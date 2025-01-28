2025 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top QBs and WRs

Tee Higgins is PFF's No. 1 free agent: The Bengals wide receiver will have several suitors this offseason, potentially including the Patriots and Commanders.

Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson headline the QB group: The Vikings may opt to retain Darnold, but the Raiders will likely be in play for both him and Wilson.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Riding off the work of our “best landing spots” list, we’re looking at even more potential landing spots for every position group in the 2025 NFL free agent class.

These are the potential landing spots for PFF’s top free-agent quarterbacks and wide receivers this offseason.

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 1

Potential Landing Spots: Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots

The three franchises listed as landing spots for Higgins all have two important things in common: extensive cap space and a dire need for game-changing playmakers in the receiving game.