Looking back at the 2024 free-agent RB class: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and more

• Saquon Barkley shattered all expectations: The star running back somehow proved even better than expected, topping 2,000 rushing yards behind the NFL's best offensive line.

• Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs slotted in seamlessly with new teams: Each put together a successful season in a new uniform, propelling the running back position to new heights.

Last year's free-agent running back market featured big names like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and many more looking for new places to call home. But the massive impact it would have on this year's postseason has been a pleasant surprise to many, especially for fans who saw their team sign the pivotal piece to their successful seasons.

We're taking a look back at that free agent class of running backs from the 2024 offseason and highlighting the impact each had on their new teams.

*Players ordered by average annual value of contract signed in the 2024 offseason

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: 85.5 PFF Overall Grade

Former Team: New York Giants

Contract Value: Three years, $37.75 million

The Giants allowing Barkley to hit the open market sent a ripple through free agency, slotting the dynamic back toward the top of available offensive talent. Fast forward to January: Barkley is enjoying a historic season, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards and leading the Eagles on a deep playoff run. A painful sight for the Giants' faithful.

Barkley's running behind an accomplished Eagles offensive line netted him the highest PFF rushing grade of his career (85.3). His 46 rushes of 15 or more yards led the NFL in the regular season, due in part to his 912 yards before contact — the second most ever recorded in the PFF era (since 2006) — showcasing his excellent vision to find running lanes and burst to reach the second level.

In the divisional round, Barkley left his mark with his ability to shed would-be tacklers and work in space, generating 170 rushing yards after first contact — the most recorded in a playoff game in PFF history.

Former Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Contract Value: Four years, $48 million

When the dust settled from the 2024 free agency period it was Jacobs who secured the largest total contract value at $48 million. The hope was that the investment would net an improvement over the solid production the Packers got from veteran Aaron Jones. While Green Bay's decision was questioned by some at the time, the outcome far exceeded expectations: Jacobs earned the highest single-season grade of his career this season.

Jacobs’ 91.6 overall mark in the regular season ties him for eighth in the PFF era, becoming just the second back to ever record a 90.0-plus PFF rushing grade and an 85.0-plus PFF receiving grade (minimum 100 snaps in a season).

That’s a credit to his incredible contract balance, which allowed Jacobs to rack up 88 forced missed tackles in the regular season, tied with Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson for the league lead. That ability was on full display during the wild-card round, where Jacobs amassed 14, tying former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch’s PFF playoff record, set in the 2014 NFC Championship game.

Former Team: Cincinnati Bengals (via trade)

Contract Value: Three years, $25.5 million

Although Mixon didn’t make it to the open market, being dealt by the Bengals for just a seventh-round pick in March and subsequently signed to an extension by the Texans, he’s undoubtedly worth the inspection after his first season in Houston.

In his new home, Mixon charted in the top 15 during the regular season in carries (245), yards after contact (716) and explosive runs of 10 or more yards (28), on his way to a 75.9 PFF rushing grade. This season marked Mixon’s sixth in which he produced a PFF rushing grade above 73.0. That level of consistency is difficult to find in backs, particularly ones acclimating to a new scheme.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: 94.4

Former Team: Tennessee Titans

Contract Value: Two years, $16 million

Somehow, some way, the rest of the NFL let the Ravens acquire one the NFL’s most prolific runners for pennies on the dollar this past offseason.

Henry finished 2024 as the league’s highest-graded back, and his 94.2 overall mark ranks as the best figure recorded among qualifying running backs in the PFF era, breaking the former record of 92.5 set in 2020 by … Henry. At age 30, Henry generated a 93.1 PFF rushing grade, which stands head and shoulders above the next best back of 30 years of age or older, Raheem Mostert’s 91.3 in 2023.

The postseason was no exception for Henry, as the veteran back continued his dominance. In the wild-card round, the Ravens back racked up 186 yards on the ground, his third playoff game with at least 180 and his third entry into the top six in most rushing yardage produced in a playoff game in the PFF era.

Former Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Contract Value: Three years, $24 million

After a stop in Philadelphia in 2023 that netted Swift the most productive season of his career, notching his first 1,000-yard rushing season, he made his way to Chicago in hopes of leading the Bears’ backfield. At age 25 this past season, Swift amassed a career-high 253 carries but failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold on the ground, making him the only back with 240 or more attempts not to reach the mark.

Swift’s efficiency notably declined in his first campaign in Chicago. He totaled just 3.8 yards per carry — the lowest average of his career. Much of that can be attributed to his poor metrics before contact, as he totaled just 1.3 yards before contact per attempt.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans: 69.2

Former Team: Dallas Cowboys

Contract Value: Three years, $21 million

Pollard enjoyed a solid five seasons of expanding his workload in Dallas — and the production that comes with that — before making his way to the open market looking to cash in. He found a home in Tennessee, where he notched career highs in carries (260) and rushing yardage (1,079).

However, Pollard’s advanced metrics took a step back despite his increased touches. His 71.9 PFF rushing grade marks the lowest of his career, due in part to his decrease in forcing missed tackles, having generated just 0.15 per attempt — the lowest average of his career.

The Titans’ run blocking didn’t generate much push to help create clean looks for the Pollard, as he totaled 81.9% of his yardage after first contact, the highest by any back to exceed 1,000 yards on the ground.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: 75.4

Former Team: Green Bay Packers

Contract Value: One year, $7 million

After Green Bay opted to move on from Jones, the veteran back decided to keep his talents in the NFC North, signing a one-year deal with Minnesota. Despite pushing 30 years old and finding a new home, Jones continued to perform at an exceptional level of consistency, having never produced a regular season with a sub-75.0 PFF overall grade.

With the short-term deal signed last offseason, Jones is again slated to hit the open market in March. He is armed with a new career-high mark in rushing yardage (1,138), proof that he can still produce at a high level no matter what jersey is on his back.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants: 62.1

Former Team: Houston Texans

Contract Value: Three years, $16.5 million

Saquon Barkley's departure led the Giants to tap Devin Singletary to take the reins in 2024. That proved to be a challenge that Singletary could not rise to. The former Bills and Texans back produced the lowest PFF rushing grade of his career (64.5), totaling just 3.9 yards per carry — his first-ever season of falling below 4.0.

Plagued by collapsing running lanes and poor execution, Singletary was quickly overtaken by fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy, who produced marginally better in the role. Even still, the Giants‘ backfield wasn’t overly productive, leaving the door open for options in 2025.

Former Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Contract Value: Two years, $8.34 million

Ekeler's services were less sought-after in free agency following a troubling 2023 campaign in Los Angeles. He ultimately landed as a supplement contributor to Brian Robinson Jr. in the Commanders‘ backfield. As a result, Ekeler saw his lowest snap share (408) in a season since 2018, primarily featuring as the third-down/receiving back.

After a serious concussion in Week 12 landed Ekeler on injured reserve, he returned to vintage form in time for the postseason. In the divisional round, he earned a 90.9 PFF receiving grade — the third-highest mark by a back in the playoffs in the PFF era.