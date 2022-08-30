August 30 Training Camp Notes: Saints trade DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles, Raiders trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals and more

Philadelphia is sending a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024 to the Saints for Gardner-Johnson and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Gardner–Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $2.54 million in 2022. Contract extension talks with the Saints reached an impasse, leading to this trade to Philadelphia.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Johnson earned a respectable 69.1 coverage grade in 2021, which puts him in the upper half of starting slot cornerbacks, and he’s also made more plays on the ball in the slot than anyone since entering the league in 2018 (24).