August 31 Training Camp Notes: Vikings trade for WR Jalen Reagor, 49ers waive RB Trey Sermon and more

Peters, the former longtime starter in Philadelphia, spent last year with the Bears and started 15 games, earning a very strong 77.5 overall grade. He turned 40 years old in January.

He’s put together an underappreciated career, coming into the league as an undrafted free agent and working his way to a starting job with the Bills back in 2005. He has gone on to start over 200 career games and has graded under 74.0 just twice. He’s never graded worse than 67.0.