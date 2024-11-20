All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 12 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2Y413D1 Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) runs with the ball after making an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By PFF.com

Marlon Humphrey takes the top spot: The Baltimore Ravens cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through 11 weeks.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rk Last-week Rk. Player Team Adv. Cov. Grade Grade Percentile
1 1 Marlon Humphrey BLT 5.495 98.72%
2 4 Noah Igbinoghene WAS 4.854 97.60%
3 5 Pat Surtain II DEN 4.594 96.94%
4 10 Trent McDuffie KC 4.405 96.45%
5 2 D.J. Reed NYJ 4.321 96.27%
6 3 Christian Benford BUF 4.276 96.16%
7 11 Jalen Pitre HST 4.212 95.99%
8 6 Garrett Williams ARZ 3.957 95.06%
9 7 Jourdan Lewis DAL 3.784 94.11%
10 9 Ja'Quan McMillian DEN 3.7 93.54%
11 8 Jalen Ramsey MIA 3.665 93.30%
12 14 Sauce Gardner NYJ 3.571 92.57%
13 30 Denzel Ward CLV 3.414 91.60%
14 13 Jaylon Johnson CHI 3.228 90.39%
15 12 Kenny Moore II IND 3.214 90.32%
16 17 Jaycee Horn CAR 3.121 89.62%
17 33 Kristian Fulton LAC 3.106 89.51%
18 20 Andru Phillips NYG 3.032 89.13%
19 28 Deommodore Lenoir SF 2.988 88.73%
20 23 Quinyon Mitchell PHI 2.976 88.67%
21 46 Tariq Woolen SEA 2.949 88.40%
22 16 Carlton Davis III DET 2.932 88.27%
23 15 Cooper DeJean PHI 2.804 87.35%
24 49 Devon Witherspoon SEA 2.774 87.04%
25 50 Derek Stingley Jr. HST 2.719 86.60%
26 Ja'Sir Taylor LAC 2.695 86.35%
27 35 Jaylon Jones IND 2.668 86.13%
28 41 Joey Porter Jr. PIT 2.665 86.09%
29 19 Mike Hilton CIN 2.651 85.91%
30 21 Riley Moss DEN 2.607 85.43%
31 26 Jaylen Watson KC 2.594 85.34%
32 32 Tykee Smith TB 2.557 85.03%
33 25 Marcus Jones NE 2.551 84.99%
34 18 Jarrian Jones JAX 2.536 84.90%
35 34 Tarheeb Still LAC 2.513 84.50%
36 27 Mike Jackson CAR 2.459 83.80%
37 39 Christian Gonzalez NE 2.43 83.40%
38 24 Taron Johnson BUF 2.426 83.36%
39 29 Rasul Douglas BUF 2.417 83.31%
40 22 Zyon McCollum TB 2.369 82.56%
41 38 Dee Alford ATL 2.31 81.90%
42 55 Mike Sainristil WAS 2.288 81.68%
43 40 Marshon Lattimore WAS 2.196 80.60%
44 37 Jamel Dean TB 2.195 80.58%
45 36 Darius Slay PHI 2.161 80.07%
46 48 Amik Robertson DET 2.158 80.05%
47 43 Nate Hobbs LV 2.153 79.98%
48 62 Kool-Aid McKinstry NO 2.06 78.84%
49 54 Darrell Baker Jr. TEN 2.055 78.64%
50 44 Jaire Alexander GB 2.007 78.00%
51 47 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. TEN 1.979 77.71%
52 52 Renardo Green SF 1.902 76.70%
53 70 Darious Williams LA 1.894 76.54%
54 53 Byron Murphy Jr. MIN 1.844 75.60%
55 42 Isaac Yiadom SF 1.805 75.02%
56 31 Jonathan Jones NE 1.78 74.71%
57 45 Tyson Campbell JAX 1.735 74.18%
58 60 DJ Turner II CIN 1.67 73.61%
59 57 Kamari Lassiter HST 1.662 73.41%
60 61 A.J. Terrell ATL 1.599 72.55%
61 64 Ronald Darby JAX 1.506 70.90%
62 58 Kyler Gordon CHI 1.476 70.52%
63 56 Mike Hughes ATL 1.445 70.22%
64 86 Cam Hart LAC 1.395 69.60%
65 71 Roger McCreary TEN 1.377 69.36%
66 68 Samuel Womack III IND 1.369 69.18%
67 63 Deonte Banks NYG 1.337 68.81%
68 67 Avonte Maddox PHI 1.27 67.79%
69 66 Charvarius Ward SF 1.267 67.72%
70 51 Montaric Brown JAX 1.243 67.37%
71 82 Alontae Taylor NO 1.222 67.06%
72 65 Jakorian Bennett LV 1.215 67.00%
73 77 Brandon Stephens BLT 1.115 65.76%
74 74 Cor'Dale Flott NYG 1.092 65.39%
75 76 Starling Thomas V ARZ 1.016 64.29%
76 90 Benjamin St-Juste WAS 1.003 64.11%
77 72 Beanie Bishop Jr. PIT 0.992 63.96%
78 78 Shaquill Griffin MIN 0.989 63.89%
79 69 Kader Kohou MIA 0.959 63.43%
80 80 Kendall Fuller MIA 0.92 62.70%
81 Ahkello Witherspoon LA 0.852 61.68%
82 83 Paulson Adebo NO 0.801 61.00%
83 81 Terrion Arnold DET 0.77 60.56%
84 73 Keisean Nixon GB 0.761 60.45%
85 84 Tre Brown SEA 0.741 60.16%
86 75 Jack Jones LV 0.696 59.39%
87 85 Nate Wiggins BLT 0.594 57.67%
88 88 Stephon Gilmore MIN 0.449 56.06%
89 87 Trevon Diggs DAL 0.212 53.04%
90 89 Greg Newsome II CLV 0.208 52.91%
91 93 Tyrique Stevenson CHI 0.17 52.23%
92 92 Max Melton ARZ -0.055 13.56%
93 91 Donte Jackson PIT -0.107 9.26%
94 94 Cobie Durant LA -0.3 6.11%
95 95 Eric Stokes GB -0.497 4.94%
96 96 Sean Murphy-Bunting ARZ -0.629 4.01%
97 97 Cam Taylor-Britt CIN -0.924 2.67%
98 98 L'Jarius Sneed TEN -1.139 1.96%
99 Nazeeh Johnson KC -1.257 1.61%
100 100 Martin Emerson Jr. CLV -1.452 1.23%

 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.