August 15 Training Camp Notes: Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi, Ravens activate Marcus Peters off PUP and more

His best graded season was in 2020 when he earned a 65.6 PFF grade and a 67.1 coverage grade.

His best graded season was in 2020 when he earned a 65.6 PFF grade and a 67.1 coverage grade.

Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 who mostly played nickel in three seasons. He has started 12 of his 47 games played and is coming off a season in which he registered an interception and 54 tackles.

Both players were on the roster bubble, so instead of eventually being released, the two teams swap players and give them fresh starts.

Since 2015, no cornerback has more combined pass breakups and interceptions than Peters (83), and that’s despite him missing a full season.

The 29-year-old Peters suffered a torn ACL right before Week 1 of the 2021 season. The team intends to slowly ease him back in.

The 31-year-old has earned an overall PFF grade of at least 73.5 in each of the past three seasons, with 13 pass breakups over that span.

Once considered injury prone, Ward has missed just six games over the last three seasons after missing 29 in his first five years in the league.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Ward pulled a hamstring during Sunday’s practice and will be out “some time.” Shanahan described the injury as a “pretty bad” hamstring pull.

It’s a very unique situation because Smith is handling the situation without a certified agent, and according to a memo sent to all 32 teams, a non-NFLPA-certified agent by the name of Sam Omni has been contacting teams on behalf of the 2018 first-round pick.

The memo states that “Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating player contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

Smith recently requested a trade out of Chicago after extension talks went sideways.

The memo concluded with a reminder of the league's anti-tampering policy, which states that “no club is permitted to negotiate with a player under contract to another club, or with his certified agent, or to discuss a potential trade without the direct written permission of the player's employer club.”

The league recently docked the Miami Dolphins a first and third-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.