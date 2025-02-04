2025 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top linebackers

Could Bobby Wagner reunite with Pete Carroll in Vegas: With Pete Carroll back in the saddle, it only makes sense that he would make a play to bring in the captain of his championship defense in Seattle. Wagner is entering his 14th season and remains one of the league’s most savvy and consistent defenders.

These are the potential landing spots for PFF’s top free-agent linebackers for the 2025 offseason.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 18

Greenlaw spent much of this past season getting right after his Achilles injury during the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl in 2023, which may leave some front offices hesitant to offer despite a need.

The Lions, however, are projected to hold the 10th-most cap space this offseason and could make a play for Greenlaw based on his high-ceiling potential heading into his age-28 season. With Alex Anzalone’s contract set to expire after this season, Greenlaw could come in on a “prove it” deal to play a supplemental role in Detroit while he attempts to regain his form post-injury.

The Colts sported a top-10 graded defense in 2024, due in large part to the play of Zaire Franklin in the middle. However, coverage at the linebacker position left something to be desired in this defense with both Franklin and his running mate, E.J. Speed (UFA this offseason), earning coverage grades under 48.0. Inserting Greenlaw into the lineup would be a sizable upgrade, as he produced 82.6 and 79.5 coverage grades in his last two full seasons.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 34

With Robert Spillane’s contract set to expire this offseason, the Raiders face the difficult decision of whether to extend the 29-year-old linebacker. Armed with ample cap space, Vegas could opt to invest in a younger option that emulates a similar skill set as a strong downhill run stopper in Bolton. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is familiar with Bolton’s game, as they've played against each other in the AFC West, which could ease the investment required to bring in the 25-year-old.

The Titans brought in Kenneth Murray Jr. and Ernest Jones last offseason to head up this defense. Jones was eventually traded at the deadline and Murray struggled to his worst overall grade since 2021. Murray’s $9.9 million cap hit in 2025 – just $2.5 million in dead cap – may lead to his release. New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi – formerly assistant general manager in Kansas City – would undoubtedly take a look at adding Bolton to pair with young breakout linebacker Jack Gibbens – who is currently a restricted free agent and recovered from a gruesome injury.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 45

With Pete Carroll back in the saddle, it only makes sense that he would make a play to bring in the captain of his championship defense in Seattle. Wagner is entering his 14th season and remains one of the league’s most savvy and consistent defenders. Having recorded three consecutive seasons of 91.0-plus grades against the run, it’s clear Wagner has more left in the tank.

The Rams are quite familiar with the mercenary linebacker, as they've seen him ball out for this defense in 2022, where Wagner earned an impressive 90.7 overall grade (at 32 years old). Los Angeles finds itself in need of both help at linebacker – only have Omar Speights under contract next season – and veteran leadership to help develop this young and talented defense.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 58

Despite being traded twice in the last calendar year, Jones still maintains a solid grading profile, highlighted by his 86.2 run-defense grade with the Rams in 2023. At just 25 years old, Jones will certainly have his share of suitors in free agency, hoping to play on his upside.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense needs more talent and a quality linebacker to pair with Mack Wilson Sr. Armed with the cap space to facilitate the deal and familiarity having faced off with Jones during his time in Los Angeles and Seattle, adding Jones to the mix could pay dividends.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 61

Potential Landing Spots: Washington Commanders

The Eagles linebacker produced the highest graded season of his career in 2024 (90.2) and garnered a nomination for the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award. However, with just one year of elite production, teams may take a more measured approach when offering Baun.

Armed with a sizable war chest to attack free agency with, Washington profiles as a team that will be actively adding to this defense in the offseason and may be less risk-averse. With veteran Bobby Wagner slated to re-enter free agency, the Commanders may target another veteran if they’re unable to retain him, one they’re acutely familiar with in Baun.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 66

The Giants' experiment bringing in Isaiah Simmons prior to the 2023 season has failed, evidenced by his career-low 45.5 overall grade in 2024. New York maintains a strong defensive roster but could find the athletic safety-to-lineback convert it coveted previously with Jamien Sherwood. The former Jets linebacker excelled in his increased role in 2024, earning a 73.8 overall grade, filling in for C.J. Mosley. Add in the fact he is used to the bright lights of the Big Apple, and you have a natural fit.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 68

While David may have just turned 35 years old (Happy belated birthday, Lavonte) and saw some negative regression in his play in 2024, the veteran still has good snaps left in the tank. Heading into his 14th year, a team hoping to add veteran leadership to their defense will want to explore David as an option

Los Angeles has spent a pair of Day 2 picks each of the last two drafts, bringing in Daiyan Henley in 2023 and Junior Colson in 2024 – and the latter struggled in his rookie campaign. Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye are both slated to hit free agency, making David the perfect piece to mentor these young backers.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 89

While the Raiders should undoubtedly make retaining Spillane a priority this offseason after the massive leap he took since stepping foot in Vegas – 87.0-plus run-defense grades each of his last two seasons – if he were to make it to the open market, expect many teams to call.

One potentially being the Raiders’ bitter division rival in Denver. With both Cody Barton and Justin Strnad headed for free agency in addition to Alex Singleton having missed most of the year with a torn ACL, there is much uncertainty in the Broncos' linebacking corp. Investing in Spillane would be an instant upgrade to a Broncos defense that ranked 16th in team run-defense grade (67.6)

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 91

Potential Landing Spots: Philadelphia Eagles

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. The Eagles buy low on a talented off-ball linebacker utilized incorrectly on his former team, and he produces well above his pay grade, earning career-high marks and re-entering the market a year later.

Limited cap space will likely disqualify Philly from retaining Zack Baun, and with Nakobe Dean suffering a devastating knee injury late in the year – recovery likely stretching well into 2025 – signing a short-term, cost-effective deal with Dodson (90.3 overall grade in 2023) could prove fruitful.