10 NFL players who would benefit greatly from a strong 2024 preseason

• QBs Justin Fields and Bo Nix have something to prove this preseason: If the former No. 11 overall pick can harness his athletic ability and arm strength while limiting turnovers in the preseason, he could push past Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the rookie Nix was listed third on Denver's initial depth chart.

• Chris Braswell could quickly crack the Buccaneers' edge rotation: Tampa Bay selecting Braswell so early certainly puts more pressure on 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who hasn’t been as advertised through three years.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

The start of the NFL preseason means the regular season is on the horizon. For some players — especially with a considerable number of starters sitting out — the time is now to kick things into gear and leave no doubt about their roster spots moving forward.

From veterans looking to win competitive jobs to rookies angling for more snaps, these 10 players are especially relying on impressive preseason play to turn heads — or even salvage their spots.

Quarterback performances are perennially one of the biggest storylines to monitor throughout the first few weeks of August. And while the duels in Pittsburgh, New England, Minnesota, Denver and Las Vegas are worth watching, it feels as though Fields has the most to gain of any quarterback mired in competition.

Since he became a Steeler, veteran Russell Wilson has consistently held pole position for the team’s QB1 job. But after suffering a calf injury that has sidelined him for the bulk of practice thus far, the door has opened for Fields, who has turned some heads with his strong arm and accuracy.

The 2023 season proved to be Fields’ best thus far. He earned a 74.6 PFF overall grade and a 67.2 passing grade. If the former No. 11 overall pick can harness his athletic ability and arm strength while limiting turnovers in the preseason — especially if Wilson remains out and/or struggles — then head coach Mike Tomlin might be left with no choice but to give the underdog Fields the Steelers’ top spot.

If Fields is first on the list of gunslingers who could benefit in the preseason, Nix feels like a clear second. It was certainly a surprise to see the Oregon product listed third on Denver’s depth chart, behind veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, and while that may just be early semantics, it means that the rookie will have to prove his mettle if he ultimately wants to earn Sean Payton’s support.

In some ways, it wouldn’t be cataclysmic if Nix doesn’t immediately emerge as the frontrunner for Denver. However, given that Stidham and Wilson ended 49th and 52nd, respectively, in PFF passing grade last year, there’s not much impeding Nix from seizing this opportunity. Factor in Nix’s older age and wealth of experience, and it feels like he faces more pressure than the younger Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy to break through sooner rather than later.

The Chargers’ receiving corps is a shell of its former self after the losses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, leaving ample targets for players like Johnston. The key, though, is that the former first-rounder has to earn them back.

Johnston was solid during his first preseason in 2023, finishing with a 74.9 PFF receiving grade — although an 11.1% drop rate may have been portentous. While Johnston cut his drop rate by more than half in the regular season, his receiving struggles persisted and he ended with a 58.7 receiving grade, which ranked 68th out of 74 receivers with 60 or more targets.

Turning the tide and establishing himself as a clear, explosive threat is the first step for Johnston to re-establish the dominant version we saw of him at TCU. The fact that compelling rookie Ladd McConkey may break out during August only puts the onus that much more on Johnston, who needs to find chemistry with Easton Stick and Max Duggan with Justin Herbert injured going into Week 1.

Another 2023 first-round pick whose starting spot seems could be in grave danger, Forbes will be under the microscope on every snap in 2024. After the Commanders signed Michael Davis and drafted Mike Sainristil, Forbes is on the outside looking in, sitting as a backup outside cornerback on the team’s initial depth chart.

In his debut year, Forbes struggled mightily, posting a 50.9 PFF overall grade and a dismal 28.4 run-defense grade. That final number certainly won’t fly for new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., whose Dallas cornerbacks flourished against the run.

Considering his CB3 status and early woes against Garrett Wilson in a joint practice, Forbes may have little leeway to play poorly, even in August. A bad preseason could mean an ominous career spell for the former 16th overall pick.

After missing the beginning of training camp with a hamstring injury, Pearsall should be ready to go for his first taste of NFL action. Even staying on the field is critical for the 31st overall pick, considering he played more than 700 snaps in just one of his five college seasons.

Pearsall’s prominence is important for his career development and role in the 49ers’ offense, but the elephant in the room is San Francisco’s brewing trade of star receiver Brandon Aiyuk. If Pearsall, who dropped just 3.6% of his 233 career targets in college, looks refined during the preseason, it could make the 49ers more open to dealing Aiyuk and not landing a veteran receiver in return, something that appears to be delaying an Aiyuk deal.

Regardless of what occurs with Aiyuk, the preseason is a perfect opportunity for the 23-year-old Pearsall to carve out snaps in Kyle Shanahan’s offense right away.

Pierce’s roster spot in Indianapolis could be on thin ice. The Colts made their feelings clear about their receiving room when they drafted Adonai Mitchell in the second round, adding crisp route-running and sure hands to a bunch that already included Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs.

With Downs likely out for all of the preseason due to a high ankle sprain, Pierce should be in line for a slew of targets from quarterback Anthony Richardson in both training camp and the preseason. Following two straight years of amassing a PFF receiving grade below 61.5, Pierce certainly has plenty to prove.

If the third-year wideout struggles to separate as before, he’ll likely be relegated to WR4 duties when Downs returns. On the other hand, if the Cincinnati product plays at a dynamic level in the preseason, it could mean more of an equal target distribution between him and the rookie Mitchell.

The Falcons’ defense appears to have most starting slots solidified, but one position that isn’t completely cemented is CB2. Phillips and veteran Mike Hughes are each competing for the job, with the latter in front on Atlanta’s preliminary depth chart.

Given that Hughes is in line to start and Phillips is relatively inexperienced, the second-year cornerback simply has more resting on the 2024 preseason. Phillips was decent during a limited first season, posting a 59.0 PFF overall grade, but his numbers ticked upward in the final three games of the year — particularly in tackling, as his 83.7 grade ranked eighth among all cornerbacks.

Phillips’ 5-foot-9 frame might not make him an ideal candidate to play along the boundary, but his instincts and ball skills could allow for some highlight-worthy plays during the preseason. If so, expect the former Utah star to supersede Hughes and start next to A.J. Terrell.

The Bengals’ one-two punch of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remains as formidable as any in the NFL. At the same time, Cincinnati doesn’t have a well-established WR3, so Burton could steal the show.

The team’s third-round pick was fantastic at Alabama, especially in his fourth year. Burton finished as a top-30 player in receiving grade (82.0) and yards per route run (2.75) while dropping none of his 57 targets. Beyond that, his career 16.8-yard average depth of target reflects him being a consistent deep threat.

Burton, second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas and veteran Trenton Irwin will likely all get a crack at claiming the Bengals’ slot job to start the year. If Burton maintains his pace from 2023 in the preseason, it might be difficult for head coach Zac Taylor to keep him off the field as September arrives.

The Patriots’ selection of Wallace, who ranked 142nd on PFF’s big board, in the third round automatically raised some eyebrows. What only augmented that doubt was seeing the Penn State product listed as the Patriots’ third-string tackle to begin the preseason.

The first key for Wallace will be to demonstrate aptitude at left tackle, where he’s currently slotted for New England. However, Wallace played zero snaps there in State College and a mere one on the left side for his entire college career.

While Wallace’s pass protection seems to be in a solid spot — having permitted just 13 pressures and one sack last year — his run blocking could use some refinement. Working against lower-tier edge rushers and defensive linemen is an ideal training ground.

The Patriots don’t have a ton of proven security at left tackle ahead of Wallace in Chukwuma Okorafor and Calvin Anderson. If the rookie plays as well as his draft slot indicates, it could afford a faster path to starting.

After the loss of Shaquil Barrett and amassing a 2023 team pressure rate that ranked 19th, the Buccaneers are in search of some additional pass-rush juice. There’s strong optimism about second-year YaYa Diaby, but he may not play much in the preseason due to a high ankle sprain,

That’s where Braswell enters the fray. The 57th overall pick in April was sensational for Alabama last year, totaling 56 pressures and an 18.1% pass-rush win rate, tied for 15th among college edge rushers with 300 or more snaps.

Tampa Bay selecting Braswell so early certainly puts more pressure on 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who hasn’t been as advertised through three years. Tryon-Shoyinka regressed with only 30 pressures and a 10.8% win rate last year, and his elevated missed tackle rate remains an issue.

Standout work from Braswell in his first taste of NFL play could bump up his slot in Todd Bowles’ pass-rushing rotation.

The Chiefs’ secondary rounded into form throughout the 2023 season, ranking sixth in EPA allowed per play during the final four weeks of the regular season and through the team’s Super Bowl run. But things will look different in the backend for Steve Spagnuolo this year, especially without L’Jarius Sneed and Mike Edwards.

That theme of change will be especially apparent in the preseason, as starting safety Justin Reid presumably won’t play due to a quad injury. The lone positive for Kansas City is that the vacancy means fourth-round pick Jaden Hicks can showcase his talents promptly.

Hicks was tremendous in both coverage (84.9 grade) and pass rush (83.6) at Washington State in 2023. His versatile skill set rendered him a true chess piece, playing more than 100 snaps in the box, at free safety and in the slot.

Given the uncertainty in Reid’s return, it should be fun watching Spagnuolo move Hicks around during the preseason and seeing the rookie make plays at a faster game speed. A good showing in August could serve as a prelude to a larger workload than anticipated as the regular season nears.