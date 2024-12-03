PFF’s 2024 NFL Third-Quarter All-Pro Team: Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers and more

• The Ravens' backfield duo has been unstoppable: Teams still have yet to figure out ways to contain Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

• A pair of dominant Steelers defensive linemen: T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward have wrecked games all year long, whether via pass-rushing or run defense.

With just five weeks left to go in the 2025 NFL season, the highest-graded players in the league are starting to take shape. However, there is still enough time for this list to be shaken up before the end-of-year team is announced.

Here is PFF’s All-Pro Team at the three-quarter mark of the season.

OFFENSE

Jackson just edges Joe Burrow in terms of PFF grade this season, and is having by far the best season of his career as a passer. He has earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade and is on track for a career-low with just 1.5% of his dropbacks resulting in a turnover-worthy play.

Incredible in his first season in Baltimore, Henry has averaged 5.9 yards per carry through the first 13 weeks of the season. His 848 yards after contact lead the NFL and are more than all but nine running backs have amassed in total rushing yards.

Collins missed some time, but leads all wide receivers with an average of 3.38 yards per route run so far this season. He also leads the way with a 92.5 PFF receiving grade, and has dropped just 5.8% of the catchable passes thrown his way.

Jefferson ranks second among wide receivers with 1,038 receiving yards so far this season, and has earned an 86.5 PFF receiving grade through 13 weeks. His 2.54 yards per route run ranks fourth at the position, and he has dropped just 4.2% of the catchable targets he has seen.

Bowers might already be the best tight end in the NFL, and he delivered his best performance of the season on Friday afternoon by earning a 91.5 PFF receiving grade while racking up 140 receiving yards. On the season, Bowers boasts an 89.4 PFF receiving grade and is averaging an impressive 2.18 yards per route run.

Highest-Graded Offensive Rookies

Brown trails only Collins with an average of 3.32 yards per route run through the first 13 weeks of the season. He ranks 13th among all NFL players with 793 receiving yards, and that’s despite having played in only nine games.

The highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL so far this season, Mailata has earned a 94.9 PFF grade from the eight games he has played in through the first 13 weeks of the season. He has allowed just 10 total pressures from 274 pass-blocking snaps and has earned a 94.2 PFF run-blocking grade.

Thuney’s 91.4 PFF run-blocking grade leads all guards so far this season, which ranks behind only Mailata and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs among all offensive linemen. He has impressed as a pass-blocker too, with just eight pressures allowed from 524 pass-blocking snaps.

The best center in the NFL so far this season, Humphrey’s 93.8 PFF grade trails only Mailata among all offensive linemen. He has earned a 92.2 PFF run-blocking grade through 13 weeks and has permitted just six total pressures from 524 pass-blocking snaps.

Many thought that Zeitler was at the end of his career when he hit free agency this offseason, but he has turned in a career year through the first 13 weeks of the season. Solid in pass protection, where he has allowed 11 pressures from 360 pass-blocking snaps, he has excelled as a run blocker, trailing only Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons among guards with an 88.4 PFF run-blocking grade.

Sewell has yet to allow a sack in pass protection this season, earning a 76.6 PFF pass-blocking grade with 16 total pressures allowed from 399 pass-blocking snaps. He has dominated as a run blocker too, with his 91.0 PFF run-blocking grade trailing only four offensive linemen.

DEFENSE

With just 34 total pressures so far this season, Watt ranks just tied for 34th among edge defenders through 13 weeks. Still, he slots fourth among all edge defenders with an 88.8 PFF pass-rushing grade, and his 92.2 PFF run-defense mark is the best among all edge defenders.

Garrett leads all edge defenders with a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade through 13 weeks, and his 54 total pressures are tied for fourth at the position. He also leads all edge defenders with a 23.6% PFF pass-rush win rate.

The highest-graded interior defender in the NFL through 13 weeks, Heyward has turned back the clock with an incredible season to date. He has earned a 90.0 PFF pass-rushing grade, racking up 43 total pressure with 19 combined sacks and quarterback hits.

Jones has been the league’s best pass-rusher on the defensive interior so far this season. From 436 pass-rushing snaps, he has accumulated 54 total pressures, a mark that leads all players at the position through 13 weeks.

While he hasn’t been the same player since suffering an injury in Week 4, Warner still ranks second among all linebackers with an 88.4 overall PFF grade on the year. That grade is being propped up by a strong start to the season though, and he may struggle to hold onto this spot down the stretch.

Arguably the biggest breakout player in the NFL this season, Baun consistently delivers strong performances for the Eagles. He leads all linebackers with an 89.6 PFF grade, while his 91.5 PFF coverage grade is also the best at the position.

The highest-graded cornerback in football through the first 13 weeks of the season, Surtain has allowed just 214 yards on 26 receptions so far this year. Despite seeing just 36 targets on the season, he has still managed to record three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Ranking second among all cornerbacks with an 85.0 PFF coverage grade so far this season, Humphrey is on track for the highest-graded season of his career to date. Despite spending a lot of time in the slot, he has allowed just 34 receptions.

With a 91.1 PFF coverage grade so far this season, Joseph leads all safeties. In his third season out of Illinois, he is turning in the best season of his career to date and has recorded seven interceptions.

McKinney also has generated seven interceptions so far this season, with five of them coming in each of the first five games of the season. His 89.6 PFF grade on the season is on track for a career high and comes a year after he set a previous career high of 87.5 in his final season with the New York Giants.

The Ravens have deployed Hamilton all over the field, with 305 snaps in the box, 248 snaps in the slot, 14 on the outside and 206 snaps as a deep safety. He has registered 32 tackles resulting in a defensive stop, though just four of those have occurred since the Ravens began to utilize him more as a deep safety in the past three weeks.

Special Teams

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Punter: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special Teams: Tavierre Thomas, Tampa Bay Buccaneers