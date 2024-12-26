Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 17

• Puka Nacua has been the league’s best wide receiver versus zone coverage: Nacua faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, who play zone at an above-average rate, allowing him to build on his success.

• CeeDee Lamb’s dominance against man coverage should help him overcome a tougher matchup: The Philadelphia Eagles run man at an above-average rate, which plays into Lamb’s strengths heading into Week 17.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rate: 18.2% (28)

18.2% (28) Zone coverage rate: 77.6% (3)

Versus man

Versus zone

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages