32 teams, 32 observations from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books. For some, it was the start of a promising campaign. And for others, it was an opportunity to start googling “Caleb Williams.”

No matter how your team fared, something interesting went down. So we’re going to look at all 32 teams and find one interesting stat or grade provided by PFF Premium Stats for each.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Five rookie offensive linemen finished Week 1 without giving up a sack, hit or hurry. The good news for Cardinals fans is that Paris Johnson Jr. was one of them.

Falcons fans surely wanted to see the team's free agent signings make an immediate contribution in Week 1. One that has flown under the radar so far is David Onyemata. His 44% pass-rush win rate in Week 1 was the best of all interior defensive linemen.

With five defensive stops on 18 snaps in run defense, Roquan Smith recorded the best run-stop percentage of all linebackers in Week 1. And he notched an impressive average tackle depth of 1.8 yards.

Quarterback Josh Allen attempted four passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air. Unfortunately for him, none were completed and two were interceptions. His 22.3 deep passing grade was the lowest of any player this week.

It was a tough debut for Bryce Young. After throwing two picks and with Falcons pressure incoming, he was forced into eight throwaways. That was the highest number of the week and the third most PFF has ever recorded in a single game.

Receiver Chase Claypool was one of three receivers to run more than 35 routes this week without picking up a reception. Things weren’t too much better for D.J. Moore, who was targeted on only 4.35% of the routes he ran —the second-lowest rate among wide receivers in Week 1.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals remain one of the quickest offenses at getting rid of the ball. After finishing third last year with an average time to throw of 2.35 seconds on pass attempts, he started off in a similar vein this year. Burrow ranked second in Week 1 with a 2.28-second average.

Running back Nick Chubb led the NFL with five rushes of 10-plus yards in Week 1.

It’s not just the Micah Parsons show in Dallas when it comes to pass rushing. Dorance Armstrong notched the highest win rate of any edge defender who rushed the passer more than 10 times, with a 31.3% number.

It was a strong Week 1 for Patrick Surtain II. He broke up a league-leading three passes while allowing just 16 yards into his coverage from five targets.

Among edge defenders, only Arden Key racked up more pressures than the seven that Aidan Hutchinson managed. And only two edge rushers secured more quarterback hits than Hutchinson's three.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Rashan Gary picked up five pressures on just 10 snaps. That helped him climb to the top of the pass-rushing productivity charts with a 27.8% mark.

Any rookie quarterback needs help. So C.J. Stroud will be hoping Week 1 was an aberration after his receivers dropped a tied-for-worst four passes.

All E.J. Speed needed was 29 snaps to record the highest defensive grade of the week. His 94.8 mark was inspired by two defensive stops and one forced fumble.

No defender played more in the slot in Week 1 than Tre Herndon, who spent 26 snaps there. He allowed just 0.8 yards per snap in the slot, too — the best figure of any defender to play more than nine snaps there.

Of any receiver thrown at four times or more in Week 1, Justin Watson had the highest average depth of target — a staggering 26.5 yards.

No player broke or forced as many missed tackles in Week 1 as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He forced five whiffs as a runner and two as a receiver as he looks to retain his “tackle breaker” title from 2022.

The battle for snaps between Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley is real. Ekeler led the way in yards, but Kelley recorded more first downs (eight). Those eight first downs were the most of any running back this week.

It was quite the debut for fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua. His 81.3 grade was the joint highest of any rookie after he recorded 119 yards and 3.4 yards per route run — both of which also led his draft class.

Just going off for 215 receiving yards is impressive enough. But when you realize Tyreek Hill also averaged 6.14 yards for every route that he ran, you get an idea of the destruction he delivered to the Chargers. That was almost two yards per route better than the next-best player.

Justin Jefferson enjoyed another big day. While he didn’t have the most yards of any receiver this week (finishing a lowly second), he did tally the most yards after the catch (67).

Enter the young guns. No team got more offensive snaps from rookies than the Patriots. With Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi playing every snap, in addition to solid playing time for both Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, New England got 248 rookie snaps on offense alone.

Not only did Marshon Lattimore have an interception, but he also broke up three passes. That combined number of four was higher than any other player when it came to forcing incompletions.

No quarterback faced more pressure than Daniel Jones in Week 1. He was pressured on 28 of his 42 dropbacks.

We don’t know what the future holds for Aaron Rodgers, but we do know that on three passing snaps as a Jet, he ended up on the turf on all three of them. Two were his fault for holding the ball too long, with the generational quarterback charged a sack and a hit.

You fear for a quarterback's safety when they face the Eagles' defensive line, especially with how Jalen Carter seems to be settling in. The No. 9 overall pick logged a 92.1 grade — the best of all rookies — after securing a league-leading (tied) eight pressures.

Brock Purdy may have woken up Monday morning in a cold sweat, images of T.J. Watt filling his head. The Steelers pass rusher took him to the ground five times (three sacks and two hits), the most knockdowns of any player in Week 1.

Only the cheat code Tyreek Hill had more yards per route run from the slot than Brandon Aiyuk. The 49er managed to gobble up 55 yards from his four targets on just eight slot routes run. That was good for 6.88 yards per route run from the slot.

One of these days, Bobby Wagner is going to look mortal. Today is not that day, and neither was Sunday. He led the league with a monster eight defensive stops in the run game.

Baker Mayfield‘s offensive line allowed just one sack and three hurries, giving them the fourth-best pass-blocking efficiency score of all teams in Week 1 (93.4).

Ryan Tannehill‘s 2023 campaign got off to a rocky start. His four turnover-worthy plays were the most of any quarterback — and it’s not just a sample size issue. His 9.3% turnover-worthy play rate was also the highest.

Force-of-nature interior defensive lineman Jonathan Allen earned the second-highest run-defense grade (87.1) in the NFL in Week 1.