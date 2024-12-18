32 NFL observations after Week 15: James Conner continues to make defenders miss while Micah Parsons cranks up the heat on opposing quarterbacks

• James Conner continues to make defenders miss: The Arizona Cardinals running back sole leader in terms of forced missed tackles on the year.

• Micah Parsons has been dominating lately: The Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge defender has generated the most pressure over the last four weeks.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

James Conner moved one ahead of Josh Jacobs this week in terms of who has forced the most missed tackles in the league. He stands at 78 now.

Of all offensive linemen, no one run blocks quite like Chris Lindstrom. He has the highest grade (94.5) and is the only player to grade above 90.0 for both zone and man blocking schemes.

Another outstanding effort from Lamar Jackson. He had the most big-time throws this week with five.

Ed Oliver led all interior defensive linemen this week with nine total pressures.

Over the past four weeks, Adam Thielen has the fourth most yards against man coverage with 135.

Among all guards, Matt Pryor has the fourth-best pass-blocking grade in the league. His 79.9 effort is bettered only by Joe Thuney, Elgton Jenkins and Quinn Meinerz.

Ja’Marr Chase has 20 first downs against man coverage and six touchdowns. Both those numbers are tied for the most in the league.

With 12 total pressures this week, Myles Garrett had the most of any player.

Since Week 12, nobody has created more pressure (27) than Micah Parsons.

The Broncos line has the best pass-blocking efficiency score of all teams this year with a 91.8 mark, beating out the Buccaneers (90.2).

No wide receiver has more receptions for first downs against zone coverage than Amon-Ra St. Brown with 36.

Keisean Nixon has made 19 tackles in coverage over the past four weeks without missing a tackle, the most of any defender.

Derek Barnett has led the league in run-stop percentage since Week 12. His 16.7% mark came on 30 run-defense snaps.

When kept clean, Anthony Richardson has the highest big-time throw percentage in the league at 7.6%. Justin Herbert, at 5.8%, is in the second spot.

When lined up in the slot, Brian Thomas Jr. has six touchdowns. Alongside Cooper Kupp, that is the most in the league.

Only Christian Gonzalez can match Trent McDuffie over the past four weeks in terms of forced incompletions. They both have five.

Since Week 12, Jakobi Meyers has caught the most passes (43) without dropping one.

Only Sam Darnold has more completions on balls thrown 20 yards or more in the air than Justin Herbert, who has 26.

Ahkello Witherspoon broke up three passes this week, the most of any player.

Over the past four weeks, nobody has caught more balls for first downs than Jonnu Smith, who has 17.

Among all off-ball linebackers to rush the passer at least 50 times, none has a better pass rush win rate than Ivan Pace Jr. at 25.9%.

Antonio Gibson forced 11 missed tackles this week, the most of any player in the league.

Only Joe Burrow has a better passing grade under pressure than Derek Carr (71.1).

No player had a better run-blocking grade this week than Evan Neal and his 92.1 effort.

Garrett Wilson is fourth in the league for first down receptions on balls thrown short (between zero and nine yards) in the air with 28.

Nakobe Dean leads the league in defensive stops against the run with 35.

Patrick Queen had six defensive stops against the run to lead all defensive players in Week 15.

Over the past four weeks, Dominick Puni has the third-highest run-blocking grade among all guards with a 90.4 effort.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught 42 first downs when lined up in the slot, the most in the league by a staggering 17.

No player has a better pass-blocking grade than Tristan Wirfs. He leads the league with his 93.6 score.

With five forced incompletions against man coverage, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is tied for 10th overall in the league.

With an 86.8% adjusted completion percentage since Week 12, Jayden Daniels has the best mark of any passer.