32 NFL observations after Week 2: Derek Carr is dialed in while Aidan Hutchinson dominates rushing the passer

• Derek Carr is dialed in: The New Orleans Saints QB is displaying unmatched accuracy.

• Aidan Hutchinson makes the Detroit Lions proud: The edge rusher currently leads the league in PFF pass-rush grade.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

A monster day for Kyler Murray, who had an incredible six big-time throws — twice as many as the second-placed C.J. Stroud.

Kirk Cousins was still pressured a lot in the Falcons' comeback win over the Eagles, but he handled it much better than against the Steelers. His under-pressure passing grade jumped from 28.7 to 69.4.

On intermediate throws (10-19 yards), nobody had a higher grade (90.4) or generated more first downs (nine) than Lamar Jackson this week.

Running back James Cook has the highest rushing grade of any runner this year with an impressive 86.0 grade on the year.

With eight defensive stops against the run for 2024, Shaq Thompson has the most of any other defender alongside E.J. Speed and Alex Singleton.

It’s not been all bad for Caleb Williams. His 76.1 grade throwing between 10 and 19 yards in the air is the best of the three rookie starters and ninth of all quarterbacks.

A big day for Trey Hendrickson. Among all pass-rushers who rushed the passer at least 16 times, he recorded the best pass-rushing win rate, as he won on 32% of his pass rushes.

Denzel Ward is one of four defenders to have forced four pass incompletions on the season along with Quinyon Mitchell, Benjamin St-Juste and Paulson Adebo.

Only Justin Jefferson has more yards against man coverage on the year than CeeDee Lamb‘s 118.

Zach Allen led the weekly way in terms of pressure generated. He picked up a career-best nine of the day.

In the battle to have the highest pass-rushing grade for edge defenders, Aidan Hutchinson leads the way after two weeks with his 95.0 score. No surprise as well that his 41.2% season-long pass-rush win rate is also the best in the league.

With 138 yards from the slot on the season, Jayden Reed trails only Chris Godwin in terms of slot yards.

Quarterbacks have a 25.0 NFL QB rating when throwing at Derek Stingley Jr. —the second lowest among all cornerbacks.

Linebacker E.J. Speed led all defenders in tackles in the run game (10) and defensive stops in the run game (six).

Nobody has attempted more deep passes than Trevor Lawrence (11) this year. Moreover, his 95.5 grade on them is impressive as well. It’s fourth best among all quarterbacks.

No guard has a higher grade on zone-blocking runs than Trey Smith‘s 93.2 on the season.

Tight end has the second-highest yards per route run at his position, and the second-most among all rookies with 2.64.

With a 92.6 grade, Joey Bosa is far and away the highest-graded edge defender against the run so far this year.

No rookie has as many pressures through two weeks as Jared Verse‘s nine.

Not a great day for Miami, but a big blocking day for tight end Julian Hill. He scored a 98.1 gap run blocking grade, the highest of all tight ends.

Aided by one huge catch, Justin Jefferson led the way this week in yards per route run. He averaged 5.78 as the Vikings stunned the 49ers.

Of 2023 draft class defenders to play at least 50 snaps, no one has a higher grade than Keion White and his 82.3 mark.

Through two weeks of the season, no quarterback is as accurate as Derek Carr. He has an 86.5% adjusted accuracy percentage to lead the way.

For the first time in his career, Devin Singletary broke the double-digit mark for forced missed tackles as a rusher. His 10 were the most of any runner in Week 2.

A good day for the Jets' offensive line, as it allowed one sack and no other pressures to finish with the best pass-blocking efficiency score of all groups at 97.0.

Only Andrew Thomas and Rashawn Slater have higher pass-blocking grades than third-ranked Jordan Mailata (88.9).

Justin Fields is one of three starting quarterbacks to avoid having any turnover-worthy plays in the first two weeks.

Trent Williams is the highest-graded run-blocking tackle through two weeks. His score of 91.1 narrowly beats out Charles Cross.

A strong start to the year for Charles Cross in pass protection. He has not allowed a single pressure despite having 75 opportunities (non-spikes and non-penalty snaps) to do so.

With 15 catches and no drops, Chris Godwin has the most receptions without putting the ball on the ground this year.

Running back Tony Pollard has forced the fifth most missed tackles on the year with nine.

Alongside the Vikings Blake Cashman, Benjamin St-Juste had the most forced incompletions of any defender this week with three.