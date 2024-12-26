All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 17

2S05YNR Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs a pass route during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

By Jonathon Macri

Puka Nacua has been the league’s best wide receiver versus zone coverage: Nacua faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, who play zone at an above-average rate, allowing him to build on his success.

CeeDee Lamb’s dominance against man coverage should help him overcome a tougher matchup: The Philadelphia Eagles run man at an above-average rate, which plays into Lamb’s strengths heading into Week 17.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHICIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rate: 18.2% (28)
  • Zone coverage rate: 77.6% (3)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Chris Moore2000.0%0.00.00
Zay Jones361132.8%2.30.06
Zach Pascal5000.0%0.00.00
Greg Dortch6966415.9%18.40.27
Michael Wilson1281218217.2%42.20.33
Xavier Weaver60016.7%0.00.00
Marvin Harrison Jr.1302022930.0%60.90.47
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Chris Moore6000.0%0.00.00
Zay Jones81264.9%2.60.03
Zach Pascal10000.0%0.00.00
Greg Dortch1842421315.2%45.30.25
Michael Wilson3253134413.2%77.40.24
Xavier Weaver21000.0%0.00.00
Marvin Harrison Jr.3313149717.8%104.70.32

Atlanta Falcons

