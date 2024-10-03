All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 5

2Y4B3HE San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) moves on the field after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 23-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

By Jonathon Macri

Deebo Samuel is in a prime spot to blow up in Week 5: Coming off a quiet week against a man-heavy defense, Samuel is set to bounce back in a big way in an ideal zone-heavy matchup.

Chris Olave has been excellent against man coverage: Olave has produced 100% of the New Orleans Saints‘ wide receiver production against man this season, and he may have to do so once more against the man-heavy Kansas City Chiefs defense in Week 5.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages. 

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 5 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rate: 26.3% (14)
  • Zone coverage rate: 68.0% (18)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 22 1 8 22.7% 1.8 0.08
Michael Wilson 28 2 14 14.3% 3.4 0.12
Marvin Harrison Jr. 29 6 56 34.5% 23.6 0.81
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 72 14 123 20.8% 26.3 0.37
Michael Wilson 86 12 124 18.6% 30.4 0.35
Marvin Harrison Jr. 94 9 187 18.1% 39.7 0.42

The 49ers have played a league-average mix of man and zone coverages this season, with their weakness being man coverage. The defense ranks just 30th in success rate (46.0%) while allowing the fourth-highest explosive play rate (18.9%), the second-most yards per target (10.8) and the most yards per coverage snap allowed (9.08) while in man.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has dominated against man coverage this season, ranking fourth among wide receivers (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run and earning an elite target rate. He’ll look to finish back inside the top 20 wide receivers again this week in a favorable matchup.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Man coverage rate: 18.5% (25)
  • Zone coverage rate: 77.0% (6)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 2 16 13.9% 3.6 0.10
Darnell Mooney 39 4 83 20.5% 18.3 0.47
Drake London 38 9 82 34.2% 29.2 0.77
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
KhaDarel Hodge 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Ray-Ray McCloud III 75 13 146 20.0% 27.6 0.37
Darnell Mooney 83 11 143 18.1% 25.3 0.30
Drake London 85 11 118 21.2% 22.8 0.27

The Buccaneers have deployed a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season, posting top-five marks in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.69), yards allowed per reception (8.4) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (24.1%).

Drake London has delivered the majority of his fantasy production against man coverage this season, which puts him in a tougher spot to deliver a high-ceiling performance against a strong zone coverage unit.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 5 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rate: 29.8% (8)
  • Zone coverage rate: 61.6% (26)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Nelson Agholor 18 0 0 5.6% 0.0 0.00
Tylan Wallace 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Rashod Bateman 29 4 43 27.6% 8.3 0.29
Deonte Harty 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Flowers 30 3 47 23.3% 7.7 0.26
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Nelson Agholor 35 5 85 20.0% 13.5 0.39
Tylan Wallace 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Rashod Bateman 80 5 101 7.5% 21.1 0.26
Deonte Harty 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Flowers 86 14 111 19.8% 31.1 0.36

The Bengals have played a top-10 rate of man coverage this season, ranking average to below average in terms of coverage metrics, which includes the fourth-lowest defensive success rate (46.3%) while in man.

Rashod Bateman has been the most productive Ravens wide receiver against man coverage, even more so than when facing zone, as he leads the team in target rate and fantasy points per route run. In a favorable matchup against the Bengals' man coverage unit, Bateman could have flex consideration in deeper leagues this week.

Buffalo Bills

Week 5 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rate: 26.3% (14)
  • Zone coverage rate: 64.8% (21)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Curtis Samuel 12 4 24 33.3% 6.4 0.53
Mack Hollins 32 2 16 12.5% 9.6 0.30
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 18 1 7 11.1% 1.7 0.09
Khalil Shakir 33 5 63 18.2% 23.3 0.71
Keon Coleman 25 2 52 16.0% 13.2 0.53
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Curtis Samuel 29 4 24 17.2% 6.4 0.22
Mack Hollins 61 2 30 9.8% 5.0 0.08
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 25 1 19 16.0% 2.9 0.12
Khalil Shakir 56 13 167 23.2% 29.7 0.53
Keon Coleman 58 6 74 12.1% 13.4 0.23

The Texans have played a near-average rate of man and zone coverages this season. Their strength is man, where they have produced the highest defensive success rate (69.2%) and allowed the third-fewest yards per coverage snap (3.82) and the third-fewest yards per coverage target (5.1). They rank closer to average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.7) and yards per reception (10.9) while in zone.

Khalil Shakir has found a way to be incredibly productive against both man and zone coverages this season, ranking in the top 15 in fantasy points per route run among wide receivers across both coverage types. Shakir can be safely trusted in fantasy lineups once again this week.

Carolina Panthers

Week 5 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rate: 16.9% (26)
  • Zone coverage rate: 77.0% (6)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Adam Thielen 26 3 41 11.5% 7.1 0.27
David Moore 10 0 0 20.0% 0.0 0.00
Diontae Johnson 48 11 140 41.7% 31.0 0.65
Jonathan Mingo 42 3 18 14.3% 4.8 0.11
Xavier Legette 34 6 62 17.7% 18.2 0.54
Jalen Coker 1 0 0 100.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Adam Thielen 48 5 68 16.7% 17.8 0.37
David Moore 12 1 14 8.3% 2.4 0.20
Diontae Johnson 79 9 99 22.8% 24.9 0.32
Jonathan Mingo 63 6 65 17.5% 12.5 0.20
Xavier Legette 61 6 81 19.7% 14.1 0.23
Jalen Coker 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Bears have deployed zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have done well from those looks, ranking in the top five in defensive success rate (56.1%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (24.4%). They also place in the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage target (6.8).

Rookie Xavier Legette is coming off a strong performance in Week 4, which included a touchdown versus man coverage, but hasn’t been as efficient against zone, against which he ranks below average in fantasy points per route run. This could be a more difficult matchup to trust the rookie in starting lineups.

Chicago Bears

Week 5 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rate: 20.7% (22)
  • Zone coverage rate: 72.9% (10)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Keenan Allen 12 2 12 25.0% 3.2 0.27
DeAndre Carter 22 0 0 9.1% 0.0 0.00
DJ Moore 36 5 57 19.4% 16.7 0.46
Rome Odunze 36 1 1 13.9% 7.1 0.20
Tyler Scott 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Keenan Allen 36 5 36 22.2% 8.6 0.24
DeAndre Carter 53 7 60 18.9% 13.0 0.25
Collin Johnson 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
DJ Moore 120 17 132 20.8% 30.2 0.25
Rome Odunze 114 9 165 14.0% 25.5 0.22
Tyler Scott 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Panthers rank in the top 10 in zone coverage rate this season but slot in at 25th in team coverage grade (53.6) and 29th in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.29) from zone.

All Bears wide receivers rank below average in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage this season, but they will have a chance to improve in a favorable matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rate: 28.9% (9)
  • Zone coverage rate: 67.2% (20)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Trenton Irwin 18 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Charlie Jones 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Tee Higgins 20 2 25 35.0% 4.5 0.23
Ja'Marr Chase 46 5 50 13.0% 16.0 0.35
Andrei Iosivas 46 7 75 21.7% 26.5 0.58
Jermaine Burton 3 0 0 33.3% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Trenton Irwin 26 2 11 15.4% 3.1 0.12
Charlie Jones 10 1 5 10.0% 1.5 0.15
Tee Higgins 47 7 74 17.0% 14.4 0.31
Ja'Marr Chase 97 14 250 17.5% 51.0 0.53
Andrei Iosivas 82 4 39 8.5% 13.9 0.17
Jermaine Burton 11 1 47 9.1% 5.7 0.52

The Ravens have played a top-10 rate of man coverage while ranking around average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.73) and yards allowed per coverage target (6.7), thanks to surrendering just a 30.9% open-target rate — the third-best mark in the NFL.

Tee Higgins comes in below average in fantasy points per route run while facing man, despite leading the team in target rate.

Ja’Marr Chase also hasn’t excelled against man this season, ranking closer to average in fantasy points per route run while placing last among Bengals wide receivers in target rate (minimum of five routes).

Cleveland Browns

Week 5 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rate: 22.5% (20)
  • Zone coverage rate: 72.9% (10)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Amari Cooper 51 6 77 25.5% 25.7 0.50
Jerry Jeudy 48 5 52 16.7% 16.2 0.34
Elijah Moore 43 5 39 14.0% 8.9 0.21
Cedric Tillman 15 2 6 20.0% 2.6 0.17
David Bell 3 2 15 66.7% 3.5 1.17
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Amari Cooper 122 10 71 17.2% 17.1 0.14
James Proche II 4 1 3 25.0% 1.3 0.33
Jerry Jeudy 114 13 145 18.4% 27.5 0.24
Elijah Moore 110 7 42 10.9% 11.2 0.10
Cedric Tillman 34 1 3 2.9% 1.3 0.04
David Bell 2 1 12 50.0% 2.2 1.10

The Commanders have run a top-10 rate of zone coverage while ranking among the 10 worst teams in defensive success rate (42.3%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.6%) from zone. They are also among the five worst zone defenses in explosive play rate allowed (16.5%).

All Browns wide receivers rank below average in fantasy points per route run against zone, having performed much better against man coverage this season. Amari Cooper ranks 96th among 113 qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone, compared to 32nd against man. The Commanders' poor coverage should help the Browns improve on those zone numbers this week.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 5 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rate: 24.5% (17)
  • Zone coverage rate: 71.6% (13)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Brandin Cooks 38 2 21 15.8% 4.1 0.11
KaVontae Turpin 12 2 28 16.7% 10.8 0.90
CeeDee Lamb 46 9 234 34.8% 44.4 0.97
Jalen Tolbert 42 2 47 9.5% 6.7 0.16
Jalen Brooks 18 1 24 22.2% 3.4 0.19
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Brandin Cooks 96 7 70 13.5% 20.0 0.21
KaVontae Turpin 18 3 27 27.8% 5.7 0.32
CeeDee Lamb 93 11 82 16.1% 19.2 0.21
Jalen Tolbert 90 11 113 14.4% 28.3 0.31
Jalen Brooks 26 2 28 11.5% 4.8 0.18

The Steelers have played an above-average rate of zone coverage this season and have earned top-10 marks in defensive success rate (51.0%) and open-target rate allowed (60.5%) from zone.

CeeDee Lamb has been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, with his target rate dropping off a fair bit against zone. Lamb isn’t leaving starting lineups, but temper your expectations for a huge game from the star wide receiver.

Denver Broncos

Week 5 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rate: 26.3% (14)
  • Zone coverage rate: 64.7% (22)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Josh Reynolds 22 2 56 22.7% 7.6 0.35
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 22 2 29 18.2% 4.9 0.22
Courtland Sutton 29 4 45 17.2% 14.5 0.50
Devaughn Vele 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Mims Jr. 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Troy Franklin 5 1 -4 40.0% 0.6 0.12
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Josh Reynolds 87 9 118 13.8% 20.8 0.24
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 73 8 58 12.3% 13.8 0.19
Courtland Sutton 109 11 147 26.6% 25.7 0.24
Devaughn Vele 25 8 39 32.0% 11.9 0.48
Marvin Mims Jr. 25 2 19 16.0% 3.9 0.16
Troy Franklin 23 3 13 30.4% 4.3 0.19

The Raiders have played a slightly above-average rate of man coverage this season but rank in the bottom 10 in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (46.0%) and in the bottom five in explosive play rate allowed (18.2%).

Courtland Sutton has been efficient against man coverage this season, ranking in the top 20 (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run. While he hasn’t garnered a high-end target rate against mand, the Raiders play enough of both coverages that he should find multiple ways to be effective this week.

Detroit Lions

Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Kalif Raymond 9 1 18 11.1% 2.8 0.31
Tim Patrick 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Amon-Ra St. Brown 18 3 28 22.2% 5.8 0.32
Jameson Williams 18 3 87 16.7% 11.7 0.65
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Kalif Raymond 44 3 18 9.1% 4.8 0.11
Tim Patrick 43 5 72 16.3% 12.2 0.28
Amon-Ra St. Brown 112 24 223 30.4% 58.3 0.52
Tom Kennedy 8 0 0 12.5% 0.0 0.00
Jameson Williams 110 10 202 19.1% 42.2 0.38

Green Bay Packers

Week 5 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rate: 19.4% (24)
  • Zone coverage rate: 76.7% (8)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Bo Melton 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Christian Watson 16 3 38 18.8% 12.8 0.80
Jayden Reed 26 2 6 19.2% 2.6 0.10
Romeo Doubs 31 3 31 12.9% 6.1 0.20
Dontayvion Wicks 18 1 6 27.8% 7.6 0.42
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Bo Melton 9 1 28 33.3% 3.8 0.42
Christian Watson 43 2 42 11.6% 6.2 0.14
Jayden Reed 80 15 330 21.3% 60.0 0.75
Romeo Doubs 93 9 138 16.1% 22.8 0.25
Dontayvion Wicks 65 7 98 26.2% 28.8 0.44
Malik Heath 6 2 12 33.3% 3.2 0.53

The Rams have played a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season but rank in the bottom five in defensive success rate (37.4%) and yards allowed per reception (11.9) while placing in the bottom three in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.73) and per coverage target (9.2).

Jayden Reed has feasted against zone defenses this season, ranking second among wide receivers (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run and leading the way in yards per route run (4.38). Almost all of his fantasy production has come against zone.

Dontayvion Wicks has also performed at a top-25 level in fantasy points per route run versus zone, even leading the team in target rate against both coverages (minimum of 10 routes). Reed and Wicks should be in a great position to go off this week against the Rams.

Houston Texans

Week 5 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rate: 16.9% (26)
  • Zone coverage rate: 76.3% (9)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Robert Woods 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Stefon Diggs 27 4 37 22.2% 7.7 0.29
Nico Collins 23 5 90 34.8% 14.0 0.61
Tank Dell 18 1 17 16.7% 2.7 0.15
Xavier Hutchinson 4 0 0 25.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Robert Woods 48 3 28 10.4% 5.8 0.12
Stefon Diggs 122 21 196 21.3% 52.6 0.43
Nico Collins 133 25 398 25.6% 76.8 0.58
Tank Dell 86 8 82 17.4% 16.2 0.19
John Metchie III 3 1 7 33.3% 1.7 0.57
Xavier Hutchinson 12 1 3 16.7% 1.3 0.11

The Bills have played a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season and are among the better zone defenses in the league, tying for the best marks in yards per reception allowed (8.3) and yards allowed per coverage target (5.8).

Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins have performed well against zone coverage this season, leaving Tank Dell as the odd man out. Dell ranks just 86th in fantasy points per route run versus zone and missed Week 4. If he returns this week, he is not likely to be a strong start.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rate: 41.5% (2)
  • Zone coverage rate: 53.9% (31)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Michael Pittman Jr. 23 2 24 17.4% 4.4 0.19
Alec Pierce 20 1 44 10.0% 5.4 0.27
Ashton Dulin 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Josh Downs 6 2 16 33.3% 3.6 0.60
Adonai Mitchell 13 0 0 46.2% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Michael Pittman Jr. 77 15 177 31.2% 32.7 0.42
Alec Pierce 79 9 190 16.5% 40.0 0.51
Ashton Dulin 20 2 67 20.0% 14.7 0.74
Anthony Gould 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Josh Downs 33 9 88 36.4% 23.8 0.72
Adonai Mitchell 40 2 32 17.5% 5.2 0.13

The Jaguars have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the NFL this season but rank as a below-average man defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.46), explosive play rate allowed (13.9%) and defensive success rate (50.0%).

The Colts haven’t faced much man coverage in 2024. With Josh Downs leading the way in target rate and fantasy points per route run, he could be in for another nice game in a favorable matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rate: 11.7% (32)
  • Zone coverage rate: 79.9% (3)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Devin Duvernay 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Christian Kirk 33 6 54 33.3% 11.4 0.35
Gabe Davis 32 2 33 18.8% 5.3 0.17
Parker Washington 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Brian Thomas Jr. 30 3 50 23.3% 14.0 0.47
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Devin Duvernay 12 1 -1 8.3% 0.9 0.08
Christian Kirk 90 11 115 20.0% 28.5 0.32
Gabe Davis 93 7 93 16.1% 16.3 0.18
Tim Jones 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Parker Washington 32 3 21 15.6% 5.1 0.16
Brian Thomas Jr. 86 14 225 22.1% 42.5 0.49

The Colts are one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league but have also allowed a 40.2% first down-plus-touchdown rate, 7.25 yards per coverage snap and 9.2 yards per coverage target — all of which are bottom-five marks in the league for zone defenses.

Among wide receivers with at least 50 routes versus zone coverage, Brian Thomas Jr. ranks 15th in fantasy points per route run and 10th in yards per route run. He should be considered a high-end option this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rate: 37.9% (5)
  • Zone coverage rate: 58.6% (27)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
JuJu Smith-Schuster 11 1 13 9.1% 8.3 0.75
Mecole Hardman Jr. 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Justin Watson 26 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Skyy Moore 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Rashee Rice 29 7 58 31.0% 18.8 0.65
Xavier Worthy 30 3 31 20.0% 6.1 0.20
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
JuJu Smith-Schuster 47 1 4 6.4% 1.4 0.03
Mecole Hardman Jr. 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Justin Watson 50 6 87 16.0% 14.7 0.29
Skyy Moore 16 0 0 6.3% 0.0 0.00
Rashee Rice 62 17 230 32.3% 46.0 0.74
Xavier Worthy 76 6 123 10.5% 30.3 0.40

The Saints have played a top-five rate of man coverage this season and have allowed the fifth-most yards per reception (15.9) and the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (7.42) in those looks.

The Chiefs are hurting at the wide receiver position and may call on Week 5 waiver wire target JuJu Smith-Schuster to step up. Smith-Schuster (on a small sample size) ranks 12th among wide receivers (minimum of 10 routes) in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 47.0% (1)
  • Zone coverage rank: 49.2% (32)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Davante Adams 17 2 12 35.3% 9.2 0.54
Jakobi Meyers 30 2 27 30.0% 4.7 0.16
DJ Turner 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Tre Tucker 30 5 54 23.3% 16.4 0.55
Tyreik McAllister 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Davante Adams 109 16 197 18.4% 35.7 0.33
Jakobi Meyers 111 17 174 17.1% 40.4 0.36
DJ Turner 21 1 9 9.5% 1.9 0.09
Tre Tucker 96 11 118 13.5% 22.8 0.24

The Broncos have played the highest rate of man coverage this season but rank just 27th in defensive success rate (48.5%) and have allowed the third-highest completion rate (74.0%) while in man.

With trade rumors and injuries surrounding Davante Adams, his availability for this game should be in doubt. That leaves Tre Tucker as the likely next-best wide receiver option. Tucker ranks among the top 20 wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes) in fantasy points per route run — a significantly better mark than even Jakobi Meyers, who has been very inefficient against man despite a high target rate.

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Joshua Palmer 20 1 6 5.0% 1.6 0.08
Derius Davis 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Simi Fehoko 7 0 0 14.3% 0.0 0.00
Quentin Johnston 18 2 18 44.4% 3.8 0.21
Ladd McConkey 23 6 99 34.8% 21.9 0.95
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Joshua Palmer 45 6 64 20.0% 12.4 0.28
Derius Davis 15 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Simi Fehoko 23 1 17 8.7% 2.7 0.12
Quentin Johnston 71 9 124 15.5% 39.4 0.55
Ladd McConkey 61 9 77 26.2% 22.7 0.37

Los Angeles Rams

Week 5 opponent: Green Bay Packers

  • Man coverage rate: 22.4% (21)
  • Zone coverage rate: 71.3% (14)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Demarcus Robinson 37 4 42 16.2% 8.2 0.22
Cooper Kupp 26 5 20 30.8% 13.0 0.50
Tyler Johnson 27 3 66 18.5% 9.6 0.36
Tutu Atwell 12 3 53 33.3% 8.3 0.69
Jordan Whittington 8 1 15 12.5% 2.5 0.31
Puka Nacua 6 1 6 16.7% 1.6 0.27
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Demarcus Robinson 93 5 119 11.8% 16.9 0.18
Cooper Kupp 44 13 127 43.2% 25.7 0.58
Tyler Johnson 49 7 53 20.4% 12.3 0.25
Tutu Atwell 55 8 170 18.2% 25.0 0.45
Jordan Whittington 46 10 97 26.1% 19.7 0.43
Puka Nacua 9 3 29 33.3% 5.9 0.66
Xavier Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Packers have played a slightly above-average rate of zone coverage and rank a bit below average in many team coverage metrics, which includes their 44.0% defensive success rate (22nd), 8.0 yards allowed per coverage target (22nd) and 37.6% first-down/touchdown rate allowed (27th).

Jordan Whittington leads the team’s active wide receivers in target rate versus zone, which has led to 12 targets — the second most on the team, behind only Cooper Kupp (19). Whittington could be a desperation flex play off the waiver wire this week in a favorable matchup.

Miami Dolphins

Week 5 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rate: 40.1% (4)
  • Zone coverage rate: 56.4% (29)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Tyreek Hill 29 3 92 31.0% 18.2 0.63
Robbie Chosen 9 0 0 11.1% 0.0 0.00
Braxton Berrios 19 0 0 15.8% 0.0 0.00
Jaylen Waddle 31 5 67 16.1% 11.7 0.38
Grant DuBose 9 0 0 11.1% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Tyreek Hill 87 14 125 24.1% 26.5 0.30
Robbie Chosen 12 1 5 25.0% 1.5 0.13
D'Wayne Eskridge 13 1 30 7.7% 4.0 0.31
Braxton Berrios 53 0 0 1.9% 0.0 0.00
Erik Ezukanma 7 0 0 28.6% 0.0 0.00
Jaylen Waddle 84 12 145 17.9% 26.5 0.32
Malik Washington 7 1 8 14.3% 1.8 0.26
Grant DuBose 17 1 13 11.8% 2.3 0.14

The Patriots have played a top-five rate of man coverage this season and rank among the 10 best man defenses in yards allowed per coverage target (5.5) and yards allowed per reception (9.5).

Struggles at the quarterback position have led to a downgrade in fantasy value for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which could be emphasized this week against a tougher man coverage unit.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 5 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rate: 28.3% (10)
  • Zone coverage rate: 68.9% (17)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Trishton Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Trent Sherfield 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Brandon Powell 17 3 29 29.4% 5.9 0.35
Justin Jefferson 25 6 197 36.0% 37.7 1.51
Jalen Nailor 21 3 62 19.1% 21.2 1.01
Jordan Addison 11 1 18 9.1% 2.8 0.25
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Trent Sherfield 13 3 33 30.8% 6.3 0.48
Brandon Powell 52 0 0 1.9% 0.0 0.00
Justin Jefferson 87 14 161 24.1% 42.1 0.48
Jalen Nailor 65 5 75 10.8% 18.5 0.28
Jordan Addison 33 5 89 18.2% 19.9 0.60

The Jets have played a top-10 rate of man coverage this season. They have earned the third-best team coverage grade (69.8) while ranking among the five best man coverage units in yards allowed per reception (9.1) and yards allowed per coverage snap (4.16).

Justin Jefferson isn’t leaving fantasy lineups, even in a difficult matchup, but if there was any doubt, he leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage this season.

New England Patriots

Week 5 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rate: 24.2% (18)
  • Zone coverage rate: 69.2% (15)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
K.J. Osborn 31 1 7 12.9% 1.7 0.05
Tyquan Thornton 22 0 0 4.6% 0.0 0.00
Demario Douglas 36 5 47 16.7% 9.7 0.27
Ja'Lynn Polk 27 2 13 18.5% 3.3 0.12
Javon Baker 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Kayshon Boutte 4 1 2 25.0% 1.2 0.30
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
K.J. Osborn 56 4 24 14.3% 6.4 0.11
Tyquan Thornton 36 2 27 11.1% 4.7 0.13
Demario Douglas 66 7 47 12.1% 11.7 0.18
Ja'Lynn Polk 64 6 48 12.5% 16.8 0.26
Kayshon Boutte 17 1 11 5.9% 2.1 0.12

The Dolphins have played a league-average rate of man and zone coverages this season, ranking 30th in team coverage grade (47.4) while in zone and 29th (50.6) in man.

The Patriots' wide receiver corps has found limited success against either coverage but has a chance to improve its numbers in a positive matchup this week.

New Orleans Saints

Week 5 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rate: 26.8% (12)
  • Zone coverage rate: 62.8% (23)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Rashid Shaheed 16 0 0 18.8% 0.0 0.00
Chris Olave 15 5 46 40.0% 15.6 1.04
Bub Means 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Mason Tipton 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 15 1 3 6.7% 1.3 0.09
Rashid Shaheed 81 15 252 27.2% 52.2 0.64
Chris Olave 84 15 219 21.4% 36.9 0.44
Bub Means 2 0 0 50.0% 0.0 0.00
Mason Tipton 36 4 23 13.9% 6.3 0.18

The Chiefs have played man coverage at an above-average rate this season, ranking slightly below average in most team coverage metrics, including bottom-10 marks in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.96) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).

Chris Olave is the only Saints wide receiver to produce anything against man coverage this season. He ranks third among wide receivers (minimum of 10 routes) in fantasy points per route run against man, commanding an elite 40% target rate and earning a top-five PFF receiving grade (90.6). Olave should excel in this matchup in Week 5.

New York Giants

Week 5 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rate: 22.8% (19)
  • Zone coverage rate: 67.6% (19)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Darius Slayton 33 0 0 3.0% 0.0 0.00
Wan'Dale Robinson 34 9 56 32.4% 20.6 0.61
Jalin Hyatt 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Malik Nabers 38 10 145 44.7% 36.5 0.96
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Darius Slayton 102 10 122 13.7% 22.2 0.22
Wan'Dale Robinson 89 17 138 29.2% 30.8 0.35
Jalin Hyatt 25 0 0 12.0% 0.0 0.00
Malik Nabers 114 25 241 29.8% 55.1 0.48

The Seahawks have played an average rate of both man and zone coverages this season, ranking above average in defensive success rate while in man (58.1%) and zone (50.4%).

Malik Nabers isn’t leaving starting fantasy lineups, and Wan’Dale Robinson has a case to be in consideration, as well. Robinson has put up high-end target rates regardless of the coverage, even ranking in the top 25 in fantasy points per route run against man this season.

New York Jets

Week 5 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rate: 12.0% (31)
  • Zone coverage rate: 80.9% (2)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Mike Williams 37 4 52 16.2% 9.2 0.25
Allen Lazard 53 8 104 20.8% 30.4 0.57
Garrett Wilson 61 10 96 23.0% 25.6 0.42
Xavier Gipson 15 0 0 6.7% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Mike Williams 49 4 68 8.2% 10.8 0.22
Allen Lazard 84 8 102 15.5% 24.2 0.29
Malachi Corley 1 1 4 100.0% 1.4 1.40
Garrett Wilson 90 10 95 22.2% 19.5 0.22
Xavier Gipson 29 3 22 17.2% 5.2 0.18

The Vikings have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season and rank in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per reception (10.9) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.8%).

The Jets' wide receivers have been very inefficient against zone coverage this season, as they all rank outside the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (minimum of 30 routes). It could be another quiet week for the team's wide receivers despite this matchup not being too difficult on paper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Britain Covey 7 2 20 28.6% 4.0 0.57
Parris Campbell 14 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
A.J. Brown 11 2 75 27.3% 15.5 1.41
DeVonta Smith 32 6 55 31.3% 11.5 0.36
Johnny Wilson 13 0 0 7.7% 0.0 0.00
Jahan Dotson 32 1 3 6.3% 1.3 0.04
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
John Ross 10 1 6 20.0% 1.6 0.16
Britain Covey 19 5 15 26.3% 6.5 0.34
Parris Campbell 49 6 30 12.2% 15.0 0.31
A.J. Brown 27 3 44 22.2% 7.4 0.27
DeVonta Smith 77 15 184 23.4% 39.4 0.51
Johnny Wilson 30 1 9 16.7% 1.9 0.06
Jahan Dotson 96 4 22 6.3% 6.2 0.06

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rate: 15.4% (28)
  • Zone coverage rate: 78.6% (4)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Ben Skowronek 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Van Jefferson 17 1 2 11.8% 1.2 0.07
Scott Miller 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Calvin Austin III 15 1 6 13.3% 1.6 0.11
George Pickens 22 3 37 31.8% 6.7 0.30
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Ben Skowronek 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Van Jefferson 65 4 34 9.2% 7.4 0.11
Scott Miller 29 2 31 6.9% 5.1 0.18
Calvin Austin III 57 6 118 14.0% 23.8 0.42
George Pickens 89 17 247 23.6% 41.7 0.47

The Cowboys' defense has been among the most zone-heavy units in the NFL, and while they rank fifth in the league in defensive success rate from zone (56.0%), they are prone to ceding yardage, ranking in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per reception (11.5) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.5).

George Pickens ranks among the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (minimum of 35 routes) when facing zone coverage, producing more than 85% of his fantasy points against zone. He’ll be in for another positive matchup against Mike Zimmer’s zone defense this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rate: 20.6% (23)
  • Zone coverage rate: 71.8% (12)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Conley 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Jauan Jennings 37 5 83 24.3% 19.3 0.52
Deebo Samuel 29 3 19 24.1% 4.9 0.17
Brandon Aiyuk 39 3 38 23.1% 6.8 0.17
Ronnie Bell 10 0 0 20.0% 0.0 0.00
Jacob Cowing 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Conley 16 1 4 18.8% 1.4 0.09
Jauan Jennings 67 16 281 26.9% 56.1 0.84
Deebo Samuel 63 13 203 27.0% 33.3 0.53
Brandon Aiyuk 91 10 129 16.5% 22.9 0.25
Ronnie Bell 23 1 12 4.4% 2.2 0.10
Jacob Cowing 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Cardinals have played an above-average rate of zone coverage this season but rank 31st in team coverage grade (45.6) and last in both defensive success rate (33.0%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (44.0%).

Deebo Samuel is coming off his quietest game of the year after missing Week 3, but he is primed to explode this week in an ideal zone matchup. He has been most effective against zone, ranking among the top 10 wide receivers (minimum of 35 routes) in fantasy points per route run. He also leads wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (90.8) and ranks second in yards per route run (3.63) versus zone.

Jauan Jennings leads wide receivers (minimum 35 routes) in fantasy points per route run, though his role diminished slightly in Week 4 with Samuel back from injury.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rate: 27.6% (11)
  • Zone coverage rate: 62.8% (23)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Tyler Lockett 43 6 73 18.6% 13.3 0.31
D.K. Metcalf 53 8 102 26.4% 18.2 0.34
Laviska Shenault Jr. 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Jake Bobo 7 1 10 14.3% 2.0 0.29
Dareke Young 1 0 0 100.0% 0.0 0.00
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 55 10 104 27.3% 20.4 0.37
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Tyler Lockett 96 12 126 17.7% 24.6 0.26
D.K. Metcalf 105 16 264 20.0% 54.4 0.52
Laviska Shenault Jr. 6 4 26 66.7% 6.6 1.10
Jake Bobo 24 4 35 16.7% 7.5 0.31
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 107 15 122 16.8% 27.2 0.25

The Giants have deployed man coverage at an above-average rate this season but rank 30th in yards allowed per reception (16.6) and yards allowed per coverage target (10.2) while in man.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in a great spot to produce, as he leads Seahawks wide receivers in target rate and fantasy points per route run when facing man coverage this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Mike Evans 50 7 57 18.0% 24.7 0.49
Sterling Shepard 10 2 21 20.0% 4.1 0.41
Chris Godwin 51 11 117 25.5% 34.7 0.68
Trey Palmer 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Jalen McMillan 33 2 38 9.1% 11.8 0.36
Kameron Johnson 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Mike Evans 80 11 157 22.5% 32.7 0.41
Sterling Shepard 27 1 30 7.4% 4.0 0.15
Chris Godwin 82 16 205 23.2% 42.5 0.52
Trey Palmer 23 4 45 21.7% 14.5 0.63
Jalen McMillan 53 1 21 5.7% 3.1 0.06
Kameron Johnson 12 0 0 8.3% 0.0 0.00

Tennessee Titans

Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
DeAndre Hopkins 13 1 11 15.4% 8.1 0.62
Tyler Boyd 24 1 3 16.7% 1.3 0.05
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Calvin Ridley 25 3 42 20.0% 7.2 0.29
Treylon Burks 14 2 22 14.3% 4.2 0.30
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
DeAndre Hopkins 48 9 110 25.0% 20.0 0.42
Tyler Boyd 87 9 105 14.9% 19.5 0.22
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 15 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Calvin Ridley 93 6 99 14.0% 21.9 0.24
Treylon Burks 59 1 2 8.5% 1.2 0.02
Jha'Quan Jackson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

Washington Commanders

Week 5 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rate: 40.7% (3)
  • Zone coverage rate: 54.2% (30)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Jamison Crowder 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Noah Brown 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Olamide Zaccheaus 11 2 21 27.3% 4.1 0.37
Terry McLaurin 27 6 60 29.6% 18.0 0.67
Dyami Brown 12 3 20 25.0% 5.0 0.42
Luke McCaffrey 19 3 30 21.1% 6.0 0.32
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Jamison Crowder 6 1 5 16.7% 1.5 0.25
Noah Brown 44 9 111 22.7% 20.1 0.46
Olamide Zaccheaus 31 8 93 29.0% 17.3 0.56
Terry McLaurin 97 13 131 20.6% 32.1 0.33
Dyami Brown 42 2 17 7.1% 3.7 0.09
Luke McCaffrey 56 4 49 7.1% 8.9 0.16

The Browns have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the league this season while ranking as a top-five man defense in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.3%) and defensive success rate (63.8%).

Terry McLaurin has been a top-10 wide receiver (minimum of 25 routes) against man coverage, delivering 0.67 fantasy points per route run. He has also earned an elite 30% target rate when facing man and should be able to overcome this difficult matchup for another start-worthy fantasy performance.

