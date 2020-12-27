NFL Week 16 PFF ReFocused: Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25

A late surge by Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins offense led the team to a 26-25 team over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Fitzpatrick replaced a benched Tua Tagovailoa and completed 9-of-13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown to lead the Dolphins to victory.

STORY OF THE GAME

Dolphins wideout Mack Hollins caught a 34-yard pass as Fitzpatrick was pulled down by the facemask in the final minutes of regulation to bring Jason Sanders within field goal range. Sanders’ 44-yard field goal as time expired was his fourth field goal of the day and ultimately pushed Miami ahead of the Raiders.

Tagovailoa finished PFF’s first review of the game with the lowest grade among all offensive players. He completed just 17-of-22 passes for 94 yards, one touchdown and took three sacks before being replaced by Fitzpatrick late in the game.

Raiders’ Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller turned in strong performances against Miami, but it wasn’t enough to carry the team to a win in the final minutes. Carr threw for over 300 yards and a score, and Waller caught five passes for 112 yards on his way to a top-five PFF grade in the contest.

ROOKIE WATCH

Raiders rookie first-rounder Damon Arnette allowed more than 70 yards in coverage and missed three tackles on his way to a sub-30.0 PFF coverage grade against Miami.

Offensively, only Robert Hunt earned a 65.0-plus PFF grade among rookie offensive players with more than 25 snaps played in the game. Fellow rookie Austin Jackson earned a sub-60.0 PFF grade on first review, and Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III caught zero passes on two targets.

