August 15 Training Camp Notes: Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi, Ravens activate Marcus Peters off PUP and more

Philadelphia Eagles trade WR/TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle Seahawks for CB Ugo Amadi
- Both players were on the roster bubble, so instead of eventually being released, the two teams swap players and give them fresh starts.
- The Eagles selected Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 draft, but he has struggled to carve out a role, producing just 16 catches for 290 yards in three seasons. Philadelphia selected him seven picks ahead of DK Metcalf. He transitioned to tight end this offseason, but Seattle intends to .move him back to receiver.
- Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 who mostly played nickel in three seasons. He has started 12 of his 47 games played and is coming off a season in which he registered an interception and 54 tackles.
- His best graded season was in 2020 when he earned a 65.6 PFF grade and a 67.1 coverage grade.
Baltimore Ravens activate CB Marcus Peters off PUP
- The 29-year-old Peters suffered a torn ACL right before Week 1 of the 2021 season. The team intends to slowly ease him back in.
- Since 2015, no cornerback has more combined pass breakups and interceptions than Peters (83), and that’s despite him missing a full season.
- Peters will be joining a revamped secondary group that now includes safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
- Baltimore still has a few more notable names on the PUP list, including LT Ronnie Stanley, OLB Tyus Bowser and RB Gus Edwards.
San Francisco 49ers S Jimmie Ward likely to miss start of season
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Ward pulled a hamstring during Sunday’s practice and will be out “some time.” Shanahan described the injury as a “pretty bad” hamstring pull.
- Once considered injury prone, Ward has missed just six games over the last three seasons after missing 29 in his first five years in the league.
- The 31-year-old has earned an overall PFF grade of at least 73.5 in each of the past three seasons, with 13 pass breakups over that span.
- Ward is not the only 49ers player dealing with a hamstring injury: CB Charvarius Ward, RB Elijah Mitchell and C Daniel Brunskill have also missed practice time with soft-tissue injuries.
NFL warns teams to not tamper with Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith
- It’s a very unique situation because Smith is handling the situation without a certified agent, and according to a memo sent to all 32 teams, a non-NFLPA-certified agent by the name of Sam Omni has been contacting teams on behalf of the 2018 first-round pick.
- The memo states that “Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating player contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”
- Smith recently requested a trade out of Chicago after extension talks went sideways.
- The memo concluded with a reminder of the league's anti-tampering policy, which states that “no club is permitted to negotiate with a player under contract to another club, or with his certified agent, or to discuss a potential trade without the direct written permission of the player's employer club.”
- The league recently docked the Miami Dolphins a first and third-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
- As for Smith, he’s entering the fifth and final year of his contract and is scheduled to earn $9.735 million in 2022.
Denver Broncos lose LB Jonas Griffith for 4-6 weeks, sign Joe Schobert
- Griffith dislocated his left elbow in the Broncos' 17-7 preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
- Acquired before the start of last season in a trade, Griffith made a strong impression during his limited playing time a year ago, totaling 46 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits en route to a 69.1 PFF grade and a 75.1 run-defense grade. He was very much in the mix to earn a starting job in camp.
- To help replace Griffith, the Broncos signed Schobert to a one-year deal. The seven-year veteran spent last season in Pittsburgh, starting 15 games and totaling 112 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. He earned a 52.1 PFF grade, the lowest mark of his career.
Kansas City Chiefs release CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
- Johnson, 26, was a Houston Texans second-round pick in 2019 out of Kentucky.
- He struggled as a rookie, surrendering four touchdowns and a passer rating over 111 in coverage. The 2020 season saw improvement, and he earned a career-high 65.5 PFF grade. However, things fell back down last season, as Johnson earned an abysmal 31.7 PFF grade.
- Kansas City acquired him this offseason for a conditional seventh-round pick.
- The Chiefs made several cornerback additions in the draft, selecting Trent McDuffie in Round 1, Josh Williams in Round 4 and Jaylen Watson in Round 7.
New Orleans Saints sign veteran LB Jon Bostic
- Bostic was brought in for a workout earlier this month, but the Saints instead signed Kiko Alonso, who ended up retiring after just one day with the team.
- A second-round pick in 2013, Bostic has 81 starts in his career, playing for Chicago, New England, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Washington.
- He spent the last three years with Washington, but his 2021 season was cut short after four games due to a pec injury.
- In his last full season of action in 2020, he racked up 118 tackles and three sacks. He finished the year with a 52.7 PFF grade.
Miami Dolphins signed CB Mackensie Alexander
- The Dolphins make this signing after training camp standout Trill Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Saturday’s preseason game against Tampa Bay.
- Alexander was a Minnesota Vikings second-round pick in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent in 2020. He returned to the Vikings last season and appeared in 16 games, but earned the lowest PFF grade of his career (41.0).
- His best season came in 2018, when he played over 550 snaps and finished with four sacks, 10 passes defended, and a 78.1 PFF grade.
- Reports out of Miami have indicated former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene could be on a short leash. Alexander will have a chance to compete with him for a final roster spot in the DBs room.