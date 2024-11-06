32 NFL observations after Week 9: Jonathan Greenard ramps up the pressure while Patrick Mahomes thrives even when pressured

• Jonathan Greenard moves to the top of the pressure leaderboard: He leapfrogged Nick Bosa to take the top spot with his 48 pressures.
Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.
With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.
Arizona Cardinals
James Conner still leads the league in forced missed tackles. He is up to 60 now with the second spot (Bijan Robinson) 13 behind.
Atlanta Falcons
With 10 forced missed tackles from scrimmage, Bijan Robinson had the most of any player this week.
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has the highest quarterback grade (91.7) of any player. He’s playing pretty well.
Buffalo Bills
Khalil Shakir has forced more missed tackles after the catch than any other wide receiver with 14.
Carolina Panthers
The 77.8 grade Bryce Young posted this week was the third highest of his career.
Chicago Bears
With matching 89.7 tackling grades, safeties Elijah Hicks and Kevin Byard both rank in the top five at the position.
Cincinnati Bengals
A big week for Trey Hendrickson, who had the most pressures of any player in Week 9 with nine.
Cleveland Browns
Only Aidan Hutchinson has a higher pass-rush win rate in true pass sets than Myles Garrett. Garrett is winning 36.8% of these.
Dallas Cowboys
Despite the Cowboys’ troubles, Dak Prescott is throwing the deep ball well. His 93.7 deep passing grade on balls thrown over 20 yards in the air is the highest in the league.
Denver Broncos
The weekly check-in on Zach Allen and his pressure numbers. With 44, he has seven more than second-placed Chris Jones.
Detroit Lions
Over the last four weeks, Jared Goff is second in the league with an 86.6% adjusted accuracy percentage score.
Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed leads the league in yards against zone coverage with 523, 55 ahead of Justin Jefferson.
Houston Texans
Nico Collins remains the highest-graded receiver against zone coverage with a 91.5 score.
Indianapolis Colts
Zaire Franklin has more defensive stops against the run (23) than any other linebacker, which is matched only by Anfernee Jennings.
Jacksonville Jaguars
No rookie receiver has caught more balls thrown 20 yards or more in the air than Brian Thomas Jr.‘s eight.
Kansas City Chiefs
With a 90.7 grade under pressure over the last four weeks, Patrick Mahomes leads the league and looks to be heating up.
Las Vegas Raiders
Jackson Powers-Johnson impressed in his 16 zone run-blocking plays. His 92.7 grade for this was the highest of all linemen.
Los Angeles Chargers
Over the last four weeks, no quarterback has many completions on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air than Justin Herbert‘s 12.
Los Angeles Rams
We know Jared Verse is leading rookies in pressures, but he’s now sixth overall and just nine off the lead.
Miami Dolphins
With eight screen passes taken for a first down, De’Von Achane has the most in the league.
Minnesota Vikings
Jonathan Greenard is the new leader in terms of total pressures on the season. He leapfrogged Nick Bosa to take the top spot with his 48 mark.
New England Patriots
Anfernee Jennings has 14 defensive stops against the run over the last four weeks, the most in the league alongside Bobby Wagner.
New Orleans Saints
Both Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo have seven pass breaks up, good for second in the league.
New York Giants
The 91.5 grade Daniel Jones picked up this week was the second highest of his career.
New York Jets
Nobody has more receptions for a first down than Garrett Wilson‘s 35.
Philadelphia Eagles
No player had a higher run-blocking grade this week than guard Mekhi Becton and his 92.3 score.
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens is one of three receivers (Jayden Reed and D.K. Metcalf the others) to have caught nine balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air.
San Francisco 49ers
Dominick Puni is one of three guards to pass block at least 210 times and not allow a sack or hit.
Seattle Seahawks
An interesting week for Geno Smith. He had a quite remarkable seven big-time throws, three more than any player.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No tackle had a higher pass-blocking grade this week than Tristan Wirfs (91.2).
Tennessee Titans
Luke Gifford has the fourth-highest special teamer grade with 88.1
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels shows no signs of giving up his crown as the highest-graded passer using play-action. His 94.1 number remains top.