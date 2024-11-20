Week 12 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

• Marlon Humphrey takes the top spot: The Baltimore Ravens cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through 11 weeks.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.
One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.
Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.
What is Advanced Coverage Grade?
Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.
The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.
Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.
Advanced coverage grade through Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)
|Rk
|Last-week Rk.
|Player
|Team
|Adv. Cov. Grade
|Grade Percentile
|1
|1
|Marlon Humphrey
|BLT
|5.495
|98.72%
|2
|4
|Noah Igbinoghene
|WAS
|4.854
|97.60%
|3
|5
|Pat Surtain II
|DEN
|4.594
|96.94%
|4
|10
|Trent McDuffie
|KC
|4.405
|96.45%
|5
|2
|D.J. Reed
|NYJ
|4.321
|96.27%
|6
|3
|Christian Benford
|BUF
|4.276
|96.16%
|7
|11
|Jalen Pitre
|HST
|4.212
|95.99%
|8
|6
|Garrett Williams
|ARZ
|3.957
|95.06%
|9
|7
|Jourdan Lewis
|DAL
|3.784
|94.11%
|10
|9
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|DEN
|3.7
|93.54%
|11
|8
|Jalen Ramsey
|MIA
|3.665
|93.30%
|12
|14
|Sauce Gardner
|NYJ
|3.571
|92.57%
|13
|30
|Denzel Ward
|CLV
|3.414
|91.60%
|14
|13
|Jaylon Johnson
|CHI
|3.228
|90.39%
|15
|12
|Kenny Moore II
|IND
|3.214
|90.32%
|16
|17
|Jaycee Horn
|CAR
|3.121
|89.62%
|17
|33
|Kristian Fulton
|LAC
|3.106
|89.51%
|18
|20
|Andru Phillips
|NYG
|3.032
|89.13%
|19
|28
|Deommodore Lenoir
|SF
|2.988
|88.73%
|20
|23
|Quinyon Mitchell
|PHI
|2.976
|88.67%
|21
|46
|Tariq Woolen
|SEA
|2.949
|88.40%
|22
|16
|Carlton Davis III
|DET
|2.932
|88.27%
|23
|15
|Cooper DeJean
|PHI
|2.804
|87.35%
|24
|49
|Devon Witherspoon
|SEA
|2.774
|87.04%
|25
|50
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|HST
|2.719
|86.60%
|26
|–
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|LAC
|2.695
|86.35%
|27
|35
|Jaylon Jones
|IND
|2.668
|86.13%
|28
|41
|Joey Porter Jr.
|PIT
|2.665
|86.09%
|29
|19
|Mike Hilton
|CIN
|2.651
|85.91%
|30
|21
|Riley Moss
|DEN
|2.607
|85.43%
|31
|26
|Jaylen Watson
|KC
|2.594
|85.34%
|32
|32
|Tykee Smith
|TB
|2.557
|85.03%
|33
|25
|Marcus Jones
|NE
|2.551
|84.99%
|34
|18
|Jarrian Jones
|JAX
|2.536
|84.90%
|35
|34
|Tarheeb Still
|LAC
|2.513
|84.50%
|36
|27
|Mike Jackson
|CAR
|2.459
|83.80%
|37
|39
|Christian Gonzalez
|NE
|2.43
|83.40%
|38
|24
|Taron Johnson
|BUF
|2.426
|83.36%
|39
|29
|Rasul Douglas
|BUF
|2.417
|83.31%
|40
|22
|Zyon McCollum
|TB
|2.369
|82.56%
|41
|38
|Dee Alford
|ATL
|2.31
|81.90%
|42
|55
|Mike Sainristil
|WAS
|2.288
|81.68%
|43
|40
|Marshon Lattimore
|WAS
|2.196
|80.60%
|44
|37
|Jamel Dean
|TB
|2.195
|80.58%
|45
|36
|Darius Slay
|PHI
|2.161
|80.07%
|46
|48
|Amik Robertson
|DET
|2.158
|80.05%
|47
|43
|Nate Hobbs
|LV
|2.153
|79.98%
|48
|62
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|NO
|2.06
|78.84%
|49
|54
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|TEN
|2.055
|78.64%
|50
|44
|Jaire Alexander
|GB
|2.007
|78.00%
|51
|47
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|TEN
|1.979
|77.71%
|52
|52
|Renardo Green
|SF
|1.902
|76.70%
|53
|70
|Darious Williams
|LA
|1.894
|76.54%
|54
|53
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|MIN
|1.844
|75.60%
|55
|42
|Isaac Yiadom
|SF
|1.805
|75.02%
|56
|31
|Jonathan Jones
|NE
|1.78
|74.71%
|57
|45
|Tyson Campbell
|JAX
|1.735
|74.18%
|58
|60
|DJ Turner II
|CIN
|1.67
|73.61%
|59
|57
|Kamari Lassiter
|HST
|1.662
|73.41%
|60
|61
|A.J. Terrell
|ATL
|1.599
|72.55%
|61
|64
|Ronald Darby
|JAX
|1.506
|70.90%
|62
|58
|Kyler Gordon
|CHI
|1.476
|70.52%
|63
|56
|Mike Hughes
|ATL
|1.445
|70.22%
|64
|86
|Cam Hart
|LAC
|1.395
|69.60%
|65
|71
|Roger McCreary
|TEN
|1.377
|69.36%
|66
|68
|Samuel Womack III
|IND
|1.369
|69.18%
|67
|63
|Deonte Banks
|NYG
|1.337
|68.81%
|68
|67
|Avonte Maddox
|PHI
|1.27
|67.79%
|69
|66
|Charvarius Ward
|SF
|1.267
|67.72%
|70
|51
|Montaric Brown
|JAX
|1.243
|67.37%
|71
|82
|Alontae Taylor
|NO
|1.222
|67.06%
|72
|65
|Jakorian Bennett
|LV
|1.215
|67.00%
|73
|77
|Brandon Stephens
|BLT
|1.115
|65.76%
|74
|74
|Cor'Dale Flott
|NYG
|1.092
|65.39%
|75
|76
|Starling Thomas V
|ARZ
|1.016
|64.29%
|76
|90
|Benjamin St-Juste
|WAS
|1.003
|64.11%
|77
|72
|Beanie Bishop Jr.
|PIT
|0.992
|63.96%
|78
|78
|Shaquill Griffin
|MIN
|0.989
|63.89%
|79
|69
|Kader Kohou
|MIA
|0.959
|63.43%
|80
|80
|Kendall Fuller
|MIA
|0.92
|62.70%
|81
|–
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|LA
|0.852
|61.68%
|82
|83
|Paulson Adebo
|NO
|0.801
|61.00%
|83
|81
|Terrion Arnold
|DET
|0.77
|60.56%
|84
|73
|Keisean Nixon
|GB
|0.761
|60.45%
|85
|84
|Tre Brown
|SEA
|0.741
|60.16%
|86
|75
|Jack Jones
|LV
|0.696
|59.39%
|87
|85
|Nate Wiggins
|BLT
|0.594
|57.67%
|88
|88
|Stephon Gilmore
|MIN
|0.449
|56.06%
|89
|87
|Trevon Diggs
|DAL
|0.212
|53.04%
|90
|89
|Greg Newsome II
|CLV
|0.208
|52.91%
|91
|93
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CHI
|0.17
|52.23%
|92
|92
|Max Melton
|ARZ
|-0.055
|13.56%
|93
|91
|Donte Jackson
|PIT
|-0.107
|9.26%
|94
|94
|Cobie Durant
|LA
|-0.3
|6.11%
|95
|95
|Eric Stokes
|GB
|-0.497
|4.94%
|96
|96
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|ARZ
|-0.629
|4.01%
|97
|97
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CIN
|-0.924
|2.67%
|98
|98
|L'Jarius Sneed
|TEN
|-1.139
|1.96%
|99
|–
|Nazeeh Johnson
|KC
|-1.257
|1.61%
|100
|100
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CLV
|-1.452
|1.23%