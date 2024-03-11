2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for PFF's top 100 remaining free agents

• Rarity in the NFL: Between a strong draft class and a quality list of available free agents, there may actually be more supply than demand at the quarterback position.

• Free agency could prove fruitful for RBs: With a weak draft class at the running back position, marquee free agents such as Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs may find better offers on the open market than we’ve seen in recent years.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stand alone as the victors of their respective conferences. For everyone else, free agency is in full focus.

Here, we take a look at some free-agent landing spots, identifying the teams with the biggest needs at each spot and the resources available to make a splash. We’re operating under the assumption that teams do not retain their own top pending free agents at the respective positions.

For our full list of the top 200 free agents, check out our free agent rankings page, which is loaded with player analysis, PFF data and contract projections.

An ill-timed torn Achilles derailed another strong season from Cousins, and he looked set to have a host of suitors in free agency, as he did back in 2018. Cousins still has the requisite arm strength to throw to all levels of the field and has been as accurate as ever in recent seasons.

Wilkins hoped to get an extension done before the 2023 season but didn't let the lack of one amid many at the position slow him down. He is as good a run defender as any interior defensive lineman in the NFL and set career highs in every pass-rushing category last season, including pass-rush win rate, pressure rate, sacks, quarterback hits and pressures.

Hunter was a revelation in Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz-heavy scheme, though he was just as productive in 2022. Teams that run a 3-4 or 4-3 could probably find a way to deploy Hunter effectively, and injury concerns of a few years ago seem like distant memories. He finished another season with 900-plus snaps, 70-plus quarterback pressures and double-digit sacks.

When Tyron Smith is healthy, he is an impenetrable brick wall as a blindside protector, no matter the matchup. Smith playing through nearly the entirety of the eight-year extension he signed in 2014 is something we will probably never see again, and he provided enormous surplus value to Dallas despite the time he missed here and there.

After agreeing to a revised one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023, Smith outplayed that deal once again. Perhaps he is more focused on remaining a career Cowboy and chasing a Lombardi Trophy — á la Andrew Whitworth with the Los Angeles Rams — but he deserves a solid payday if he wants to pursue one.

Fuller was the lone bright spot in the Commanders' cornerback room in 2023, and while he is plenty capable as a wide cornerback, perhaps his prior experience in the slot and at safety could make him attractive to teams that desire the ability to move the savvy veteran around as he and his game ages.

Williams' three-year, $63 million pact with the New York Giants in 2021 after he received a second franchise tag is one of the strongest contracts for a player in recent history. The leverage is strongly in his favor once again after the Giants traded him to the Seattle Seahawks at the deadline for second- and fifth-round picks. After being labeled as a stout run defender with limitations as a pass-rusher, Williams backed up his career-high 74.8 pass-rush grade in 2022 with an even better 76.2 mark in 2023. His pressure rate is above 10% for the first time since 2020.

The Ravens traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for a 2022 first-round pick, and his time in Arizona was a journey, to say the least. Between his own injuries and Kyler Murray's torn ACL, the former college teammates weren't able to team up as much as the old regime probably hoped, but he has flashed when in the lineup. It's hard to come up with a solid comparable player for a 5-foot-9, 180-pound outside wide receiver (although now the NFL is adding more of this archetype each year), and it's also fair to wonder how badly Arizona wants to extend anyone, given the team's timeline and the emergence of rookie wideout Michael Wilson.

Huff set out to prove that his absurd pass-rushing efficiency in 2022 wasn't an aberration, and he did just that in 2023 with a crazy high pass-rush win rate once again. Still, there's a reason the team that developed the former undrafted free agent and saw him every day didn't like to deploy him against the run and hasn't made much of an effort on an extension. This will be a nuanced negotiation for a designated pass-rusher type. Fortunately, that's the richest facet to excel in for an edge defender. Former Baltimore Raven and Chicago Bears pass rush specialist Pernell McPhee comes to mind as a comparable player, as does Huff's current teammate Carl Lawson.

Only injuries slowed Reader down in Cincinnati. Otherwise, he was a dominant force on the interior of a talented defensive line that was able to control the line of scrimmage and win big games up front over the past few seasons. The eighth-year pro was the anchor in the middle. Reader is as stout as they come and nearly impossible to displace by just one blocker. And while he'll never fill up the stat sheet with sacks, he can push the pocket and free up teammates as well as any nose tackle. Reader, unfortunately, suffered a torn quadriceps injury in Week 15 that knocked him out for the remainder of the season. We will await more details on the recovery process before changing his projection, but the injury could obviously impact his market.

Queen's pass-rushing prowess is not captured below (much like Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu highlighted above), but it carries significant value in addition to his strong play against the run and in coverage over the past two seasons. His 48 quarterback pressures and eight sacks over the past two seasons are both second among off-ball linebackers. With Baltimore's addition of linebacker Roquan Smith (the highest-paid player at the position after last year's extension) and the team having several other pending free agents, Queen should get to test the market and potentially do quite well for himself.

Curl has quietly been one of the more underrated players in the NFL over the past several seasons, with his status as a seventh-rounder and his name getting lost in the shuffle on a defense that, up until this year's trade deadline, was riddled with first-round talent. He can line up anywhere and is as consistent as safeties come on a down-to-down basis, possessing good instincts and a clear understanding of how to manipulate leverage and angles in the open field.

Brown's free agency will always be a unique case, with clauses in recent contracts rewarding him for keeping his weight down, and he probably fits only in a gap-heavy offensive scheme. Nonetheless, Brown stonewalls defenders in pass protection and is comfortable playing on either bookend of the line of scrimmage, which adds value as teams shuffle things around to get their best five on the field amid in-season injuries.

Dotson was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, and what first appeared like an odd fit should have instead been a signal that head coach Sean McVay was reinventing his offense to much success in 2023. McVay pivoted from a wide zone rushing attack to a heavy gap scheme, and Dotson was a picture-perfect fit. He has always been a strong pass protector, which carried over, as well.

Ridley's contract situation is a true one-of-one. He returned to play in 2023 after missing all of 2022 while serving a suspension for sports gambling and had stepped away from football before the 2021 campaign was over but was a top wide receiver in 2020. There were drop issues in 2023 as Ridley returned to full speed, but he still proved capable of taking over a game while breaking off a series of explosive receptions. Equally fascinating are the conditions on Ridley's trade to Jacksonville, where the pick the Jaguars will send to the Atlanta Falcons escalates to a second-rounder if the two parties agree to an extension. We're not 100% certain that the same language for the condition exists here as it did when Leonard Williams was sent from the New York Jets to the New York Giants, but there, the Giants did not have to send a better pick by merely placing a franchise tag instead of signing Williams to a multi-year extension in 2020.

Onwenu had been shuffled around endlessly throughout his rookie contract but returned to right tackle in Week 7 of 2023, the position he seems most comfortable playing as a solid pass protector and a strong gap scheme blocker with good footwork to combo block at the line and get to the second level fairly well. Onwenu is not the quickest player off the line, given his massive frame, but he has the strength to wall off backside pursuit defenders in the run game with a solid base and heavy hands when called upon.

Awuzie was one of a series of slam dunk free agent acquisitions for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few years, providing the team with a bona fide No. 1 outside cornerback for just $7.25 million annually. Awuzie tore his ACL in 2022, and the Bengals have used four Day 2 picks on defensive backs over the past two draft classes, which signals he should be testing out free agency once again. He returned to form nicely in 2023, though.

It came as a bit of a surprise that Hunt was not the young Dolphins offensive lineman agreeing to terms on an extension before the season concluded, but it could also be a signal that he knows he can command a strong contract on the open market with a large sample size of good play. At 6 foot 6 and 335 pounds, Hunt got his NFL start at tackle, lining up on either side in his rookie season and holding up admirably. He found a home for the past three seasons at right guard and was a great fit in the team's zone rushing attack under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Finally healthy in 2023 after spending the better part of two seasons recovering from a torn ACL, Young exploded early in the year and finished among the top edge defenders in pass-rush win rate on the season. A strong run defender as a rookie, Young does lose contain at times and occasionally gets guided upfield beyond the play, but a half-season of working with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek in San Francisco is the best free agency preparation around. The No. 3 overall pick in 2015, Dante Fowler Jr., signed a one-year, $12 million deal following his rookie contract that began with a torn ACL in his rookie season. Perhaps this type of framework could serve as a blueprint, and Young can bet on himself once again to repeat in 2024 and then truly cash in.

Barkley held out for a short period this past offseason before returning to play on his franchise tag, plus a few incentives that he had close to zero chance of earning. Unfortunately for him, the Giants' season was an abject disaster from the start (that is, until Tommy Cutlets became America's quarterback for a few weeks). Barkley is still capable of breaking off an explosive rush at any moment and made several highlight reel catches in 2023, including a wheel route touchdown that ended with a dive for the pylon in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. There's no doubt Barkley's highs are as high as any running back in the game, but the position market is a tricky landscape to navigate in 2024, especially with his missing extended time in three out of the past four seasons. The good news for Barkley and all free agent running backs this offseason is that the 2024 running back draft class is not perceived to be strong.

A year removed from winning the rushing title in 2022, Jacobs endured an ugly start to the year amid the implosion of the Josh McDaniels era, and his rushing grade finished nearly 10 points below any prior season. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in 2023. Fortunately, Jacobs' frequent and effective usage was a focal point of the Antonio Pierce regime. He amassed at least 98 yards from scrimmage in three of those five games before a quad injury ended his season. Jacobs will turn just 26 the month before free agency and should still have plenty left in the tank.

There is only one ‘Tractorcito,' with Henry's usage as a screen receiver in recent seasons adding another element to his game, causing comparisons to players like Steven Jackson and Chris Ivory to fall a bit short. Henry has not yet hit the proverbial wall, whether that is tied to a running back's age or total carries. His 3.32 yards after contact per attempt in 2023 was still a top-tier mark. Going forward, Henry may not break off as many explosives as in years past, but he looks to have a few more seasons of bowling over defenders and scoring double-digit touchdowns in him.

The Ravens adding Zeitler as a street free agent in 2021 has provided tremendous value, as he has played more than 1,000 snaps every year with the team. The stalwart is still going strong at 33 years old, earning a pass-blocking grade above 80.0 for the second consecutive season in 2023. The Ravens let left guard Ben Powers walk last offseason on a big contract, so perhaps they keep Zeitler around to pair on the right side with another stalwart veteran in Morgan Moses at right tackle, pushing to lift a Lombardi Trophy before the two hang it up. However, Baltimore also didn't appear to engage in extension talks this offseason as Zeitler skipped some activities. In their defense, they were a bit preoccupied with Lamar Jackson's monster deal, among other matters.

Gilmore's trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason got him back to playing contending football, and he hasn't skipped a beat at any point as he's moved around over the past few years. Gilmore still thrives in single coverage and can jostle with the more physical receivers who play through contact, timing his leap well on contested catches and jumping routes with top-end play recognition. A matchup with A.J. Brown in Week 14 had him playing inspired football after Brown allegedly called him old early on in the contest. Gilmore rose to the occasion and locked Brown down until the game was out of reach in the second half.

Luvu burst onto the scene in 2021 and has continued to be one of the best pass-rushing off-ball linebackers in the NFL, with his 43 pressures since 2022 ranking fourth at the position and his 9.5 sacks ranking first. Luvu has also amassed 62 defensive stops against the run since 2022, which ranks 12th among linebackers over the span. Luvu has limitations in coverage but is a menace coming forward and rushing the passer or shooting through gaps to rack up tackles for loss.

Nelson was a great fit for the Houston Texans in back-to-back seasons despite a defensive shift from Lovie Smith to DeMeco Ryans. He has logged a healthy dose of snaps in so many different coverage schemes dating back to his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. The ever-consistent Nelson played 950 plus snaps for the sixth consecutive season in 2023, best suited in off coverage with great lateral agility and the instincts to click and close still popping up on tape in coverage and run support.

Williams started his career with the Dallas Cowboys at left guard and blossomed in Miami at center, thriving as a run blocker in Mike McDaniel's zone blocking scheme where he was able to quickly get to the second level and lead the way. While he doesn't have the world's strongest anchor in a phone booth, his fast first step off the line enables him to seal off defenders on the backside of runs by getting in position. Williams unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, which will negatively impact his free agent market as his recovery process coincides with the beginning of free agency in March.

Greenard made the absolute most of his contract year under the tutelage of DeMeco Ryans and company, and he's been productive as a pass-rusher and run defender, with his 9.3% run-stop rate ranking eighth among qualifying edge defenders. Greenard wins against the run because of a good first step, strong diagnosing skills and a solid ability to set the edge and avoid getting washed out at the point of attack. As a pass-rusher, while he doesn't have the deepest arsenal of moves, he is a good enough athlete to rack up clean-up and pursuit pressures if teammates chase quarterbacks his way, as he rarely gives up on a rep until the whistle blows.

David earned his lowest regular season overall grade since 2016 in 2023 but is still Mr. Reliable with a run-defense grade above 70.0 and a 65.0 plus coverage grade for the seventh consecutive year. David is one of the greatest coverage linebackers ever to play the game, and as more time passes, his thinking one step ahead of the opposing quarterback is on display more and more each week, overcoming some physical limitations through an unrivaled knowledge of the game. As a free agent last year, David didn't push very hard to maximize his earnings, and it appears he may be content entering his 13th season all with Tampa Bay.

Clowney enjoyed a career year with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald dialing things up for him, deploying simulated pressures and exotic blitzes out of various fronts. It seems Clowney will probably ride out the rest of his career on successive one-year deals that fluctuate based on his production the year prior, and he certainly earned himself a raise this season. With the Ravens in 2023, he recorded his highest pressure rate, highest pass-rush win rate and most total pressures in a season.

Moore pushed for an early re-up on the four-year extension he signed in 2019, but his efforts were to no avail as the Colts worked to overhaul the roster and get younger in the secondary, in particular. Fortunately for Moore, he earned a career-high 79.3 coverage grade along with a 71.5 run-defense grade (his sixth straight season going above 65.0). At 5 foot 9 and 190 pounds, Moore never backs down from a tackle opportunity, doing a good job as the force defender to keep ball carriers inside or running the alley to make the tackle himself when called upon, which is a key role in Gus Bradley's Cover 3 defense. Moore became just the 28th player in NFL history to record two pick-sixes in the same game with his outstanding Week 9 performance and can now look to capitalize on a strong season. However, it will be an uphill battle in a completely dormant slot cornerback market.

Smith was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Cleveland Browns this past offseason and revised his contract, converting it into a one-year pact for $11.677 million, a price tag he vastly outplayed once again. Smith has the size and explosiveness to rush from the A gaps out to a two-point stance as a stand-up outside linebacker, and he has earned pass-rush grades above 80.0 in his past four full seasons. Justin Houston's two-year, $23 million contract with $18.5 million in total guarantees signed in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts is another strong comparable deal here.

McKinney's coverage grades as a free safety (81.4) and in the box (79.4) are top 10 marks among safeties in 2023, and there is a big enough sample size of box play despite his general deployment as a deep player. Over the past three seasons, McKinney's 7.0 yards allowed per target in coverage ranks top 25 among safeties, and his 17 combined interceptions and forced incompletions put him in the top 20. While he could make more plays at or near the line of scrimmage, he rarely whiffs on open-field tackles. The 24-year-old has missed just 7.8% of his tackle attempts over his career, 11th best among 89 safeties with at least 100 tackles over the past four seasons, making him a reliable enough last line of defense.

The former No. 11 overall pick of the 2020 draft has always had the athletic ability to play at a high level in this league; injuries have just destroyed a promising young career. More importantly than anything else, Becton played more snaps in 2023 than he did over his first three seasons combined. The 6 foot 7, 363-pound dancing bear looked leaner in training camp and performed admirably as a pass protector despite the revolving door of quarterbacks operating behind him. He has the ability to be the lead blocker to the play side but often got caught up in the muck this season when pull-blocking across the formation, getting his feet tangled and ending up on the ground.

Similar to the New York Jets' Bryce Huff, Uche is a difficult evaluation. However, Huff increased his role despite the Jets drafting an edge defender in the first round, whereas Uche's role diminished despite injuries to key contributors such as Matthew Judon in New England. Uche is a pure designated pass-rusher who can be deployed on late downs to pin his ears back and get home for timely pressures and sacks, which is still valuable. A one-year flier to boost his stock back up may be the best route at this juncture.

Floyd was let go by the Los Angeles Rams as they dropped from the most expensive NFL team in 2022 to the cheapest in 2023. Still, he made a handful of splash plays this regular season, with several coming in key moments. Floyd earned 65.0 plus pass-rush grades in three straight seasons prior to 2023, and his 38.5 sacks since then have flown under the radar as a top 10 mark among edge defenders. Floyd is long and rangy, with good burst but only adequate bend around the edge. He tends to impact more plays than the box score indicates, thanks to his good instincts to get his hands up to deflect passes or disrupt throwing windows.

Brooks draws tough assignments in coverage, which knocks his grade a bit, but it also illustrates the trust this defense has in him. His ability to return by Week 1 of 2023 from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 of 2022 was extremely impressive, and he posted career highs in pass-rush grade and coverage grade this season. Brooks is a three-down player who could continue to grow with improved health and experience. Perhaps it would be wise for Brooks to sign a shorter deal that enables him to get back on the market sooner for another bite at the apple, with more good play to put on tape another year removed from his torn ACL.

Stewart served a six-game suspension this season for performance-enhancing drugs but returned in Week 14 for the stretch run. On or off splits are largely noise, but Indianapolis ranked in the top half of the NFL in expected points allowed per rush with Stewart and dead last in the games without him in the lineup. Stewart's presence frees up rushers around him because he takes on double teams and clogs up the middle.

In his first season playing in a full time role on a defense that deploys three safety looks as much as any team in the NFL, Stone boasted an 84.9 PFF coverage grade in the regular season that ranked seventh at the position and brought in a position leading seven interceptions. The knocks on Stone will be about his lack of deployment in the box or the slot and his poor run defense and tackling, missing 19% of tackle opportunities this season.

The former Denver Broncos first-round pick was sent to the Seattle Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson trade, and despite a decline in receiving yards in four consecutive seasons, Fant has had the potential for more production. Fant has breakaway speed in the open field for a tight end to go with a good understanding of how to let blocks develop in front of him and use the full field to avoid would be tacklers.

Williams requested a trade this past offseason after the Bengals signed free agent tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to take over on the left side, but he eventually rescinded the request and got back to work mastering his craft at right tackle, where he hadn't started since his undergraduate days in college at Alabama. The former first-round pick has always been an above-average pass protector and has stayed healthy throughout 2023. While Williams may not have the ceiling perceived coming out of college, a high-floor pass-blocker with a strong pedigree should do fairly well in unrestricted free agency with the league-wide scarcity of solid tackle play.

Pollard was one of three running backs to play out the 2023 season on the franchise tag, and some of the concerns that Dallas cited during his days as the change of pace back to Ezekiel Elliott did bear out once he became the focal point of the Cowboys' rushing attack. Pollard's efficiency on a per-touch basis came way down, which was to be expected, but the explosive plays in both the run and pass game were also far harder to come by as a result.

Ekeler pushed for a contract extension and then a trade before the season once it became clear the Chargers didn't plan to add years to his contract. The former undrafted free agent has lost some of his top-end speed and acceleration, but he is still shifty over the middle, with good start-and-stop ability laterally and a natural pass-catching prowess that rivals any back in the NFL.

Cushenberry was named the starting center as a rookie in 2020 and struggled early, as many players in the same situation have in recent years, with the added responsibility of calling out protections. Three different coaching staffs in his four years didn't exactly bring stability, either, but Cushenberry put together a career year in 2023 and has grown as a run blocker while consistently showing up as one of the better pass-protecting centers in the NFL over the past few seasons. Cushenberry uses heavy hands and a good anchor to win against quality pass-rushers on the interior, bolstering his value more each year. He may be served better in a gap-heavy rushing scheme, but any limitations as a run blocker in space are vastly outweighed by his pass-blocking strength. Penalties could stand to come down a bit, but that's nitpicking an ascending young player who looks the part of a centerpiece of an offensive line for years to come.

The ageless wonder may not be the elite coverage linebacker he was for the better part of a decade, but he is still a tackling machine sideline to sideline with dogged pursuit on every single snap and the requisite strength to shed blockers when coming forward. Wagner has lost athletic ability in space, but he's made up a lot of that ground due to his play recognition and football IQ.

Van Ginkel has been a productive player in a rotational capacity and closed out the 2023 season with strong efforts in a bigger role following the Jaelan Phillips loss. Van Ginkel makes up for a slender frame and shorter arms with good burst off the line and plus movement ability in space, but he can get swallowed up by blockers. When he does get a free release upfield, he'll make the play more often than not in the backfield. Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio asks his outside linebackers to drop in coverage rather frequently, and Van Ginkel was up to the task in 2023, including recording three batted passes and a pick-six against the Washington Commanders after reading a screen perfectly and taking it to the house unassisted.

In Mooney's second season in 2021, he put up 1,055 receiving yards on 81 receptions with a career-best 74.9 receiving grade. Since then, Mooney has unfortunately dealt with a few minor injuries and one of the lower-volume passing attacks in the league. Nonetheless, he creates separation on intermediate and deep routes consistently, and he could be the ultimate buy-low for a team that can tap into the potential we saw a few years back.

Eluemunor is a longtime swing tackle who found a home last year at right tackle for Raiders, signing a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency to return for 2023. Eluemunor backed up a strong 2022 with another good year, posting pressure rates allowed below 5% in each season. Bendier edge rushers who can flatten out their rush paths at the top of the arc and get around the corner will beat Eluemunor at times, but he handles speed to power well and has proven to be a starting caliber tackle.

Rankins plays with good leverage, engaging in blocks with a low center of gravity and often driving his blocker back several steps into the lap of the quarterback. He also has a suddenness to his game as a pass-rusher, quickly getting on the toes of opposing guards and deploying his inside spin move or flashing across the line on stunts. When blockers are able to latch onto him, he struggles to disengage, getting driven past the quarterback or limiting his ability to complete the play, but he continues driving his legs through contact nonetheless and doesn't stop until the whistle.

Davis is your typical vertical threat out wide, averaging more than 15 yards per reception in every season of his career and coming down with a fair amount of contested catches with good high-pointing skills. However, Davis doesn't have the fastest release off the line and doesn't snap off in breakers with a sharpness to create separation over the middle. He'll help stretch the field outside the numbers for an acquiring team and can have some huge outings on occasion, but he can also be absent from the box score at times.

Autry is still one of the strongest 5-technique defensive ends in the game, splitting double teams by lowering his shoulder and barreling through blocks with sheer power or sometimes utilizing a jump chop across the tackle's face to the inside. The wily veteran also does a good job of using a blocker's momentum in a backpedal to slingshot himself forward, always finding a way to end up around the quarterback, even if only to deliver a shot just after the ball gets thrown. Autry will be 34 years old in 2023 but still has good football in his future.

Risner's 2023 free agency didn't pan out as he'd hoped, so he bided his time before joining the Minnesota Vikings a few weeks into the 2023 season on a one-year flier. Risner quickly supplanted Ezra Cleveland at left guard and has been a plus pass protector for the fifth season in a row. Risner does well to initiate contact with a solid punch, ensuring he doesn't expose his chest or get his hands swatted away. Even on bull rushes where Risner is driven back and gives up pressure, he keeps his feet square and stays in front of the rusher to prevent a hit on the quarterback, frequently providing this signal caller with just enough time to still get a pass off.

Blackmon started for two seasons in college at cornerback, and he has logged more than 350 slot snaps since 2022. In Gus Bradley's Cover 3 heavy scheme, Blackmon spent plenty of time as a single high safety. Almost half of his snaps were down in the box in 2023. Blackmon appears to be a better fit near the line of scrimmage due to his average recovery speed, but his plus lateral movement and solid ball skills from his days spent as a cornerback show up more often when closer to the line of scrimmage. Blackmon's 30 defensive stops in 2023 were more than his career total before this season, and he missed a career-low 7.4% of tackle opportunities.

Baker will get caught on blocks at times or fail to enthusiastically fill a gap in the run game, but he's still one of the stronger coverage linebackers in the game with the long speed and effort to chase down ball-carriers. On the play he unfortunately injured his wrist, which required surgery and may have spurred his release, he ran across the field to the far pylon and was just a second late to making a potential stop right before the touchdown.

Tannehill will be 36 years old in 2024, coming off a $27 million salary on the final year of his extension signed in 2020, but he could still be a bridge starter to a young quarterback, much like he was this season with the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis. Tannehill is a good athlete who wins off play action and with solid intermediate accuracy on rollouts to both the right and left. His pressure-to-sack rate has been too high for a few years now, but in his defense, he's been operating behind a very porous offensive line with a pass-catching corps that does not create quick separation.

Beckham progressively looked more and more like his old self as 2023 wore on. His 90.0 receiving grade from Weeks 9 14 trailed only Tyreek Hill among wide receivers.

Al Shaair was the 49ers' third linebacker while working behind star Fred Warner and the hard-hitting Dre Greenlaw from 2019 22 before signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Titans last offseason. Al Shaair is completely fearless coming forward and attacking gaps in the run game, bursting through blocks or fighting with a second effort to make a play. There are limitations in coverage, but if any team needs an early down thumper in the run game, Al Shaair is the guy.

Tart had a very strange and tumultuous 2023 season with the Titans after the two sides were unable to come to terms on an extension before the year. Tart played on the second-round restricted free agent tender for $4.3 million, but his effort and focus were questioned at times by the coaching staff before he was ultimately waived ahead of Week 15. The Houston Texans claimed Tart, with two other teams also putting in claims, so clearly the concerns weren't so bad as to scare off suitors. On the field, Tart is difficult to displace with just one blocker in the run game, and he has solid juice as a pass-rusher. He makes a great member of a platoon as a 0- or 1-technique who can push a pocket or knife through double teams, and he shows good recognition as to when to get his hands up for a batted pass.

White carries top-five pick pedigree into free agency, which will always lead to a stronger market, and he's consistently one of the most productive pass-rushers among off-ball linebackers, using his elite athleticism to explode into the backfield. White's issue at the NFL level has been biting on play action too frequently, freelancing at times and struggling in coverage generally, and it's not great timing that 2023 was his least productive year by far in terms of defensive stops, tackles and pressures.

It will be fascinating to see if and how Cincinnati attempts to keep the elite trio of Ja'Marr Chase, fellow free agent Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd together in 2024 and beyond, but Boyd could be the odd man out looking for a third contract after playing out the term of his four-year extension signed in 2020. Boyd is a big slot receiver with solid blocking chops in the run game. He rarely ever drops a target and does well to sit down in soft spots of zones on key passing downs. However, Boyd posted several career-low marks in 2023, and with so many big financial decisions facing Cincinnati, the Bengals may not be willing to offer him as much as other teams looking to upgrade their unit over the middle.

Samuel was an efficient target in Eric Bienemy's Washington offense that spread the ball around more than any team in the NFL, hauling in just shy of 73% of passes thrown his way with just four drops on 85 targets in 2023. Samuel was used as a ball carrier in 2023, as he was in 2022 and previous seasons dating back to his Ohio State days. His Swiss Army knife skill set shows up with good change of direction in space and start-stop ability that is still above average at this stage of his career.

Brewer is a pretty remarkable success story, going from an undrafted 275-pound prospect to logging 500 plus snaps in three consecutive seasons while earning the starting job at left guard in 2022 and taking over at center in 2023. Brewer belongs in a zone rushing scheme where he can use his quick first step and springiness at the second level to reach linebackers quickly or wall off backside defenders by beating them to the spot. Brewer needs to continue to add good weight, both to his lower half and through his shoulders, because he's prone to bigger rushers bulling through him with regularity. However, in the right spot, he's a great fit, and his plus athleticism suggests he could continue to excel even after bulking up to improve in other areas.

Jewell may not be great in any one facet of linebacker play, but he's good in all of them. And a well rounded linebacker is an asset to any defense. Jewell covers well in zone, with good spatial awareness to get proper depth, and he has the ability to come forward and blitz up the middle on occasion. Jewell wears the green dot on defense and gets everyone lined up, and he rarely seems out of position. A team looking for a field general with several years of starter experience could do much worse.

Fuller is a ball-hawking free safety who spends the majority of his time patrolling his deep quarter, as the Rams have deployed as many two-high safety looks as any team in the NFL over the past few years. Fuller has good ball-tracking ability and times his jumps well, contesting at the catch point but avoiding penalties. He runs the alley well and doesn't miss many tackle attempts. He's not necessarily crashing and making plays at or behind the line of scrimmage often, but he's a sound tackler and a reliable last line of defense when called upon.

Cashman was acquired via trade from the New York Jets before the 2022 season but went on to play just 149 defensive snaps due to a concussion sidelining him for a while. Flash forward to 2023 with the arrival of new head coach and former NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans, and Cashman is having a career year. Cashman's pass rush ability has been the value add we've known about even when he logged limited snaps in past years, but his eight tackles for loss or no gain against the run is a top 15 mark, and his 79.7 coverage grade ranks 15th. Among 55 linebackers with at least 50 tackles in 2023, Cashman's 7% missed tackle rate is a top 15 mark. Over the past two seasons, Cashman has racked up 19 pressures, five sacks and five quarterback hits on just 94 pass rush snaps, which will be the skill he hangs his hat on in free agency.

Jackson cross-trained this offseason for a move to a full-time slot role but ended up moving back out wide after just two games. The first half of the Giants' season featured an aggressive defense that ranked second in blitz rate but still couldn't get home on the quarterback with any consistency, leaving their cornerbacks on islands with extremely difficult assignments on a regular basis. Wink Martindale's unit turned a corner over the second half of the year, and Jackson looked improved once returning from injury. Injuries have limited Jackson in four of the past five seasons, but he has true inside-outside versatility with good lateral agility and a knack for making plays on the football, often laying out for acrobatic pass breakups after goading quarterbacks into the occasional throw into his coverage area.

Everett earned Justin Herbert's trust on critical downs and in the red zone over the past two seasons and has forced 28 missed tackles since 2022, the second most among tight ends. Everett does well to plant his foot in the ground on his first step after the catch and then bounce off contact, and he consistently shakes out of arm tackles by continuing to drive his feet. Everett is more of a check down and tunnel screen outlet, averaging more than five yards after the catch in five consecutive seasons with an average depth of target around just six yards, but he can make the occasional contested catch (which was particularly on display in 2022 when he made eight contested snags).

Lewis has made strides over the past few seasons, especially in pass protection after a tough start to his NFL career, holding up fairly well against bigger interior defenders but struggling at times with the quicker, twitchier interior pass-rushers. The former third-round pick was a starter for the 2019 national championship LSU team at right guard and has starting experience in the NFL at both guard spots, although he appears to have found a home on the left side. Lewis is a mauler at 332 pounds but moves well enough in a Seahawks rushing attack that primarily utilizes zone rushes in addition to a healthy dose of gap concepts, which should expand his options in free agency.

Armstrong has been the unsung contributor on this loaded Cowboys defensive front, recording pressure rates above 11% in each of the last three seasons and an ability to line up all over the formation. Armstrong has played snaps inside the tackles, as a wide nine technique primarily on the right side and as a standup player in the box spying on opposing quarterbacks or mugging the A gap. Armstrong's long arm is a problem for blockers, and he quite literally has extremely long arms at 34.75 inches. He pairs that with good bend around the edge. He can get displaced in the run game but is a great asset getting after the quarterback.

Whitehead is a great fit in a defense that predominantly deploys single-high looks, bringing solid ball skills as the deep third center fielder over the past few seasons in addition to his true strength as a box defender roaming near the line of scrimmage. Whitehead has multiple interceptions in four straight seasons to go along with 20-plus defensive stops in every campaign of his career. The primary knock on Whitehead is that he's prone to missing tackles in one-on-one situations, at times taking questionable angles or overshooting an opportunity. The 2018 fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers will be only 27 years old for the duration of the 2024 season, his seventh at the NFL level.

Campbell is an ageless wonder who continued to be one of the strongest players in the NFL at his new stop in Atlanta this past season, with a dip in burst off the line when rushing the passer made up for by an anchor against the run as difficult to displace as any defensive lineman in the NFL.

Jones finished 2023 with 19 quarterback pressures (including 2.5 sacks) on just 135 pass rush snaps. He had been as durable as any veteran in the league prior to 2023, logging more than 600 snaps in four straight seasons with three different teams. Jones can win as a rusher lined up anywhere from a zero technique to a 4i, with good use of his hands to swat away blockers. But he's a bit stiff in the hips and gets home with dogged pursuit north to south. He was a perfect fit on a Bills defensive line that has a long list of pass-rushers who all command attention and can chase quarterbacks into each other's laps.

Minshew accompanied Colts head coach Shane Steichen on his move from Philadelphia to Indianapolis and made the most of his opportunity once he was quickly made the full-time starter following a season-ending injury for Anthony Richardson in Week 5. Minshew generally takes what the defense gives him and matriculates the ball down the field with underneath throws. The Colts have run the most RPOs of any team in the league this season, which leads to simpler ‘either-or' decisions and schemed-up first reads. However, when necessary, Minshew isn't afraid to uncork the ball to the intermediate and deep parts of the field. At the same time, Minshew still has an erratic nature to his game, with frantic feet in the pocket that at times cause him to miss throwing windows or lead to inaccurate throws. Minshew has put the ball in harm's way far too many times in 2023, but the high-variance nature of his play can also win games.

Runyan is a plus pass protector on the interior with considerable starting experience at both guard spots over his rookie contract, operating well in a phone booth with a solid anchor against power rushers. However, the former sixth-rounder can get his feet crossed up and end up on the ground more frequently than you'd like, particularly when asked to pull or reach block.

Biadasz's extensive starting experience dating back to his Wisconsin days shows up with clean technique and good hand usage, but he's prone to getting driven off the ball by power rushers. He could help a young quarterback adjust to the NFL by calling out protections, and he reacts well to twists and stunts, but he'll cause the pocket to collapse at times, even if he stays in front of rushers. Biadasz executes combo blocks well in the running game, though it helps to work alongside Zack Martin and Tyler Smith. Prospective teams could do a lot worse in adding a mid-tier center with football smarts.

Jackson is a force in space in the run game who climbs to the second level well once he gets a head of steam and adjusts laterally to plant his heavy hands into the chests of defenders with balanced feet. Jackson has continued to struggle in pass protection, which is a bit surprising given his athletic ability. He can be slow out of his stance and or or flat-footed at times, which causes him to lose early on in reps.

Hurst was in the midst of a great campaign as a rotational interior pass-rusher before going down with a pectoral injury, which, unfortunately, has been the story of his NFL career at various stops. After logging just 41 snaps in 2021 due to a calf injury, Hurst missed the entire 2022 season with a torn biceps suffered in training camp. Hurst had a pressure rate above 10% on the year, a strong number for an interior defender, with a pass-rush grade above 75.0. He may not receive contracts far above the minimum in his career until he proves to be more available on a consistent basis, but he has great burst off the line for an interior rusher and a springiness to his game that makes him quite effective on stunts and twists.

Hicks was having his best season in a half-decade through Week 10 before a scary injury required a trip to the hospital and an extended absence from football, but he did return in Week 16. Hicks moves well from north to south and packs a punch as a tackler. He rarely misses many opportunities despite a very high volume of defensive stops and total tackles over the past five years. He has some limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, with average stop-and-start ability horizontally, but Hicks is a tone-setter over the middle who makes a ton of plays each week.

Over the past two seasons, Shelton has proven that he is capable of playing guard in addition to center. After earning the starting right guard job in 2022, he held up very well as a pass protector at both spots throughout the season. He can also effectively run block in zone or gap concepts, which was proven amid the Rams' shift to a gap-heavy scheme in 2023. The positional versatility on the interior and Shelton's agility could make him a fit for many teams.

The veteran may be looking for his fifth team in five seasons but part of that is because his pass rush production requires solid contracts even despite his severe limitations against the run. Jefferson shows up, delivers a pressure rate above 10% and is good for a decent number of sacks each year.

Lawson signed a reworked contract heading into the 2023 season that lowered his salary to $6 million, but he has still found himself as a healthy scratch for much of the season as part of a crowded edge defender room. The seventh-year pro has good burst off the line and wins with a combination of speed to power and quick hands, but he isn't necessarily the bendiest edge rusher. Lawson earned a 72.8 pass-rush grade with 49 pressures and eight sacks in 2022, his first season back from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2021. Injuries have unfortunately impacted his career, but he's still a productive player off the edge.

San Francisco traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the first-round pick that became Kinlaw. And while he hasn't delivered much over his rookie contract, he has flashed in his contract year. Kinlaw profiled as a freakish athlete with a lack of refinement, and he may have relied too much on his athleticism to start his career without much success. He has produced a 70.3 pass-rush grade and 31 total pressures in 2023, career-high marks by a distance, and he is showing his bursty first step and bullrush prowess once he leans into a blocker with momentum. However, he still gets blown off the ball against the run too often, given his poor anchoring and recovery ability if his first step isn't upfield.

Gardner Johnson missed almost the entire 2023 season with a torn pectoral injury suffered in Week 2 but returned in Week 18 for Detroit's playoff run. He knows how to play only one way, fast, physically and with a lot of trash talk between snaps. Gardner-Johnson's versatility as a safety or high-end nickel makes him an intriguing target for any team looking to add talent to the secondary.

Danna is the epitome of a solid, high-floor player who understands his role, controls his gap, and makes plays when they come to him. He's not the burstiest player off the line, but he does well to drive opposing tackles back into the pocket, and in 2023, in an increased role, we saw him improve in detaching his hands from blockers to get after the quarterback.

Harris is still capable against the run and as a pass-rusher, but he is not a full-time player at this stage of his career. He fits in well with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's platoon approach, showing a good motor and making plays on backside pursuits. A decreased snap count could lead to a highly efficient rotational player.

Swift enjoyed a bounce-back year operating behind the best offensive line in the NFL after an up-and-down tenure with the Detroit Lions. Still, he will carry the same question marks Miles Sanders did last offseason, and Sanders lost the starting job to Chuba Hubbard in Carolina about halfway through his first year of a four-year contract. Swift is a shifty back who can make defenders miss in a phone booth but rarely seeks out or runs through contact and doesn't always have the best eyes for developing holes between the tackles. He has good breakaway speed if there are large holes created before contact and is a natural hands catcher, but he is prone to the occasional focus drop when he takes his eyes off the football and thinks about his first move before securing the ball.

Gay is perhaps the best lateral athlete of the Chiefs' loaded linebacker corps, often drawing the quarterback spy role and earning some of the more challenging coverage responsibilities after starting out his career as a pure downhill attacker. The former second-round pick is a quality weakside linebacker who appears to have improved reading and reacting and also did well in the occasional blitz package from Steve Spagnuolo.

Epenesa has developed into a very solid rotational edge defender who uses his straight-line athleticism to get upfield well, and also showed some proficiency on stunts with decent stop-and-start ability even without great lateral agility. Epenesa also reads the quarterback's eyes very well to get his hands up and into passing lanes for potential batted passes if he does not win his initial rush.

Barnett's journey to the open market is a unique and circuitous one, with his original team (Philadelphia Eagles) agreeing to a revised contract ahead of 2023 after he sparsely played the prior year. When that trend continued, Barnett made his way to Houston via waivers, and he flourished.

From Week 14 18, Barnett earned an 86.1 pass-rush grade with a 22.7% pass-rush win rate, 2.5 sacks and nine more quarterback hits. Barnett appears to fit best in an even front with his hand in the dirt, and while he doesn't have the fastest first step at this stage of his career, he absorbs contact really well and utilizes an inside spin move and slip move to the outside to get past tackles.

Chark has struggled to separate at the intermediate and deep levels in recent years, and inopportune drops also plagued him a bit over the tail end of the 2023 campaign. That said, he still brings field-stretching ability and should be more productive in any other offense besides Carolina.

Parkinson was a key component of Seattle's run blocking, lining up in the backfield for multiple snaps per game in addition to his duties inline. His presence on the field is by no means a run tell for defenses, with increased passing game work over the last two years with a solid average depth of target.

Dodson took over as a starter in Week 8 and filled in admirably for a defense that sorely missed Matt Milano. Dodson is undersized at 6-foot and 237 pounds but made up for it with a good understanding of angles and leverage, getting to his spot quickly and staying springy on the balls of his feet.

There are times when Simpson gets over his skis a bit in space, but if he keeps his feet under him and finds the chest of a defender, he has some pulling reps on tape where he launches linebackers or defensive backs to Neptune.

Robinson is still one of the game's best early down run stuffers on the interior, as he is nearly impossible to move off his spot as he soaks up double teams and enables the players around him to play fast and free.

Burks will always carry special teams value, which should establish a higher floor for him contractually, in line with recently signed linebackers like Zaire Franklin and Jalen Reeves Maybin, among others.

Trautman is a good in-line blocker that serves as a checkdown outlet against soft zone coverage, with his run blocking the major value add, including some impressive reps in 2023 displacing defensive ends and outside linebackers at the point of attack with good drive and a low center of gravity.

Jones does well in the run game to get on the playside of defenders and wall off his assignment with heavy hands. As a pass protector, his pass set at times can be a bit slow out of the gate, which then leads to some frantic recovery efforts, but when he is square in front of the rusher, he's not easy to discard as a rusher. He looks more comfortable with his footwork on the left side, but it helps he has experience at both bookend spots.

Thomas is still a smooth glider who can make contested catches with great hands and footwork along the sideline. He doesn't quite have the same explosiveness of his heydays, but elite athleticism was never necessarily how he won as more of a master technician, so it's all a question of health.

Reynolds does not have the best release package or quickest jump off the line, but he has a good feel for where he is on the football field and is generally sure-handed. Reynolds' struggles in the playoff loss to San Francisco are not indicative of who he is as a player, usually a reliable go-to weapon on third and fourth downs. Reynolds also does quite well from condensed splits to square-up linebackers and safeties at the second level as a run blocker.

Smith struggled this season with oversetting and then losing to the inside, often grabbing defenders and taking penalties once he was beaten, but he's still a functional pass-protecting left tackle throughout a season.

Hooper is still a solid in-line tight end with good straight-line speed once he gets a head of steam going and an ability to make the first defender miss on checkdown opportunities on occasion.

