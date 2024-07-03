The best units in the NFL: Which team has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?

• Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow power the Lions to No. 1 on the offensive line rankings: Sewell was the league's highest-graded offensive lineman, and Ragnow earned the top spot among centers.

• The Jets are back at No. 1 in the secondary rankings: The Jets return four starters from 2023. They also get Chuck Clark back from injury and have the best cornerback in the league, so it's no surprise they top the list.

Football is a game of units. From the offensive line to the secondary to the receiving corps, each unit plays a vital role in determining a team's success. With the 2024 season just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the best units in the NFL.

• The Jets improve all the way to No. 5: New York placed 31st in PFF's end-of-season rankings from this past year but made significant moves this offseason to bolster the unit.

• George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel feature for the 49ers: And then there is running back Christian McCaffrey, an elite receiving threat in his own right.

• After ranking No. 32 in 2022, the Bears place in the top five ahead of 2024: Chicago's unprecedented receiving corps turnaround is highlighted by the additions of Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze this offseason.

• San Francisco remains the home of the NFL's top backfield for a second straight year: Christian McCaffrey is PFF's top-ranked running back heading into the 2024 season, so it should be no surprise the Niners take the No. 1 spot.

• Dolphins boast the most explosive running back room in the NFL: Speed is the name of the game in Miami, with Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane and rookie Jaylen Wright making up a fearsome trio.

• Youth and Haason Reddick‘s addition propel the Jets to No. 1: New York lost John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff this offseason but still boasts tons of talent, including star interior defender Quinnen Williams.

• The 49ers remain loaded up front: Nick Bosa is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Javon Hargrave is close to as good as it gets as an interior rusher and the team added Leonard Floyd as a complement on the outside opposite Bosa.

• The Jets' defensive dominance continues to linebacker units: New York also placed first in PFF's defensive line rankings.

• Dre Greenlaw's injury pushes the 49ers to No. 2: San Francisco would have a case for the No. 1 spot if not for Dre Greenlaw’s injury in the Super Bowl, making his availability to start the 2024 season a question mark.

• The Bills round out the top three: The Bills quietly return three cornerbacks who produced coverage grades north of 81.0 last year: Christian Benford (83.3), Rasul Douglas (81.8) and Taron Johnson (81.0).

