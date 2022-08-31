August 31 Training Camp Notes: Vikings trade for WR Jalen Reagor, 49ers waive RB Trey Sermon and more

Philadelphia Eagles Trade WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings
- Minnesota is acquiring Reagor for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth and a 2023 seventh-round pick.
- The Eagles selected Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he never lived up to expectations, catching 65 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons. He earned a 64.0 PFF grade in his rookie year and a 56.3 mark last year.
- The expectations were especially high since Philadelphia selected Reagor in front of Justin Jefferson, who immediately played like a star and will now be his new teammate in Minnesota.
- The Vikings have Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn as their top three receivers, but they recently lost Bisi Johnson to a torn ACL, so Reagor is likely to slide in as an immediate depth option.
- Reagor and the Vikings are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign RB Sony Michel
- The Dolphins recently released Michel, but it didn’t take long for him to find a new team.
- A former first-round pick of the Patriots, Michel played for the Los Angeles Rams last season and played a pivotal role for the eventual Super Bowl champs. He rushed for 540 yards from Weeks 13 through 18, which was third-most in the NFL. He earned a 66.1 PFF grade on the year.
- Michel will join fourth-round rookie Isaiah Spiller as depth behind Austin Ekeler, though it’s worth noting Spiller has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury.
San Francisco 49ers Waive RB Trey Sermon
- The 49ers traded two fourth-round picks to move up to the third round and select Sermon in last year’s draft.
- Things simply did not work out, as Sermon was a healthy inactive for the season opener and ultimately played in just nine games, totaling 167 yards on 41 carries. He earned a 64.6 PFF grade.
- Sermon is subject to waivers, and another team could claim him Thursday. If he goes unclaimed, the 49ers could put him on their practice squad or he could look for a fresh start elsewhere.
- San Francisco’s running back room now consists of Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., third-round rookie Ty Davis-Price and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason.
Dallas Cowboys Hosting Veteran OT Jason Peters On Visit
- The Cowboys will be without nine-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith for an extended period of time after he suffered a significant hamstring injury last week.
- Peters, the former longtime starter in Philadelphia, spent last year with the Bears and started 15 games, earning a very strong 77.5 overall grade. He turned 40 years old in January.
- He’s put together an underappreciated career, coming into the league as an undrafted free agent and working his way to a starting job with the Bills back in 2005. He has gone on to start over 200 career games and has graded under 74.0 just twice. He’s never graded worse than 67.0.
- For now, first-round pick Tyler Smith appears to be the leader in the clubhouse to start at left tackle in Week 1.
Bears Claim Former Raiders OT Alex Leatherwood
- Leatherwood was waived Tuesday, one year after being the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Chicago will take on the remainder of his three-year, $5.9 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, letting Las Vegas off the hook.
- The former Alabama product struggled mightily as a rookie, earning a 30.7 PFF grade at right tackle before being moved to guard in Week 5, where he earned a 54.0 grade.
- Leatherwood was one of a league-high six players claimed off waivers by the Bears on Wednesday, along with interior defender Armon Watts, cornerback Josh Blackwell, edge defender Kingsley Jonathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevon Wesco.
Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond Off Waivers
- Mond was waived by Minnesota on Tuesday, one year after being a third-round pick by then-general manager Rick Spielman.
- Minnesota traded for veteran quarterback Nick Mullens last week, indicating the new coaching staff was not impressed with the backup situation.
- Mond was mostly inactive his rookie year, appearing in just one game late in the season.
- He completed 29 of 51 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions this preseason, earning a 64.8 PFF grade.
- Mond gives the Browns a third quarterback on the active roster behind Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. Deshaun Watson is serving an 11-game suspension. Cleveland released former first-round pick Josh Rosen on Tuesday.