2021-22 NFL Free Agency: Top 50 NFL Free Agent Rankings

NFL free agency is a year-round process as teams scout opposing players in an effort to defeat them during the year and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now at the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

We'll have free agency rumors and predictions as the season goes on, plus updated projections as we add more players to the list. Finally, we'll examine team fits and share free agency grades as the moves roll in.

Editor's Note: All stats and PFF grades are through Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season

Adams made it clear he wanted to become the highest-paid player at the wide receiver position, and it’s hard to argue against him deserving that distinction. Matters become more complicated when you try to determine who is technically the highest-paid wide receiver and what the true annual value of their contracts are. A franchise tag for Adams will be just shy of $20 million, making it less likely given Green Bay’s salary cap challenges ahead — but not impossible to work around.

Contract Projection: Four years, $93 million ($23.25M per year, $52 million total guaranteed)

The New Orleans Saints rarely let a player they want to retain get away, but after making Ryan Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in NFL history by a decent margin with his five-year, $96 million extension signed before 2021, the decision with Armstead gets interesting. Armstead has consistently been one of the best tackles in football since he was drafted in 2013, earning an overall grade above 75.0 every year except for his rookie campaign. While he’s graded better as a pass-blocker over his career, he’s not a liability in the run game by any means. If Armstead does get to test the open market, a dozen teams should be lining up to make him an offer.

Contract Projection: Three years, $57.75 million ($19.25M per year, $43.75 million total guaranteed)

Godwin and the Buccaneers were unable to come to an agreement on a multi-year deal after he was franchise-tagged last offseason, but that very well may work out in Godwin’s favor. A far more robust free-agent market is certain for the 2021 offseason, given the salary cap will resume growing instead of shrinking, and Godwin has been much healthier thus far in 2021.

Godwin is currently on pace for 100 receptions through sixteen games, and his previous career high is 86. The drop issues that plagued him during the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run appear to be no more, as his hand is now healthy and he’s once again operating as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in a high-powered passing attack.

Contract Projection: Four years, $75 million ($18.75M per year, $42.5 million total guaranteed)

Chandler Jones missed three-quarters of the NFL season in 2020 with a biceps injury but didn’t miss a beat in his return with a seven-pressure, five-sack Week 1 outing in a resounding 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on the road. Halfway through the 2021 season, Jones’ 89.4 pass-rush grade ranks sixth among edge rushers and his eight quarterback hits are tied for fifth. He’ll be looking for a strong contract entering his age-32 season.

Contract Projection: Two years, $33.5 million ($16.75M per year, $24 million total guaranteed)

The projection here is driven by something we’ve seen across almost a dozen recent trades — players signing strong contracts after being acquired via an expensive draft pick trade. Von Miller may not be what he was at his peak, but he’s not too far off, as his 85.6 overall grade halfway through the 2021 season ranks seventh among edge rushers.

The Rams sent the Broncos second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft for half a season of Miller’s services, but there was more to it than that. Denver agreed to retain around $9 million in salary to facilitate the deal, and this boosted the required draft capital return as a result. Nevertheless, the Rams gave up a lot to add another future Hall-of-Famer to their defensive line and may be inclined to do what it takes to keep them together for a few more years.

Contract Projection: Two years, $35 million ($17.5M per year, $26 million total guaranteed)

The 2021 season is off to a disastrous start for Robinson as he once again tries to produce in a passing offense that ranks dead last in yards per game. Robinson has seen just 44 targets through Week 8 after commanding 76 targets through Week 8 of 2020. While the lion’s share of the blame can be placed on the Bears' offense in general, Robinson is sporting the worst overall grade of his career thus far (64.1). It’s entirely possible the focus is on staying healthy and getting ready for 2022 and beyond outside of Chicago. It’d be hard to blame him if that's the case.

Contract Projection: Three years, $55 million ($18.33M per year, $32 million total guaranteed)

Goedert was likely expecting to be the Eagles' primary tight end entering the 2021 season, with rumors swirling all offseason about the potential for a trade of veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Nevertheless, Ertz stuck around until Week 6 before ultimately heading off to the desert for a Super Bowl run with the Arizona Cardinals.

Goedert went for 70 receiving yards in each of his first two games without Ertz and earned overall grades of 86.7 and 90.6, respectively. He is the clear leader for the team at the position, and the Eagles are going to have to pay up to keep it that way. A franchise tag is also very much on the table.

Contract Projection: Four years, $60 million ($15M per year, $33.5 million total guaranteed)

Carlton Davis is one of very few good, young cornerbacks set to hit the free agent market and among an even shorter list of cornerbacks with the ability to play man coverage and battle head-to-head with an opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver. This more rare skill set always has a higher earning potential on the open market, but a franchise tag here for around $17-$17.5 million might be the most likely outcome.

Tampa Bay went the franchise tag route with wide receiver Chris Godwin this past offseason, and they may elect to go that route once more as Davis has missed some time to injury just like Godwin did in 2020.

Contract Projection: Franchise tag

Williams has been the one continuous thread in a secondary that has experienced some changes over the years, and perhaps we’re now at the point where we need to give him some more credit for keeping everything in front of him on the backend. The Saints have prioritized free-agent spending and drafting in the secondary, so we’re not suggesting Williams is playing in a weak group, but he has graded above 70.0 for five years in a row now as the free safety manning the deep third of the field. He’ll still be just 26 years old in Week 1 of 2022 after playing on the franchise tag and should have offers to become one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL.

Contract Projection: Four years, $66 million ($16.5M per year, $36.5 million total guaranteed)

Brown was traded for a first-round pick this year and now gets to exert that leverage over the acquiring club, the Kansas City Chiefs, for a very strong contract extension. Brown was granted his request to depart from the Baltimore Ravens so that he could start full-time at left tackle. He’s done just that so far in a polar opposite offensive system, protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes as opposed to Lamar Jackson. Brown is grading above 70.0 as a pass-blocker and run-blocker while adjusting to a dropback passing attack and starting alongside an entirely new offensive line unit. The Chiefs probably feel comfortable about their trade decision and will now pay accordingly.

Contract Projection: Five years, $105 million ($21M per year, $73.5 million total guaranteed)

Williams picked a great season to finally break out and become a consistent player, with his 35 receptions halfway through the season already close to breaking his full-season career-high of 49. After a blazing start during the first three weeks of the season — a span in which Williams ranked fifth in receptions (22), sixth in receiving yards (295) and second in explosive plays (eight) — he has fallen back down to earth a bit.

He has dropped five balls on the year and notched two or fewer receptions and under 30 receiving yards in three of his past four contests. Williams’ tantalizing physical abilities that led to him being drafted No. 7 overall will always keep teams interested, but how much they’re willing to invest long-term may be a tougher decision.

Contract Projection: Four years, $68 million ($17M per year, $38 million total guaranteed)

Sutton returned from a torn ACL suffered in 2020 and for the most part has picked up exactly where he left off. His 80.0 grade through Week 8 ranks 11th among wide receivers, and his 16.7-yard average depth of target ranks sixth among receivers with at least fifteen targets. Sutton has hauled in 95.2% of the catchable passes thrown his way, a top-10 mark among wideouts with at least 20 targets on the season. However you slice it, Sutton has quickly regained his status as one of the better young pass-catchers in the league.

Contract Projection: Four years, $70 million ($17.5M per year, $39 million total guaranteed)

Bates was looking for an extension this past offseason, and the Cincinnati Bengals instead chose to prioritize the player they drafted one round after Bates in 2018 — edge defender Sam Hubbard. The Cincinnati defense has taken a step forward in 2021, with recent free-agent additions such as edge defender Trey Hendrickson and interior defender D.J. Reader wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks and cornerback addition Chidobe Awuzie outperforming the man he replaced in Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson III. Will Bates get his due from the Bengals, or will he be the latest homegrown player to depart?

Contract Projection: Four years, $62 million ($15.5M per year, $36 million total guaranteed)

Scherff is playing on his second consecutive franchise tag at a value of $18.036 million, rounding his three-year earnings to $45,591,000. He’s already top-15 among guards in career earnings, and he’s never signed a multi-year veteran contract. The veteran guard has been out since Week 4 with a sprained MCL but is in the middle of another season with an overall grade above 70.0, with solid grades in both run and pass blocking. Injuries have kept Scherff sidelined from time to time, but he has talent that cannot be taught.

Contract Projection: Three years, $50 million ($16.67 million per year, $30 million total guaranteed)

At the halfway point of the NFL season, Jadeveon Clowney was ninth in total pressures among edge rushers with 32. His positive sack regression finally hit with his five sacks through Week 7 more than he had in 2019 and 2020 combined. Clowney’s five sacks this season came on 178 pass-rush snaps, after four sacks over 748 pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons. Perhaps if this continues a team will be more willing to give Clowney a strong multi-year deal. For now, he seems to be enjoying the eight-figure mercenary approach, and who can blame him?

Contract Projection: One year, $15 million, $12 million total guaranteed

Teller enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign that has largely continued into 2021, though a trend has emerged. Since 2020, Teller’s pass-blocking grade of 64.8 ranks 41st among guards with at least 100 snaps, while his 94.3 run-blocking grade ranks second. Kevin Stefanski’s outside zone run scheme gets Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt running behind Teller as he clears the way, and this asset will be desirable for the bevy of teams that run a similar system across the league.

Contract Projection: Four years, $57 million ($14.25M per year, $32.75 million total guaranteed)

After the contentious standoff between the New England Patriots and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore ultimately culminated in his placement on the physically unable to perform or “PUP” list to start the season, Gilmore was unceremoniously traded to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick. While the late future draft pick isn’t a substantial sunk cost that puts pressure on the Panthers to get an extension with the Carolina-native, they are paying Gilmore around $6 million for the remainder of the 2021 season. A player-friendly structure on a modest, short-term deal makes sense for both parties, and Gilmore can help Panthers No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn develop into the lockdown player Carolina foresaw when drafting him.

Contract Projection: Two years, $28 million ($14M per year, $20 million total guaranteed)

Gallup’s contract year got off to a bit of a shaky start, as he sustained an injury in Week 1 that has kept him sidelined through Week 9. He will have to make the most of the second half of the season to boost his value back up, but his durability shouldn’t be much of a question — this is the first time in his career he’s missed significant time.

The larger question may be if Gallup benefits from playing with quarterback Dak Prescott and alongside Amari Cooper in one of the league’s premier passing attacks, but Gallup is a productive outside wide receiver who will be coveted come March.

Contract Projection: Four years, $60 million ($15M per year, $32.5 million total guaranteed)

J.C. Jackson is playing in 2021 on the second-round restricted free agent tender at a value of $3.384 million. However, former Patriots cornerback and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who has since been traded to the Carolina Panthers, was also looking for new money headed into 2021. If Carlton Davis does get franchise tagged, Jackson could become the top man coverage corner available after a full season serving as the No. 1 with Gilmore never playing for the Patriots.

Contract Projection: Four years, $60 million ($15M per year, $33.5 million total guaranteed)

When Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith signed his four-year, $64 million extension shortly before the 2021 season, the deal had to have gotten the attention of veteran safeties league-wide. The Smith deal is one of the strongest contracts for a player in recent memory, with the signing keeping him under contract through his age-36 season. Mathieu is several years younger than Smith, and if he can lead the Kansas City Chiefs defense to a much stronger second half of the season than the first, the versatile defensive back may be able to cash in once more.

Contract Projection: Three years, $48.75 million ($16.25M per year, $30.75 million total guaranteed)

Akiem Hicks was yet another established veteran seeking a well-deserved contract extension prior to the 2021 season, with his agent Drew Rosenhaus going so far as to spend a few days at Bears training camp in an effort to get something done. Nevertheless, no agreement was reached, and Hicks has now battled a nagging groin injury in his contract year. He’s still maintained his very high floor of play with grades above 60.0 in every facet, and any team looking for a veteran leader can look no further.

Contract Projection: Two years, $17 million ($8.5M per year, $12.5 million total guaranteed)

The 2021 offseason was a big one for centers, with Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley signing the biggest deal ever at the position. Linsley was quickly surpassed by Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow’s extension as the market continued its upward trajectory. Jensen’s situation is pretty similar to Linsley: Stay with a future Hall of Fame quarterback or take the most money possible elsewhere?

Contract Projection: Three years, $30 million ($10M per year, $15 million total guaranteed)

Even at 33 years old and after missing time here and there, Brown is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Through five contests to start the season, he put together three outings with at least 90 receiving yards and a touchdown, and his 86.3 receiving grade ranked fourth among wide receivers. There will be a handful of suitors once again this offseason, as Brown represents one of the best values in the NFL each year.

Contract Projection: One year, $4 million fully guaranteed

Darious Williams was the only restricted free agent to receive the first-round tender last offseason at a value of $4.766 million, signaling how much the Rams value Williams’ contributions. The move may also demonstrate their perception of how Williams is regarded league-wide if they thought a second-round tender would not have been enough to keep another club from signing Williams to an offer sheet. A very solid player opposite Jalen Ramsey, Williams has thrived in a heavy zone scheme and has physical limitations at just 5-foot-9. Nevertheless, opposing quarterbacks rarely fare well throwing into his coverage, and he deserves a payday.

Contract Projection: Three years, $40M ($13.33M per year, $22.5 million total guaranteed)

Gesicki will have one of the more interesting free-agent situations of any player in the NFL this offseason as he attempts to make the infamous Jimmy Graham argument that he should be considered a wide receiver for franchise tag purposes and not a tight end. Gesicki has played 94% of his snaps lined up in the slot or out wide as a receiver and is rarely ever in-line as a tight end. The wide receiver franchise tag is projected to be around $19 million, while the tight end franchise tag projects to be almost half of that — around $10 million-$11 million. It’s no small distinction.

Contract Projection: Four years, $55 million ($13.75M per year, $30 million total guaranteed)

Harold Landry has one ability that all 32 teams look for: availability. Landry’s 2,501 snaps since 2019 are over 250 more than the next-highest edge rusher, and he’s one of just seven edge rushers over the span to crack 2,000 snaps. Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd is second to Landry with 2,246, and he signed a very respectable four-year, $64 million contract with the Rams this offseason. The two graded similarly over 2019-20, with Floyd slightly outpacing Landry in overall grade (71.0 to 67.3), run-defense grade (72.7 to 71.2) and pass-rush grade (64.1 to 61.8). Being an above-average to good ironman certainly carries value at a spot like edge rusher.

Contract Projection: Four years, $55 million ($13.75M per year, $30 million total guaranteed)

Gronkowski looked even better to start off the 2021 campaign than he did in 2020, perhaps because his post-retirement rust was fully shaken off. He tallied 129 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions through Week 2, though injuries to his ribs and back have largely kept him sidelined since. Regardless, he is still capable of being “Gronk” when healthy, and as long as Tom Brady keeps thriving in Tampa Bay, we should expect Gronkowski to be right there alongside him.

Contract Projection: One year, $7 million fully guaranteed

Reddick has successfully transitioned from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher, so it’s now just a question of how high his ceiling can be. He is a bit undersized as a full-time outside linebacker at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, but he has a knack for bringing the quarterback, and his 22 sacks since 2020 are the fourth-most among edge rushers. Reddick can also set the edge moderately well in run defense and has put up a 70.6 grade halfway through the 2021 season.

Contract Projection: Three years, $30 million ($10M per year, $17 million total guaranteed)

The Carolina Panthers used the No. 8 overall pick on South Carolina standout Jaycee Horn and then traded for two cornerbacks in Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 No. 9 overall pick C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore this season, but they remain steadfast that this doesn’t say anything about their plans for Donte Jackson. It would appear he will at least have a chance to test the open market as Carolina prioritizes signing Gilmore to an extension to mentor their young collection of cornerbacks.

Contract Projection: Four years, $50 million ($12.5M per year, $26.5 million total guaranteed)

Tomlinson has picked up where he left off in 2020, earning a second consecutive grade above 75.0. However, this year features a much improved, career-best 79.2 pass-blocking grade halfway through the season. Tomlinson has allowed a quarterback pressure on just 2.5% of pass-rush snaps, the sixth-lowest mark among guards with at least 100 snaps on the season. The former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015 may be in for a bigger deal this time around than his early extension signed in 2018 for three years, $16.5 million.

Contract Projection: Three years, $27 million ($9M per year, $16.5 million total guaranteed)

Emmanuel Ogbah has finally blossomed into a solid defensive end after a few years of bouncing around rosters. The Cleveland Browns made Ogbah the first pick of the second round in the 2016 NFL Draft and subsequently traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth-round pick and safety Eric Murray before the 2019 season. Now in his second season with the Dolphins, Ogbah has a career-best 84.8 overall grade at the halfway point with his 73.2 pass-rush grade — his first above 65.0.

Contract Projection: Three years, $46.5 million ($15.5M per year, $30 million total guaranteed)

The ageless wonder Calais Campbell is in the midst of another very strong season now at 35 years of age, with his 84.0 grade well above any of the other pending free agent interior defenders. He’s a better run defender at this stage in his career than he is a pass rusher, but he can still win his one-on-one matchup and get upfield in a hurry now and then. Much like Campbell’s longtime former teammate, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Campbell will likely continue to play on strong one-year deals until he decides to hang up the cleats.

Contract Projection: One year, $8 million fully guaranteed

Hughes has become something of a pass-rush specialist to close out his career, with his 90.6 pass-rush grade since 2019 the fifth-best mark among edge rushers. But his 56.8 run-defense grade ranks 87th out of 130 edge rushers. Teams will always pay for someone who can get after the opposing quarterback, and Hughes shows no sign of losing that ability even at 33 years old.

Contract Projection: One year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed

Brown was looking for an extension before the 2021 season but had to settle for a reworked contract that moved his cash payment schedule forward entering his age-36 season. Brown is still several years younger than Los Angeles Rams stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth, so he will surely point to his situation to continue making decent money well into his 30s. Brown deserves it, as he has earned 80.0-plus grades in every facet in 2020 and few signs of his play dramatically falling off in the near future.

Contract Projection: Two years, $20 million ($10M per year, $14.5 million total guaranteed)

At the halfway point of the 2021 season, Campbell could well be the best value free-agent signing of the offseason. After long searching for a reliable off-ball linebacker, the Green Bay Packers brought Campbell aboard on a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason, and his 86.7 overall grade is second among linebackers through Week 8. Campbell’s 86.4 tackling grade is his fifth straight above 75.0, and that sure tackling goes a long way in Green Bay. He’s earned himself a nice raise — it's just a matter of how nice it will be.

Contract Projection: Two years, $13 million ($6.5M per year, $8 million total guaranteed)

Fisher suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury in the 2020 AFC Championship Game and underwent injury on January 29, returning to football action just seven months later in mid-September. The mere fact Fisher was even ready to play by Week 2 of the 2021 season is remarkable, and he’s steadily improved each week protecting Carson Wentz’s blindside as he works his way back to 100% health. Fisher is a former No. 1 overall pick, and while he may not have lived up to those lofty expectations, he’s a very solid NFL left tackle. Fisher signed a one-year, $8.38 million deal at a time when questions remained about his recovery, which illustrates the kind of market he will have this offseason now back in top form.

Contract Projection: Three years, $48 million ($16M per year, $31.25 million total guaranteed)

Leno Jr. was a cap casualty of the Chicago Bears this offseason, as they had to make a series of tough roster decisions. He latched on in Washington on a one-year, $4 million deal and has been a great value signing so far. His 75.9 overall grade and 82.8 pass-blocking grades both represent his best marks since 2017. The former seventh-rounder has carved out an impressive NFL career to date, and he’ll keep that journey rolling this offseason.

Contract Projection: Two years, $15 million ($7.5M per year, $10 million total guaranteed)

Schultz has taken full advantage of the absence of Blake Jarwin‘s absence within the Cowboys' offense and has made a name for himself. Schultz has at least five receptions in five of his seven games thus far in 2021, with his 83.3 overall grade ranking third-best among tight ends — trailing only the Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert. The former fourth-round pick out of Stanford seemed like a limited athlete with all the intangibles that typically come with a Cardinal tight end, but he’s blossoming into a solid all-around player at the position.

Contract Projection: Four years, $35 million ($8.75M per year, $17 million total guaranteed)

Williams was a top-50 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a full-time starter at left guard right out of the gate in Week 1 of his rookie season. He’s gotten better each season, earning a career-high mark in pass-blocking (70.9) and run-blocking (77.4) grade halfway through the 2021 season. Williams understandably gets overlooked playing alongside an elite left tackle in Tyron Smith and with the Dallas Cowboys’ other guard Zack Martin leading the way in PFF grade among guards since 2020 at 94.5. Nevertheless, he’s a solid young player with more room to grow.

Contract Projection: Four years, $35 million ($8.75M per year, $19 million total guaranteed)

Patrick is playing the 2021 season on a second-round restricted free agent tender and has already exceeded his contract halfway through the season. His 424 receiving yards through Week 8 are the second-most within the Denver Broncos' offense, and his 12 explosive receptions lead the way. With 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton looking for a big deal and fellow pass-catchers Noah Fant and Jerry Jeudy being due new deals in the not-too-distant future, perhaps Patrick gets to field some quality offers around the league.

Contract Projection: Three years, $40 million ($13.33M per year, $23.5 million total guaranteed)

Casey Hayward Jr. was a cap casualty of the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason after earning the lowest grade of his career by a wide margin — 59.5 overall after zero prior grades below 70.0. Not much of a market developed for the 32-year-old, and he eventually signed a one-year, $2.5 million flier with the Raiders and former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. All Hayward Jr. has done this year is regain his elite form, with his 83.3 coverage grade his best mark since 2017. He thrives playing zone coverage in a predominantly Cover 3 system, but there are a lot of defenses running such a scheme, so he should be playing his way into a better deal for next year.

Contract Projection: One year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed

Chark’s relationship with new head coach Urban Meyer didn’t get off to the best start, as Meyer said he was a “big guy that played little.” In a wide receiver room devoid of top-end talent, Chark was supposed to be that guy. Unfortunately, an ankle injury sustained in Week 4 knocked him out for the remainder of what has been quite the eventful season in Jacksonville. Chark may look to depart for greener pastures, and there should be a handful of teams interested in adding a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with 4.3-second speed.

Contract Projection: Three years, $42 million ($14M per year, $24 million total guaranteed)

Oluokun leads the way for a very underwhelming free-agent class at off-ball linebacker, though his timing of reaching unrestricted free agency could work out nicely in his favor. This past offseason, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and subsequently Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard reset the market at the position at just under $20 million per year after years of stagnation. With Oluokun one of the few young players available, a market could develop for him that exceeds expectations.

Contract Projection: Four years, $34 million ($8.5M per year, $20 million total guaranteed)

Fatukasi plays on the defensive line alongside recently extended defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, and the Jets also have 2019 No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams’ next contract to think about in the not-so-distant future. Still, Fatukasi has been one of the league’s best, if unheralded, nose tackles over the last few years, with run defense grades of 87.6 in 2019 and 86.2 in 2020. He’s added to his repertoire as well, with 11 quarterback pressures on 164 pass-rush snaps so far in 2021 — his career-high for a season is 12 quarterback pressures on 239 pass-rush snaps. Fatukasi’s play the rest of the season may dictate how much he ultimately gets on the open market and whether the Jets or someone else will be paying.

Contract Projection: Three years, $30 million ($10 million per year, $18 million total guaranteed)

Winston suffered an unfortunate ACL tear injury that knocked him out of the second half of the 2021 season after a relatively slow start but a start that featured few interceptions and a lot of wins. Winston may never become the gunslinger envisioned when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, but his time in New Orleans did illustrate that he can patiently manage an offense and take what’s given to him. Winston was also let down a number of times by the poor collection of wide receivers New Orleans was able to bring in with their disastrous salary cap situation, but the big question for teams will be his health.

Contract Projection: One year, $7 million, incentives can boost it to $12 million

Smith-Schuster turned down offers from the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs to stay with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Smith-Schuster was once believed to be supplanting Antonio Brown as the best wide receiver in Pittsburgh, but even with Brown no longer in town that still isn’t the case. However, Smith-Schuster plays a very valuable role as a sure-handed slot receiver that quarterbacks can rely on in critical situations. Smith-Schuster ranks top-fifteen in third down receptions by a wide receiver since he was drafted in 2017 with 85. That said, he will once again likely be facing one-year flier offers after missing much of the 2021 season to injury.

Contract Projection: One year, $8 million

Jason Pierre-Paul is in the final year of a two-year, $25 million contract signed with the Buccaneers before their Super Bowl run in 2020. Pierre-Paul still shows flashes with at least three quarterback pressures in four of the six games he’s appeared in, but injuries have started to catch up a bit. Now in Year 12, Pierre-Paul hasn’t had a season-long grade of 70.0-plus since 2016, but he’s also never had a season-long grade below 60.0 in his career.

Contract Projection: One year, $7 million, $5 million guaranteed

An Achilles tear came at the absolute worst possible time for Marcus Maye, as he suffered the injury halfway through the season playing on a franchise tag in a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Odds are that Maye will be seeking a one-year flier to prove he’s back to 100% health before once again looking for the multi-year payday he desires.

Contract Projection: One-year, $6 million

Steven Nelson was entering the final year of his three-year, $25 million contract signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and wanted an extension before Week 1 of 2021. With Pittsburgh already exhausting a lot of resources to retain key players, and with edge defender T.J. Watt set to sign the biggest contract for a defensive player in the entire NFL just months later, they decided an outright release would be better for both parties. Nelson didn’t have to leave the state of Pennsylvania, latching on in Philadelphia on a one-year, $2.5 million flier. Operating as the No. 2 alongside Darius Slay, Nelson will look to cash in on a longer-term deal after the season, and he may finally be departing from the state of Pennsylvania.

Contract Projection: Two years, $14 million ($7M per year, $8.5 million total guaranteed)

A suspension to close out the 2020 season was likely a factor in Fuller signing a one-year, $10 million flier with the Dolphins for the 2021 campaign. As is the case with everything this season in Miami, Fuller’s year has not gone as planned, with a finger injury landing him on injured reserve. He’ll once again likely be fielding one-year offers this offseason. Teams need to see him stay healthy and active for a full season for the first time in his career.

Contract Projection: One year, $10 million