PFF run-defense grade.

Across 329 coverage snaps, McCollum has given up just 17 receptions for 286 yards. While he has been beaten at times, he has also shown a knack for finding the football, recording six pass breakups and two interceptions.

Humphrey is one of the stickiest cornerbacks in football through the first half of the year. His 85.1 PFF coverage grade trails only Zyon McCollum among cornerbacks with 200-plus snaps this season.

McKinney's six interceptions lead the league through eight games, and his 89.7 PFF coverage grade is tied for first among safeties. He’s been solid against the run, too, earning a 71.8 PFF run-defense grade.

Branch has spent more time as a true safety this season, allowing him to become one of the best defensive backs in football. He has earned an 86.6 PFF coverage grade, backed by four interceptions and six pass breakups so far.

Ranking highly in PFF's advanced coverage grading and lockdown percentage rankings, Reed is playing strong defense in 2024. He has also well to find the football, recording five pass breakups.

Aubrey has connected on eight of nine field goals from 50-plus yards through eight weeks.

Cole is on track for one of PFF's highest-graded seasons ever by a punter. He earned PFF grades above 80.0 in each season from 2021 to 2023 but has taken it to another level in 2024, currently leading all punters with his 96.5 PFF grade.

Highest-Graded Punters Through Week 8

It hasn’t been a big year for returns so far, but Raymond’s huge performance in Week 8 helps him land the spot here. He returned a punt 90 yards for a score and racked up 190 total return yards in the game.

Franks has missed just one tackle on special teams this season, coming this past week. The former college quarterback has made five solo tackles on special teams and has earned a 91.0 PFF special teams grade.