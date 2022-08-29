August 29 Training Camp Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo's restructures contract with 49ers, Jaguars trade Laviska Shenault to Panthers and more

Note: Stay up to date with all the cuts happening around the NFL with PFF’s official cuts tracker.
Jimmy Garoppolo staying with San Francisco 49ers
- The 49ers and Garoppolo agreed to a reworked contract that will make him Trey Lance’s backup for the 2022 NFL season. He will get paid $6.5 million fully guaranteed with incentives that could push his pay up to $16 million if he plays.
- The contract also includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause, meaning Garoppolo will be a free agent next offseason.
- Garoppolo ranked 18th of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (73.0) last season.
- There’s still a scenario where Garoppolo could be traded during the season if a quarterback injury occurs somewhere around the league – but he would have final say to approve the deal.
Jacksonville Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault To Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville drafted Shenault in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but there were rumblings throughout the offseason that he could be available via trade.
- He has caught 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in his first two seasons, earning PFF grades of 71.5 and 63.7. His 10 drops last season were tied for second-most in the NFL.
- Shenault will join a receiver group that includes DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith and Rashard Higgins.
- The Jaguars did not announce what they were getting back in the trade – indicating the return is likely a late-round draft selection.
Miami Dolphins release RB Sony Michel
- The Dolphins signed Michel this offseason to a one-year, $2.1 million deal after he spent last season with the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.
- Nonetheless, a deep running back room with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin made him expendable.
- Michel played a pivotal role for the Rams last season, rushing for 540 yards from Weeks 13 through 18, which was third most in the NFL. Overall, he earned a 66.1 PFF grade on the year.
Tennessee Titans release longtime punter Brett Kern
- Kern spent 13 years with Tennessee and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played.
- He was their longest-tenured player, earning three Pro Bowl nods along the way and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.
- Ryan Stonehouse, an undrafted free agent from Colorado State, was competing with Kern and will be Tennessee’s new punter. He averaged 50.2 yards on 13 punts this preseason with a long of 68.
- Kern was not the only punter released on Monday as the Denver Broncos also released veteran Sam Martin. The Buffalo Bills could be a destination for Kern or Martin after they released Matt Araiza.