2024 NFL trade deadline tracker: Grades for every deal

• Bills get an A for bringing in Amari Cooper: The Bills add a player who averaged over 2.00 yards per route run in both of his seasons in Cleveland, giving Josh Allen another weapon.

• Jets get an A+ for reuniting QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams: The Jets’ season hasn’t gone as planned, but landing a true top target at wide receiver for a third-round pick is a solid move — especially with Adams, who hasn’t posted a PFF receiving grade below 70.0 since 2015.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST, and we have already seen a flurry of last-minute moves as teams scramble to address roster needs, boost playoff chances or accumulate draft capital for the future.

From high-profile wide receivers like Davante Adams finding a new home to strategic depth additions like the Chiefs acquiring pass rusher Josh Uche, we’ve analyzed every move so far.

Here, we’ll break down the key transactions and assign grades based on each team’s approach, roster fit and overall value gained.

Arizona Cardinals send: 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Denver Broncos send: EDGE Baron Browning

Browning has played only 79 pass-rushing snaps this season, so he's not seen much action, but he’s earned a respectable 68.0 PFF pass-rushing grade and posted a 74.7 grade last season. At the very least, this move provides solid depth for the Cardinals, with enough upside to make it a worthwhile addition.

Cardinals grade: B+

Broncos grade: B-

Minnesota Vikings send: 2026 fifth-round draft pick (can become a fourth-round draft pick based on playing time)

Jacksonville Jaguars send: OT Cam Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick

The Vikings needed a starting-caliber offensive tackle after Christian Darrisaw’s season-ending injury, and Robinson is very much that. Over the first six games of the season, he earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 75.0 in four outings for the Jaguars. And with the 2024 season not unfolding as hoped, the conditional pick that could become a fourth-rounder in 2026 is not a terrible return for Jacksonville.

Vikings grade: A

Jaguars grade: B-

Baltimore Ravens send: 2025 fifth-round draft pick

Carolina Panthers send: WR Diontae Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Johnson provides depth for the Ravens behind top targets Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The move comes at minimal cost, as Baltimore is only sliding a few spots in the 2025 NFL Draft based on projected positions for them and the Panthers.

Ravens grade: B+

Panthers grade: C



Kansas City Chiefs send: 2026 sixth-round draft pick

New England Patriots send: EDGE Josh Uche

Uche may not be an elite edge defender, but he’s a highly capable pass-rusher — and the Chiefs acquired him for minimal cost. He has earned a PFF pass-rushing grade of 65.0 or better in all but one season of his career.

Chiefs grade: B+

Patriots grade: C

Kansas City Chiefs send: 2025 conditional fifth-round draft pick (can become a fourth-round draft pick based on playing time and if the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl)

Tennessee Titans send: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins may not be the receiver he once was, but he still posted a 67.2 PFF receiving grade with the Titans this season. This is a solid depth move for the Chiefs with potential playoff upside, and it’s a reasonable return for a Titans team in rebuild mode.

Chiefs grade: B+

Titans grade: B-

Buffalo Bills send: 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick

Cleveland Browns send: WR Amari Cooper

Considering the Browns’ season so far, this is a solid return as they prepare for what appears to be a post-Deshaun Watson rebuild. For the Bills, it adds a player who averaged over 2.00 yards per route run in both of his seasons in Cleveland, giving Josh Allen another weapon.

Bills grade: A

Browns grade: B

New York Jets send: 2025 third-round draft pick (can become a second based on performance)

Las Vegas Raiders send: WR Davante Adams

The Jets’ season hasn’t gone as planned, but landing a true top target at wide receiver for a third-round pick is a solid move — especially with Adams, who hasn’t posted a PFF receiving grade below 70.0 since 2015. For the Raiders, a third-round pick that could become a second is a reasonable return, given that a separation seemed inevitable.