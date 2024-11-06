32 NFL observations after Week 9: Jonathan Greenard ramps up the pressure while Patrick Mahomes thrives even when pressured

• Jonathan Greenard moves to the top of the pressure leaderboard: He leapfrogged Nick Bosa to take the top spot with his 48 pressures.

• Patrick Mahomes has been sensational versus pressure over the past four weeks: With a 90.7 grade under pressure over the last four weeks, Patrick Mahomes leads the league and looks to be heating up.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

James Conner still leads the league in forced missed tackles. He is up to 60 now with the second spot (Bijan Robinson) 13 behind.

With 10 forced missed tackles from scrimmage, Bijan Robinson had the most of any player this week.

Lamar Jackson has the highest quarterback grade (91.7) of any player. He’s playing pretty well.

Khalil Shakir has forced more missed tackles after the catch than any other wide receiver with 14.

The 77.8 grade Bryce Young posted this week was the third highest of his career.

With matching 89.7 tackling grades, safeties Elijah Hicks and Kevin Byard both rank in the top five at the position.

A big week for Trey Hendrickson, who had the most pressures of any player in Week 9 with nine.

Only Aidan Hutchinson has a higher pass-rush win rate in true pass sets than Myles Garrett. Garrett is winning 36.8% of these.

Despite the Cowboys’ troubles, Dak Prescott is throwing the deep ball well. His 93.7 deep passing grade on balls thrown over 20 yards in the air is the highest in the league.

The weekly check-in on Zach Allen and his pressure numbers. With 44, he has seven more than second-placed Chris Jones.

Over the last four weeks, Jared Goff is second in the league with an 86.6% adjusted accuracy percentage score.

Jayden Reed leads the league in yards against zone coverage with 523, 55 ahead of Justin Jefferson.

Nico Collins remains the highest-graded receiver against zone coverage with a 91.5 score.

Zaire Franklin has more defensive stops against the run (23) than any other linebacker, which is matched only by Anfernee Jennings.

No rookie receiver has caught more balls thrown 20 yards or more in the air than Brian Thomas Jr.‘s eight.

Jackson Powers-Johnson impressed in his 16 zone run-blocking plays. His 92.7 grade for this was the highest of all linemen.

Over the last four weeks, no quarterback has many completions on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air than Justin Herbert‘s 12.

We know Jared Verse is leading rookies in pressures, but he’s now sixth overall and just nine off the lead.

With eight screen passes taken for a first down, De’Von Achane has the most in the league.

Jonathan Greenard is the new leader in terms of total pressures on the season. He leapfrogged Nick Bosa to take the top spot with his 48 mark.

Anfernee Jennings has 14 defensive stops against the run over the last four weeks, the most in the league alongside Bobby Wagner.

Both Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo have seven pass breaks up, good for second in the league.

The 91.5 grade Daniel Jones picked up this week was the second highest of his career.

Nobody has more receptions for a first down than Garrett Wilson‘s 35.

No player had a higher run-blocking grade this week than guard Mekhi Becton and his 92.3 score.

George Pickens is one of three receivers (Jayden Reed and D.K. Metcalf the others) to have caught nine balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air.

Dominick Puni is one of three guards to pass block at least 210 times and not allow a sack or hit.

An interesting week for Geno Smith. He had a quite remarkable seven big-time throws, three more than any player.

No tackle had a higher pass-blocking grade this week than Tristan Wirfs (91.2).

Luke Gifford has the fourth-highest special teamer grade with 88.1

Jayden Daniels shows no signs of giving up his crown as the highest-graded passer using play-action. His 94.1 number remains top.