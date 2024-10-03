Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 5

• Deebo Samuel is in a prime spot to blow up in Week 5: Coming off a quiet week against a man-heavy defense, Samuel is set to bounce back in a big way in an ideal zone-heavy matchup.
• Chris Olave has been excellent against man coverage: Olave has produced 100% of the New Orleans Saints‘ wide receiver production against man this season, and he may have to do so once more against the man-heavy Kansas City Chiefs defense in Week 5.
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 5 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rate: 26.3% (14)
- Zone coverage rate: 68.0% (18)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|22
|1
|8
|22.7%
|1.8
|0.08
|Michael Wilson
|28
|2
|14
|14.3%
|3.4
|0.12
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|29
|6
|56
|34.5%
|23.6
|0.81
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zach Pascal
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|72
|14
|123
|20.8%
|26.3
|0.37
|Michael Wilson
|86
|12
|124
|18.6%
|30.4
|0.35
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|94
|9
|187
|18.1%
|39.7
|0.42
The 49ers have played a league-average mix of man and zone coverages this season, with their weakness being man coverage. The defense ranks just 30th in success rate (46.0%) while allowing the fourth-highest explosive play rate (18.9%), the second-most yards per target (10.8) and the most yards per coverage snap allowed (9.08) while in man.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has dominated against man coverage this season, ranking fourth among wide receivers (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run and earning an elite target rate. He’ll look to finish back inside the top 20 wide receivers again this week in a favorable matchup.
Atlanta Falcons
Week 5 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rate: 18.5% (25)
- Zone coverage rate: 77.0% (6)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|36
|2
|16
|13.9%
|3.6
|0.10
|Darnell Mooney
|39
|4
|83
|20.5%
|18.3
|0.47
|Drake London
|38
|9
|82
|34.2%
|29.2
|0.77
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|75
|13
|146
|20.0%
|27.6
|0.37
|Darnell Mooney
|83
|11
|143
|18.1%
|25.3
|0.30
|Drake London
|85
|11
|118
|21.2%
|22.8
|0.27
The Buccaneers have deployed a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season, posting top-five marks in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.69), yards allowed per reception (8.4) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (24.1%).
Drake London has delivered the majority of his fantasy production against man coverage this season, which puts him in a tougher spot to deliver a high-ceiling performance against a strong zone coverage unit.
Baltimore Ravens
Week 5 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rate: 29.8% (8)
- Zone coverage rate: 61.6% (26)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Nelson Agholor
|18
|0
|0
|5.6%
|0.0
|0.00
|Tylan Wallace
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Rashod Bateman
|29
|4
|43
|27.6%
|8.3
|0.29
|Deonte Harty
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Flowers
|30
|3
|47
|23.3%
|7.7
|0.26
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Nelson Agholor
|35
|5
|85
|20.0%
|13.5
|0.39
|Tylan Wallace
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Rashod Bateman
|80
|5
|101
|7.5%
|21.1
|0.26
|Deonte Harty
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Flowers
|86
|14
|111
|19.8%
|31.1
|0.36
The Bengals have played a top-10 rate of man coverage this season, ranking average to below average in terms of coverage metrics, which includes the fourth-lowest defensive success rate (46.3%) while in man.
Rashod Bateman has been the most productive Ravens wide receiver against man coverage, even more so than when facing zone, as he leads the team in target rate and fantasy points per route run. In a favorable matchup against the Bengals' man coverage unit, Bateman could have flex consideration in deeper leagues this week.
Buffalo Bills
Week 5 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rate: 26.3% (14)
- Zone coverage rate: 64.8% (21)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Curtis Samuel
|12
|4
|24
|33.3%
|6.4
|0.53
|Mack Hollins
|32
|2
|16
|12.5%
|9.6
|0.30
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|18
|1
|7
|11.1%
|1.7
|0.09
|Khalil Shakir
|33
|5
|63
|18.2%
|23.3
|0.71
|Keon Coleman
|25
|2
|52
|16.0%
|13.2
|0.53
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Curtis Samuel
|29
|4
|24
|17.2%
|6.4
|0.22
|Mack Hollins
|61
|2
|30
|9.8%
|5.0
|0.08
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|25
|1
|19
|16.0%
|2.9
|0.12
|Khalil Shakir
|56
|13
|167
|23.2%
|29.7
|0.53
|Keon Coleman
|58
|6
|74
|12.1%
|13.4
|0.23
The Texans have played a near-average rate of man and zone coverages this season. Their strength is man, where they have produced the highest defensive success rate (69.2%) and allowed the third-fewest yards per coverage snap (3.82) and the third-fewest yards per coverage target (5.1). They rank closer to average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.7) and yards per reception (10.9) while in zone.
Khalil Shakir has found a way to be incredibly productive against both man and zone coverages this season, ranking in the top 15 in fantasy points per route run among wide receivers across both coverage types. Shakir can be safely trusted in fantasy lineups once again this week.
Carolina Panthers
Week 5 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rate: 16.9% (26)
- Zone coverage rate: 77.0% (6)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Adam Thielen
|26
|3
|41
|11.5%
|7.1
|0.27
|David Moore
|10
|0
|0
|20.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Diontae Johnson
|48
|11
|140
|41.7%
|31.0
|0.65
|Jonathan Mingo
|42
|3
|18
|14.3%
|4.8
|0.11
|Xavier Legette
|34
|6
|62
|17.7%
|18.2
|0.54
|Jalen Coker
|1
|0
|0
|100.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Adam Thielen
|48
|5
|68
|16.7%
|17.8
|0.37
|David Moore
|12
|1
|14
|8.3%
|2.4
|0.20
|Diontae Johnson
|79
|9
|99
|22.8%
|24.9
|0.32
|Jonathan Mingo
|63
|6
|65
|17.5%
|12.5
|0.20
|Xavier Legette
|61
|6
|81
|19.7%
|14.1
|0.23
|Jalen Coker
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
The Bears have deployed zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have done well from those looks, ranking in the top five in defensive success rate (56.1%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (24.4%). They also place in the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage target (6.8).
Rookie Xavier Legette is coming off a strong performance in Week 4, which included a touchdown versus man coverage, but hasn’t been as efficient against zone, against which he ranks below average in fantasy points per route run. This could be a more difficult matchup to trust the rookie in starting lineups.
Chicago Bears
Week 5 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rate: 20.7% (22)
- Zone coverage rate: 72.9% (10)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Keenan Allen
|12
|2
|12
|25.0%
|3.2
|0.27
|DeAndre Carter
|22
|0
|0
|9.1%
|0.0
|0.00
|DJ Moore
|36
|5
|57
|19.4%
|16.7
|0.46
|Rome Odunze
|36
|1
|1
|13.9%
|7.1
|0.20
|Tyler Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Keenan Allen
|36
|5
|36
|22.2%
|8.6
|0.24
|DeAndre Carter
|53
|7
|60
|18.9%
|13.0
|0.25
|Collin Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|DJ Moore
|120
|17
|132
|20.8%
|30.2
|0.25
|Rome Odunze
|114
|9
|165
|14.0%
|25.5
|0.22
|Tyler Scott
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
The Panthers rank in the top 10 in zone coverage rate this season but slot in at 25th in team coverage grade (53.6) and 29th in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.29) from zone.
All Bears wide receivers rank below average in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage this season, but they will have a chance to improve in a favorable matchup.
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rate: 28.9% (9)
- Zone coverage rate: 67.2% (20)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Trenton Irwin
|18
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Charlie Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Tee Higgins
|20
|2
|25
|35.0%
|4.5
|0.23
|Ja'Marr Chase
|46
|5
|50
|13.0%
|16.0
|0.35
|Andrei Iosivas
|46
|7
|75
|21.7%
|26.5
|0.58
|Jermaine Burton
|3
|0
|0
|33.3%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Trenton Irwin
|26
|2
|11
|15.4%
|3.1
|0.12
|Charlie Jones
|10
|1
|5
|10.0%
|1.5
|0.15
|Tee Higgins
|47
|7
|74
|17.0%
|14.4
|0.31
|Ja'Marr Chase
|97
|14
|250
|17.5%
|51.0
|0.53
|Andrei Iosivas
|82
|4
|39
|8.5%
|13.9
|0.17
|Jermaine Burton
|11
|1
|47
|9.1%
|5.7
|0.52
The Ravens have played a top-10 rate of man coverage while ranking around average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.73) and yards allowed per coverage target (6.7), thanks to surrendering just a 30.9% open-target rate — the third-best mark in the NFL.
Tee Higgins comes in below average in fantasy points per route run while facing man, despite leading the team in target rate.
Ja’Marr Chase also hasn’t excelled against man this season, ranking closer to average in fantasy points per route run while placing last among Bengals wide receivers in target rate (minimum of five routes).
Cleveland Browns
Week 5 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rate: 22.5% (20)
- Zone coverage rate: 72.9% (10)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Amari Cooper
|51
|6
|77
|25.5%
|25.7
|0.50
|Jerry Jeudy
|48
|5
|52
|16.7%
|16.2
|0.34
|Elijah Moore
|43
|5
|39
|14.0%
|8.9
|0.21
|Cedric Tillman
|15
|2
|6
|20.0%
|2.6
|0.17
|David Bell
|3
|2
|15
|66.7%
|3.5
|1.17
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Amari Cooper
|122
|10
|71
|17.2%
|17.1
|0.14
|James Proche II
|4
|1
|3
|25.0%
|1.3
|0.33
|Jerry Jeudy
|114
|13
|145
|18.4%
|27.5
|0.24
|Elijah Moore
|110
|7
|42
|10.9%
|11.2
|0.10
|Cedric Tillman
|34
|1
|3
|2.9%
|1.3
|0.04
|David Bell
|2
|1
|12
|50.0%
|2.2
|1.10
The Commanders have run a top-10 rate of zone coverage while ranking among the 10 worst teams in defensive success rate (42.3%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.6%) from zone. They are also among the five worst zone defenses in explosive play rate allowed (16.5%).
All Browns wide receivers rank below average in fantasy points per route run against zone, having performed much better against man coverage this season. Amari Cooper ranks 96th among 113 qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone, compared to 32nd against man. The Commanders' poor coverage should help the Browns improve on those zone numbers this week.
Dallas Cowboys
Week 5 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rate: 24.5% (17)
- Zone coverage rate: 71.6% (13)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Brandin Cooks
|38
|2
|21
|15.8%
|4.1
|0.11
|KaVontae Turpin
|12
|2
|28
|16.7%
|10.8
|0.90
|CeeDee Lamb
|46
|9
|234
|34.8%
|44.4
|0.97
|Jalen Tolbert
|42
|2
|47
|9.5%
|6.7
|0.16
|Jalen Brooks
|18
|1
|24
|22.2%
|3.4
|0.19
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Brandin Cooks
|96
|7
|70
|13.5%
|20.0
|0.21
|KaVontae Turpin
|18
|3
|27
|27.8%
|5.7
|0.32
|CeeDee Lamb
|93
|11
|82
|16.1%
|19.2
|0.21
|Jalen Tolbert
|90
|11
|113
|14.4%
|28.3
|0.31
|Jalen Brooks
|26
|2
|28
|11.5%
|4.8
|0.18
The Steelers have played an above-average rate of zone coverage this season and have earned top-10 marks in defensive success rate (51.0%) and open-target rate allowed (60.5%) from zone.
CeeDee Lamb has been significantly more effective against man coverage this season, with his target rate dropping off a fair bit against zone. Lamb isn’t leaving starting lineups, but temper your expectations for a huge game from the star wide receiver.
Denver Broncos
Week 5 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rate: 26.3% (14)
- Zone coverage rate: 64.7% (22)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Josh Reynolds
|22
|2
|56
|22.7%
|7.6
|0.35
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|22
|2
|29
|18.2%
|4.9
|0.22
|Courtland Sutton
|29
|4
|45
|17.2%
|14.5
|0.50
|Devaughn Vele
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Troy Franklin
|5
|1
|-4
|40.0%
|0.6
|0.12
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Josh Reynolds
|87
|9
|118
|13.8%
|20.8
|0.24
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|73
|8
|58
|12.3%
|13.8
|0.19
|Courtland Sutton
|109
|11
|147
|26.6%
|25.7
|0.24
|Devaughn Vele
|25
|8
|39
|32.0%
|11.9
|0.48
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|25
|2
|19
|16.0%
|3.9
|0.16
|Troy Franklin
|23
|3
|13
|30.4%
|4.3
|0.19
The Raiders have played a slightly above-average rate of man coverage this season but rank in the bottom 10 in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (46.0%) and in the bottom five in explosive play rate allowed (18.2%).
Courtland Sutton has been efficient against man coverage this season, ranking in the top 20 (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run. While he hasn’t garnered a high-end target rate against mand, the Raiders play enough of both coverages that he should find multiple ways to be effective this week.
Detroit Lions
Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Kalif Raymond
|9
|1
|18
|11.1%
|2.8
|0.31
|Tim Patrick
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|18
|3
|28
|22.2%
|5.8
|0.32
|Jameson Williams
|18
|3
|87
|16.7%
|11.7
|0.65
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Kalif Raymond
|44
|3
|18
|9.1%
|4.8
|0.11
|Tim Patrick
|43
|5
|72
|16.3%
|12.2
|0.28
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|112
|24
|223
|30.4%
|58.3
|0.52
|Tom Kennedy
|8
|0
|0
|12.5%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jameson Williams
|110
|10
|202
|19.1%
|42.2
|0.38
Green Bay Packers
Week 5 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rate: 19.4% (24)
- Zone coverage rate: 76.7% (8)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Bo Melton
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Christian Watson
|16
|3
|38
|18.8%
|12.8
|0.80
|Jayden Reed
|26
|2
|6
|19.2%
|2.6
|0.10
|Romeo Doubs
|31
|3
|31
|12.9%
|6.1
|0.20
|Dontayvion Wicks
|18
|1
|6
|27.8%
|7.6
|0.42
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Bo Melton
|9
|1
|28
|33.3%
|3.8
|0.42
|Christian Watson
|43
|2
|42
|11.6%
|6.2
|0.14
|Jayden Reed
|80
|15
|330
|21.3%
|60.0
|0.75
|Romeo Doubs
|93
|9
|138
|16.1%
|22.8
|0.25
|Dontayvion Wicks
|65
|7
|98
|26.2%
|28.8
|0.44
|Malik Heath
|6
|2
|12
|33.3%
|3.2
|0.53
The Rams have played a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season but rank in the bottom five in defensive success rate (37.4%) and yards allowed per reception (11.9) while placing in the bottom three in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.73) and per coverage target (9.2).
Jayden Reed has feasted against zone defenses this season, ranking second among wide receivers (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run and leading the way in yards per route run (4.38). Almost all of his fantasy production has come against zone.
Dontayvion Wicks has also performed at a top-25 level in fantasy points per route run versus zone, even leading the team in target rate against both coverages (minimum of 10 routes). Reed and Wicks should be in a great position to go off this week against the Rams.
Houston Texans
Week 5 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rate: 16.9% (26)
- Zone coverage rate: 76.3% (9)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Robert Woods
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Stefon Diggs
|27
|4
|37
|22.2%
|7.7
|0.29
|Nico Collins
|23
|5
|90
|34.8%
|14.0
|0.61
|Tank Dell
|18
|1
|17
|16.7%
|2.7
|0.15
|Xavier Hutchinson
|4
|0
|0
|25.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Robert Woods
|48
|3
|28
|10.4%
|5.8
|0.12
|Stefon Diggs
|122
|21
|196
|21.3%
|52.6
|0.43
|Nico Collins
|133
|25
|398
|25.6%
|76.8
|0.58
|Tank Dell
|86
|8
|82
|17.4%
|16.2
|0.19
|John Metchie III
|3
|1
|7
|33.3%
|1.7
|0.57
|Xavier Hutchinson
|12
|1
|3
|16.7%
|1.3
|0.11
The Bills have played a top-10 rate of zone coverage this season and are among the better zone defenses in the league, tying for the best marks in yards per reception allowed (8.3) and yards allowed per coverage target (5.8).
Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins have performed well against zone coverage this season, leaving Tank Dell as the odd man out. Dell ranks just 86th in fantasy points per route run versus zone and missed Week 4. If he returns this week, he is not likely to be a strong start.
Indianapolis Colts
Week 5 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rate: 41.5% (2)
- Zone coverage rate: 53.9% (31)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|23
|2
|24
|17.4%
|4.4
|0.19
|Alec Pierce
|20
|1
|44
|10.0%
|5.4
|0.27
|Ashton Dulin
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Josh Downs
|6
|2
|16
|33.3%
|3.6
|0.60
|Adonai Mitchell
|13
|0
|0
|46.2%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|77
|15
|177
|31.2%
|32.7
|0.42
|Alec Pierce
|79
|9
|190
|16.5%
|40.0
|0.51
|Ashton Dulin
|20
|2
|67
|20.0%
|14.7
|0.74
|Anthony Gould
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Josh Downs
|33
|9
|88
|36.4%
|23.8
|0.72
|Adonai Mitchell
|40
|2
|32
|17.5%
|5.2
|0.13
The Jaguars have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the NFL this season but rank as a below-average man defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.46), explosive play rate allowed (13.9%) and defensive success rate (50.0%).
The Colts haven’t faced much man coverage in 2024. With Josh Downs leading the way in target rate and fantasy points per route run, he could be in for another nice game in a favorable matchup.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 5 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rate: 11.7% (32)
- Zone coverage rate: 79.9% (3)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Devin Duvernay
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Christian Kirk
|33
|6
|54
|33.3%
|11.4
|0.35
|Gabe Davis
|32
|2
|33
|18.8%
|5.3
|0.17
|Parker Washington
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|30
|3
|50
|23.3%
|14.0
|0.47
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Devin Duvernay
|12
|1
|-1
|8.3%
|0.9
|0.08
|Christian Kirk
|90
|11
|115
|20.0%
|28.5
|0.32
|Gabe Davis
|93
|7
|93
|16.1%
|16.3
|0.18
|Tim Jones
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Parker Washington
|32
|3
|21
|15.6%
|5.1
|0.16
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|86
|14
|225
|22.1%
|42.5
|0.49
The Colts are one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league but have also allowed a 40.2% first down-plus-touchdown rate, 7.25 yards per coverage snap and 9.2 yards per coverage target — all of which are bottom-five marks in the league for zone defenses.
Among wide receivers with at least 50 routes versus zone coverage, Brian Thomas Jr. ranks 15th in fantasy points per route run and 10th in yards per route run. He should be considered a high-end option this week.
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rate: 37.9% (5)
- Zone coverage rate: 58.6% (27)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|11
|1
|13
|9.1%
|8.3
|0.75
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Justin Watson
|26
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Skyy Moore
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Rashee Rice
|29
|7
|58
|31.0%
|18.8
|0.65
|Xavier Worthy
|30
|3
|31
|20.0%
|6.1
|0.20
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|47
|1
|4
|6.4%
|1.4
|0.03
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Justin Watson
|50
|6
|87
|16.0%
|14.7
|0.29
|Skyy Moore
|16
|0
|0
|6.3%
|0.0
|0.00
|Rashee Rice
|62
|17
|230
|32.3%
|46.0
|0.74
|Xavier Worthy
|76
|6
|123
|10.5%
|30.3
|0.40
The Saints have played a top-five rate of man coverage this season and have allowed the fifth-most yards per reception (15.9) and the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (7.42) in those looks.
The Chiefs are hurting at the wide receiver position and may call on Week 5 waiver wire target JuJu Smith-Schuster to step up. Smith-Schuster (on a small sample size) ranks 12th among wide receivers (minimum of 10 routes) in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage this season.
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 47.0% (1)
- Zone coverage rank: 49.2% (32)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Davante Adams
|17
|2
|12
|35.3%
|9.2
|0.54
|Jakobi Meyers
|30
|2
|27
|30.0%
|4.7
|0.16
|DJ Turner
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Tre Tucker
|30
|5
|54
|23.3%
|16.4
|0.55
|Tyreik McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Davante Adams
|109
|16
|197
|18.4%
|35.7
|0.33
|Jakobi Meyers
|111
|17
|174
|17.1%
|40.4
|0.36
|DJ Turner
|21
|1
|9
|9.5%
|1.9
|0.09
|Tre Tucker
|96
|11
|118
|13.5%
|22.8
|0.24
The Broncos have played the highest rate of man coverage this season but rank just 27th in defensive success rate (48.5%) and have allowed the third-highest completion rate (74.0%) while in man.
With trade rumors and injuries surrounding Davante Adams, his availability for this game should be in doubt. That leaves Tre Tucker as the likely next-best wide receiver option. Tucker ranks among the top 20 wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes) in fantasy points per route run — a significantly better mark than even Jakobi Meyers, who has been very inefficient against man despite a high target rate.
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Joshua Palmer
|20
|1
|6
|5.0%
|1.6
|0.08
|Derius Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Simi Fehoko
|7
|0
|0
|14.3%
|0.0
|0.00
|Quentin Johnston
|18
|2
|18
|44.4%
|3.8
|0.21
|Ladd McConkey
|23
|6
|99
|34.8%
|21.9
|0.95
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Joshua Palmer
|45
|6
|64
|20.0%
|12.4
|0.28
|Derius Davis
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Simi Fehoko
|23
|1
|17
|8.7%
|2.7
|0.12
|Quentin Johnston
|71
|9
|124
|15.5%
|39.4
|0.55
|Ladd McConkey
|61
|9
|77
|26.2%
|22.7
|0.37
Los Angeles Rams
Week 5 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rate: 22.4% (21)
- Zone coverage rate: 71.3% (14)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Demarcus Robinson
|37
|4
|42
|16.2%
|8.2
|0.22
|Cooper Kupp
|26
|5
|20
|30.8%
|13.0
|0.50
|Tyler Johnson
|27
|3
|66
|18.5%
|9.6
|0.36
|Tutu Atwell
|12
|3
|53
|33.3%
|8.3
|0.69
|Jordan Whittington
|8
|1
|15
|12.5%
|2.5
|0.31
|Puka Nacua
|6
|1
|6
|16.7%
|1.6
|0.27
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Demarcus Robinson
|93
|5
|119
|11.8%
|16.9
|0.18
|Cooper Kupp
|44
|13
|127
|43.2%
|25.7
|0.58
|Tyler Johnson
|49
|7
|53
|20.4%
|12.3
|0.25
|Tutu Atwell
|55
|8
|170
|18.2%
|25.0
|0.45
|Jordan Whittington
|46
|10
|97
|26.1%
|19.7
|0.43
|Puka Nacua
|9
|3
|29
|33.3%
|5.9
|0.66
|Xavier Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
The Packers have played a slightly above-average rate of zone coverage and rank a bit below average in many team coverage metrics, which includes their 44.0% defensive success rate (22nd), 8.0 yards allowed per coverage target (22nd) and 37.6% first-down/touchdown rate allowed (27th).
Jordan Whittington leads the team’s active wide receivers in target rate versus zone, which has led to 12 targets — the second most on the team, behind only Cooper Kupp (19). Whittington could be a desperation flex play off the waiver wire this week in a favorable matchup.
Miami Dolphins
Week 5 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rate: 40.1% (4)
- Zone coverage rate: 56.4% (29)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Tyreek Hill
|29
|3
|92
|31.0%
|18.2
|0.63
|Robbie Chosen
|9
|0
|0
|11.1%
|0.0
|0.00
|Braxton Berrios
|19
|0
|0
|15.8%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jaylen Waddle
|31
|5
|67
|16.1%
|11.7
|0.38
|Grant DuBose
|9
|0
|0
|11.1%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Tyreek Hill
|87
|14
|125
|24.1%
|26.5
|0.30
|Robbie Chosen
|12
|1
|5
|25.0%
|1.5
|0.13
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|13
|1
|30
|7.7%
|4.0
|0.31
|Braxton Berrios
|53
|0
|0
|1.9%
|0.0
|0.00
|Erik Ezukanma
|7
|0
|0
|28.6%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jaylen Waddle
|84
|12
|145
|17.9%
|26.5
|0.32
|Malik Washington
|7
|1
|8
|14.3%
|1.8
|0.26
|Grant DuBose
|17
|1
|13
|11.8%
|2.3
|0.14
The Patriots have played a top-five rate of man coverage this season and rank among the 10 best man defenses in yards allowed per coverage target (5.5) and yards allowed per reception (9.5).
Struggles at the quarterback position have led to a downgrade in fantasy value for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which could be emphasized this week against a tougher man coverage unit.
Minnesota Vikings
Week 5 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rate: 28.3% (10)
- Zone coverage rate: 68.9% (17)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Trishton Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Trent Sherfield
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Brandon Powell
|17
|3
|29
|29.4%
|5.9
|0.35
|Justin Jefferson
|25
|6
|197
|36.0%
|37.7
|1.51
|Jalen Nailor
|21
|3
|62
|19.1%
|21.2
|1.01
|Jordan Addison
|11
|1
|18
|9.1%
|2.8
|0.25
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Trent Sherfield
|13
|3
|33
|30.8%
|6.3
|0.48
|Brandon Powell
|52
|0
|0
|1.9%
|0.0
|0.00
|Justin Jefferson
|87
|14
|161
|24.1%
|42.1
|0.48
|Jalen Nailor
|65
|5
|75
|10.8%
|18.5
|0.28
|Jordan Addison
|33
|5
|89
|18.2%
|19.9
|0.60
The Jets have played a top-10 rate of man coverage this season. They have earned the third-best team coverage grade (69.8) while ranking among the five best man coverage units in yards allowed per reception (9.1) and yards allowed per coverage snap (4.16).
Justin Jefferson isn’t leaving fantasy lineups, even in a difficult matchup, but if there was any doubt, he leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage this season.
New England Patriots
Week 5 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rate: 24.2% (18)
- Zone coverage rate: 69.2% (15)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|K.J. Osborn
|31
|1
|7
|12.9%
|1.7
|0.05
|Tyquan Thornton
|22
|0
|0
|4.6%
|0.0
|0.00
|Demario Douglas
|36
|5
|47
|16.7%
|9.7
|0.27
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|27
|2
|13
|18.5%
|3.3
|0.12
|Javon Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Kayshon Boutte
|4
|1
|2
|25.0%
|1.2
|0.30
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|K.J. Osborn
|56
|4
|24
|14.3%
|6.4
|0.11
|Tyquan Thornton
|36
|2
|27
|11.1%
|4.7
|0.13
|Demario Douglas
|66
|7
|47
|12.1%
|11.7
|0.18
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|64
|6
|48
|12.5%
|16.8
|0.26
|Kayshon Boutte
|17
|1
|11
|5.9%
|2.1
|0.12
The Dolphins have played a league-average rate of man and zone coverages this season, ranking 30th in team coverage grade (47.4) while in zone and 29th (50.6) in man.
The Patriots' wide receiver corps has found limited success against either coverage but has a chance to improve its numbers in a positive matchup this week.
New Orleans Saints
Week 5 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rate: 26.8% (12)
- Zone coverage rate: 62.8% (23)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Rashid Shaheed
|16
|0
|0
|18.8%
|0.0
|0.00
|Chris Olave
|15
|5
|46
|40.0%
|15.6
|1.04
|Bub Means
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Mason Tipton
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|15
|1
|3
|6.7%
|1.3
|0.09
|Rashid Shaheed
|81
|15
|252
|27.2%
|52.2
|0.64
|Chris Olave
|84
|15
|219
|21.4%
|36.9
|0.44
|Bub Means
|2
|0
|0
|50.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Mason Tipton
|36
|4
|23
|13.9%
|6.3
|0.18
The Chiefs have played man coverage at an above-average rate this season, ranking slightly below average in most team coverage metrics, including bottom-10 marks in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.96) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).
Chris Olave is the only Saints wide receiver to produce anything against man coverage this season. He ranks third among wide receivers (minimum of 10 routes) in fantasy points per route run against man, commanding an elite 40% target rate and earning a top-five PFF receiving grade (90.6). Olave should excel in this matchup in Week 5.
New York Giants
Week 5 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rate: 22.8% (19)
- Zone coverage rate: 67.6% (19)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Darius Slayton
|33
|0
|0
|3.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|34
|9
|56
|32.4%
|20.6
|0.61
|Jalin Hyatt
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Malik Nabers
|38
|10
|145
|44.7%
|36.5
|0.96
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Darius Slayton
|102
|10
|122
|13.7%
|22.2
|0.22
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|89
|17
|138
|29.2%
|30.8
|0.35
|Jalin Hyatt
|25
|0
|0
|12.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Malik Nabers
|114
|25
|241
|29.8%
|55.1
|0.48
The Seahawks have played an average rate of both man and zone coverages this season, ranking above average in defensive success rate while in man (58.1%) and zone (50.4%).
Malik Nabers isn’t leaving starting fantasy lineups, and Wan’Dale Robinson has a case to be in consideration, as well. Robinson has put up high-end target rates regardless of the coverage, even ranking in the top 25 in fantasy points per route run against man this season.
New York Jets
Week 5 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rate: 12.0% (31)
- Zone coverage rate: 80.9% (2)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Mike Williams
|37
|4
|52
|16.2%
|9.2
|0.25
|Allen Lazard
|53
|8
|104
|20.8%
|30.4
|0.57
|Garrett Wilson
|61
|10
|96
|23.0%
|25.6
|0.42
|Xavier Gipson
|15
|0
|0
|6.7%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Mike Williams
|49
|4
|68
|8.2%
|10.8
|0.22
|Allen Lazard
|84
|8
|102
|15.5%
|24.2
|0.29
|Malachi Corley
|1
|1
|4
|100.0%
|1.4
|1.40
|Garrett Wilson
|90
|10
|95
|22.2%
|19.5
|0.22
|Xavier Gipson
|29
|3
|22
|17.2%
|5.2
|0.18
The Vikings have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season and rank in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per reception (10.9) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.8%).
The Jets' wide receivers have been very inefficient against zone coverage this season, as they all rank outside the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (minimum of 30 routes). It could be another quiet week for the team's wide receivers despite this matchup not being too difficult on paper.
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Britain Covey
|7
|2
|20
|28.6%
|4.0
|0.57
|Parris Campbell
|14
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|A.J. Brown
|11
|2
|75
|27.3%
|15.5
|1.41
|DeVonta Smith
|32
|6
|55
|31.3%
|11.5
|0.36
|Johnny Wilson
|13
|0
|0
|7.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jahan Dotson
|32
|1
|3
|6.3%
|1.3
|0.04
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|John Ross
|10
|1
|6
|20.0%
|1.6
|0.16
|Britain Covey
|19
|5
|15
|26.3%
|6.5
|0.34
|Parris Campbell
|49
|6
|30
|12.2%
|15.0
|0.31
|A.J. Brown
|27
|3
|44
|22.2%
|7.4
|0.27
|DeVonta Smith
|77
|15
|184
|23.4%
|39.4
|0.51
|Johnny Wilson
|30
|1
|9
|16.7%
|1.9
|0.06
|Jahan Dotson
|96
|4
|22
|6.3%
|6.2
|0.06
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 5 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rate: 15.4% (28)
- Zone coverage rate: 78.6% (4)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Ben Skowronek
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Van Jefferson
|17
|1
|2
|11.8%
|1.2
|0.07
|Scott Miller
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Calvin Austin III
|15
|1
|6
|13.3%
|1.6
|0.11
|George Pickens
|22
|3
|37
|31.8%
|6.7
|0.30
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Ben Skowronek
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Van Jefferson
|65
|4
|34
|9.2%
|7.4
|0.11
|Scott Miller
|29
|2
|31
|6.9%
|5.1
|0.18
|Calvin Austin III
|57
|6
|118
|14.0%
|23.8
|0.42
|George Pickens
|89
|17
|247
|23.6%
|41.7
|0.47
The Cowboys' defense has been among the most zone-heavy units in the NFL, and while they rank fifth in the league in defensive success rate from zone (56.0%), they are prone to ceding yardage, ranking in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per reception (11.5) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.5).
George Pickens ranks among the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (minimum of 35 routes) when facing zone coverage, producing more than 85% of his fantasy points against zone. He’ll be in for another positive matchup against Mike Zimmer’s zone defense this week.
San Francisco 49ers
Week 5 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rate: 20.6% (23)
- Zone coverage rate: 71.8% (12)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Conley
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jauan Jennings
|37
|5
|83
|24.3%
|19.3
|0.52
|Deebo Samuel
|29
|3
|19
|24.1%
|4.9
|0.17
|Brandon Aiyuk
|39
|3
|38
|23.1%
|6.8
|0.17
|Ronnie Bell
|10
|0
|0
|20.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jacob Cowing
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Conley
|16
|1
|4
|18.8%
|1.4
|0.09
|Jauan Jennings
|67
|16
|281
|26.9%
|56.1
|0.84
|Deebo Samuel
|63
|13
|203
|27.0%
|33.3
|0.53
|Brandon Aiyuk
|91
|10
|129
|16.5%
|22.9
|0.25
|Ronnie Bell
|23
|1
|12
|4.4%
|2.2
|0.10
|Jacob Cowing
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
The Cardinals have played an above-average rate of zone coverage this season but rank 31st in team coverage grade (45.6) and last in both defensive success rate (33.0%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (44.0%).
Deebo Samuel is coming off his quietest game of the year after missing Week 3, but he is primed to explode this week in an ideal zone matchup. He has been most effective against zone, ranking among the top 10 wide receivers (minimum of 35 routes) in fantasy points per route run. He also leads wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (90.8) and ranks second in yards per route run (3.63) versus zone.
Jauan Jennings leads wide receivers (minimum 35 routes) in fantasy points per route run, though his role diminished slightly in Week 4 with Samuel back from injury.
Seattle Seahawks
Week 5 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rate: 27.6% (11)
- Zone coverage rate: 62.8% (23)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Tyler Lockett
|43
|6
|73
|18.6%
|13.3
|0.31
|D.K. Metcalf
|53
|8
|102
|26.4%
|18.2
|0.34
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jake Bobo
|7
|1
|10
|14.3%
|2.0
|0.29
|Dareke Young
|1
|0
|0
|100.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|55
|10
|104
|27.3%
|20.4
|0.37
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Tyler Lockett
|96
|12
|126
|17.7%
|24.6
|0.26
|D.K. Metcalf
|105
|16
|264
|20.0%
|54.4
|0.52
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|6
|4
|26
|66.7%
|6.6
|1.10
|Jake Bobo
|24
|4
|35
|16.7%
|7.5
|0.31
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|107
|15
|122
|16.8%
|27.2
|0.25
The Giants have deployed man coverage at an above-average rate this season but rank 30th in yards allowed per reception (16.6) and yards allowed per coverage target (10.2) while in man.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in a great spot to produce, as he leads Seahawks wide receivers in target rate and fantasy points per route run when facing man coverage this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Mike Evans
|50
|7
|57
|18.0%
|24.7
|0.49
|Sterling Shepard
|10
|2
|21
|20.0%
|4.1
|0.41
|Chris Godwin
|51
|11
|117
|25.5%
|34.7
|0.68
|Trey Palmer
|6
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Jalen McMillan
|33
|2
|38
|9.1%
|11.8
|0.36
|Kameron Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Mike Evans
|80
|11
|157
|22.5%
|32.7
|0.41
|Sterling Shepard
|27
|1
|30
|7.4%
|4.0
|0.15
|Chris Godwin
|82
|16
|205
|23.2%
|42.5
|0.52
|Trey Palmer
|23
|4
|45
|21.7%
|14.5
|0.63
|Jalen McMillan
|53
|1
|21
|5.7%
|3.1
|0.06
|Kameron Johnson
|12
|0
|0
|8.3%
|0.0
|0.00
Tennessee Titans
Week 5 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|13
|1
|11
|15.4%
|8.1
|0.62
|Tyler Boyd
|24
|1
|3
|16.7%
|1.3
|0.05
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Calvin Ridley
|25
|3
|42
|20.0%
|7.2
|0.29
|Treylon Burks
|14
|2
|22
|14.3%
|4.2
|0.30
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|48
|9
|110
|25.0%
|20.0
|0.42
|Tyler Boyd
|87
|9
|105
|14.9%
|19.5
|0.22
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Calvin Ridley
|93
|6
|99
|14.0%
|21.9
|0.24
|Treylon Burks
|59
|1
|2
|8.5%
|1.2
|0.02
|Jha'Quan Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Washington Commanders
Week 5 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rate: 40.7% (3)
- Zone coverage rate: 54.2% (30)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Jamison Crowder
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Noah Brown
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|11
|2
|21
|27.3%
|4.1
|0.37
|Terry McLaurin
|27
|6
|60
|29.6%
|18.0
|0.67
|Dyami Brown
|12
|3
|20
|25.0%
|5.0
|0.42
|Luke McCaffrey
|19
|3
|30
|21.1%
|6.0
|0.32
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Jamison Crowder
|6
|1
|5
|16.7%
|1.5
|0.25
|Noah Brown
|44
|9
|111
|22.7%
|20.1
|0.46
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|31
|8
|93
|29.0%
|17.3
|0.56
|Terry McLaurin
|97
|13
|131
|20.6%
|32.1
|0.33
|Dyami Brown
|42
|2
|17
|7.1%
|3.7
|0.09
|Luke McCaffrey
|56
|4
|49
|7.1%
|8.9
|0.16
The Browns have been among the most man-heavy defenses in the league this season while ranking as a top-five man defense in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.3%) and defensive success rate (63.8%).
Terry McLaurin has been a top-10 wide receiver (minimum of 25 routes) against man coverage, delivering 0.67 fantasy points per route run. He has also earned an elite 30% target rate when facing man and should be able to overcome this difficult matchup for another start-worthy fantasy performance.
