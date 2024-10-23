10 highest-graded NFL players who will be free agents in 2025

• Two guards who were elite before injury: The Steelers' James Daniels and the Colts' Will Fries were among the best at their position and should cash in.

• Ageless veterans keep dominating: The Chargers' Khalil Mack and the Commanders' Bobby Wagner are both playing at a high level in the final year of their current deals.

The stress of entering a contract year can weigh on NFL players, but it can also help some rise to the occasion. After all, not having a guaranteed future with a team can incentivize some to up their worth and bet on themselves, proving their value to organizations across pro football.

Through seven games of the 2024 season, here are the 10 players on both sides of the ball who have performed the best ahead of their impending free agency.

Daniels was off to a career-best season in 2024 but tore his Achilles in Week 4. His 92.9 overall grade is the second-best among all offensive linemen, as is his 92.5 run-blocking mark.

The 27-year-old had bounced back well from a bit of a disappointing 2023 season (61.1 overall grade) and now should cash in, especially having played seven years at his age.

At age 33, Mack has been as elite as ever. The former Raiders and Bears star has earned a 92.0 overall grade this season, which ranks third at his position. Mack has been especially stout against the run, with his 92.1 run-defense grade the best among all edge rushers.

The Steelers field one of the NFL’s best defenses, and Roberts has been an unsung yet integral piece. The linebacker’s 88.3 overall grade ranks third at the position among those with 100 or more snaps, although Roberts has played only 150 snaps due to sharing time with rookie Payton Wilson.

Roberts was already a solid player in his first year in Pittsburgh, recording an overall grade of 72.2, but he’s found ground to be even better in 2024. His 93.0 run-defense grade is the second-best among all defenders, trailing only teammate T.J. Watt.

Even as he’s nearing 30, Jones hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. The longtime Packer has flourished in his first year with the NFC North rival Vikings, with his 88.0 overall grade a career-high. Jones’ 87.1 rushing grade ranks fourth among players with 50-plus carries, and his 20 missed tackles forced are tied for 10th-most.

Much like Daniels, Fries was one of the NFL’s best guards before suffering a season-ending injury. The former seventh-round pick had put up an 86.9 overall grade, which still slots third among all guards. Fries was an elite run-blocker, posting an 84.9 run-blocking grade while only surrendering six pressures on 153 pass-blocking snaps. The 26-year-old should have a vast market.

It’s easy to get overlooked when playing with one of the NFL’s best in Sauce Gardner, but Reed is an elite corner in his own right. The 26-year-old has been at his best before hitting the market, recording a career-high 86.6 overall grade that leads all qualified cornerbacks. Reed has been outstanding in coverage, giving up only 11 catches for 112 yards when targeted.

Godwin was putting together a tremendous 2024 season before suffering a dislocated ankle in the final minute of Week 7. The 28-year-old’s 85.7 receiving grade ranks third among wideouts and was his best since a spectacular 2019. Godwin leads the NFL in yards after the catch (347) and is tied for 11th in yards per route run (2.36).

The Chargers defense has been one of the most-improved units in the NFL, and play from Molden has definitely helped. The 25-year-old has been one of the best safeties in football, ranking seventh with an 86.0 overall grade. Molden is one of two safeties to record an 80.0-plus grade in tackling and coverage, joining Kevin Byard. In fact, Molden has yet to miss a tackle.

Higgins missed the first two games due to a hamstring injury but has been nearly unstoppable since his return. Since Week 3, his 84.3 receiving grade ranks eighth. Higgins is also top-10 in targets (43), catches (29) and yards (341) since he debuted this year. The 25-year-old has returned to elite form after a down 2023 campaign.

Wagner is the ageless wonder that just keeps going. The 34-year-old hasn’t displayed many signs of regression despite playing on a subpar Washington defense. Wagner’s 84.9 overall grade is sixth among qualified linebackers. He’s the only linebacker to post an 80.0-plus grade in run defense, tackling and pass rush, with his 10 pressures tied for the sixth-most at his position.