Best Week 1 performances from rookie quarterbacks: Can Caleb Williams and company compare?

It doesn’t hurt to start strong.

Hope and expectations reign supreme in Week 1, especially when it comes to rookie quarterbacks. Every football fan will be eager to see how a franchise’s potential savior performs, even though, deep down, they understand it’s only the first step in a long journey.

As we wait to see how this year's crop of quarterbacks handles the action, it’s fun to look back on the best Week 1 performances by rookie quarterbacks in the PFF era.

That’s right — the highest Week 1 grade for a rookie quarterback belongs to a sixth-round pick who stepped in only after Nick Foles fractured his clavicle. Minshew showed flashes in the 2019 preseason, especially in Week 2 against the Eagles (79.7), but few could have predicted what he would do against the Chiefs. The Jags would ultimately lose, but the Washington State product showed sublime accuracy, completing 22 of his 25 pass attempts with two drops and one batted pass, leaving him with an adjusted completion percentage of 100%. Not bad.

Expectations were all over the place for the second overall pick, who barely played in the preseason and had spent the previous year playing at North Dakota State. The jump up in competition would be too much for some, but Wentz immediately looked at home as the Eagles saw off the Browns. Wentz had an impressive debut, racking up 278 passing yards and three big-time throws, kickstarting one of the best opening months by any rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Newton scored a touchdown on the ground, but it was his passing that really caught the eye in his debut. His four big-time throws and 422 passing yards gave a glimpse into what the Panthers fans could expect from their No. 1 pick, even if his ball security (two turnover-worthy plays) wasn’t as good as some of the players higher on this list.

Fans were eager to see who would make the bigger first impression between RGIII and Andrew Luck, and Round 1 decisively went to the former Baylor Bear. There was excitement on the ground as he accumulated 43 rushing yards on nine rushes, but his work in the passing game got Commanders fans dreaming. Griffin generated 13 first downs and a 73.1% completion percentage, leading his team to a surprise victory.

The Patriots would lose this one, but they came out of it with hope in the post-Brady era, largely thanks to Jones' performance. The Alabama product started well and continued his strong efforts throughout the year, making it all the more remarkable that he’s both no longer with the team and competing to be a backup elsewhere.

Could the script have been any better? The first two picks, both quarterbacks, facing off against one another in Week 1. Things looked great for the Titans, as Mariota outplayed Jameis Winston. The former Oregon star was largely mistake-free throwing the ball while tossing four touchdowns.

It didn’t turn out the way Manuel wanted at the Bills, but it started with a lot of promise in a narrow defeat to the Patriots. Although he threw for only 150 yards, two of his attempts made their way to the end zone, and he was let down by three dropped passes. He ultimately earned what would turn out to be the highest single-game grade of his career.

Allen wasn’t supposed to be playing at all in this one, as Nathan Peterman got the start. Unfortunately for Peterman, he was benched with the game out of reach, finishing with a 24.3 PFF grade after completing just five passes and throwing two interceptions on 18 attempts. By comparison, it wasn’t hard to look better, but Allen avoided turnover-worthy plays. And with that, a new era was born.

Smith endured a somewhat dramatic draft-day fall but would start Week 1 with the Jets. He was by no means spectacular, but then, asking for spectacular from a rookie in Week 1 is asking a lot. Instead, there was some good and some bad, enough to not dampen the hope without raising expectations.

Dak had lit up preseason, but it was harder going in Week 1, as one might have imagined when all the starters were out there. Still, he handled himself well, as the Cowboys lost by a single point, especially when it came to limiting big mistakes. It was the kind of start most rookies would very happily take.