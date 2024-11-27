32 NFL observations after Week 12: Travis Kelce thrives in contested situations while Jonathan Greenard ramps up the pressure

• Travis Kelce thriving in contested situations: He is tied for the most contested catches among all tight ends.

• Jonathan Greenard ramps up the pressure: He moves to a co-lead in terms of total pressures on year.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

James Conner still has the most forced missed tackles in the league with 65, but Kenneth Walker III has matched his mark after his big week.

The Falcons were on a bye this week, but Chris Lindstrom retained his lead atop the run-blocking grades for guards. His 93.4 is made up of 90.0-plus grades in zone and man blocking.

Malik Harrison led all defenders this week with six defensive stops against the run.

No player has thrown more big-time throws on deep passes than Josh Allen this year (19). What’s remarkable is that despite this his turnover-worthy play percentage on the same throws is just 3.7%, the fifth lowest of any player to attempt 20 or more.

Along with A.J. Brown, David Moore caught five balls thrown between 10 and 19 yards. Those two led the way in Week 12.

Since Week 9, only three receivers have caught more passes than D.J. Moore (21) without dropping a pass.

With 12 sacks and 12 further QB hits, Trey Hendrickson has put the quarterback on the ground more than any other defender.

There’s been a change at quarterback, and it’s pretty noticeable in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson had a 7.1-yard average depth of target, but Jameis Winston has come in with a remarkable 10.6. Only Anthony Richardson has a higher number.

Not the best year for Dallas but on special teams, the Cowboys have the highest-rated returner in KaVontae Turpin (90.1) and field goal kicker in Brandon Aubrey (95.1).

No offensive lineman had a better grade than Quinn Meinerz‘s 93.7 achieved with his run blocking in Week 12.

Malcolm Rodriguez has missed a tackle on 14.3% of all tackles he's attempted. That is the highest percentage of all defenders.

Only Alec Pierce has a higher average depth of target than Christian Watson‘s 18.7.

Only Trey Hendrickson and Jonathan Greenard have more pressures this year than Danielle Hunter‘s 53.

Before being benched Anthony Richardson had a 48.7 grade. Since returning, his grade has been 82.0.

Of all cornerbacks, Jarrian Jones has the third-highest run defense grade with a mark of 87.5.

Travis Kelce has made nine contested catches this year. That is tied for the most along with David Njoku and George Kittle among all tight ends.

Jordan Meredith is one of two guards this year, along with Joe Thuney, not to give up a penalty, sack or hit in pass protection.

Ladd McConkey has 22 receptions on balls thrown between 10 and 19 yards in the air. That is tied for the most alongside Jerry Jeudy.

Kevin Dotson recorded the highest zone run-blocking grade this week. He posted a 91.3 mark.

A big day for rookie Chop Robinson. He managed 10 pressures which was the most of any player in Week 12.

Jonathan Greenard had more stops in coverage this week (four) than any other player. Not bad for a player who also is tied for the most total pressures on the year.

In Week 12, no player forced more incompletions than Marcus Jones‘s three.

Nobody has forced more incompletions against man coverage this year than Paulson Adebo‘s 10.

No rookie cornerback has made more defensive stops in coverage than Andru Phillips‘ 17.

Only Khalil Shakir has forced more missed tackles after the catch among wide receivers than Garrett Wilson‘s 15.

On true pass sets, no tackle has a better pass-blocking grade than Jordan Mailata‘s 88.1.

Only Bo Nix could match Russell Wilson in Week 12 when it came to deep passing. He completed four passes thrown over 20 yards in the air.

No tight end has any many receptions on balls thrown between 10 and 19 yards in the air as George Kittle‘s 18.

Kenneth Walker III was able to force 16 total missed tackles this week (10 as a rusher and six as a receiver). That was four more than any other player.

With a 95.5 grade in Week 12 while using play action, Baker Mayfield had the highest grade of all passers in this regard.

Over the past four weeks, no interior defensive lineman has a better pass-rushing grade than Jeffery Simmons‘ 88.4.

Nobody had more yards whilst lined up in the slot this week than Terry McLaurin. His 86 was one more than Jordan Addison.