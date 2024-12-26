Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 17

• Puka Nacua has been the league’s best wide receiver versus zone coverage: Nacua faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, who play zone at an above-average rate, allowing him to build on his success.
• CeeDee Lamb’s dominance against man coverage should help him overcome a tougher matchup: The Philadelphia Eagles run man at an above-average rate, which plays into Lamb’s strengths heading into Week 17.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rate: 18.2% (28)
- Zone coverage rate: 77.6% (3)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|36
|1
|13
|2.8%
|2.3
|0.06
|Zach Pascal
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|69
|6
|64
|15.9%
|18.4
|0.27
|Michael Wilson
|128
|12
|182
|17.2%
|42.2
|0.33
|Xavier Weaver
|6
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|130
|20
|229
|30.0%
|60.9
|0.47
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|81
|2
|6
|4.9%
|2.6
|0.03
|Zach Pascal
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|184
|24
|213
|15.2%
|45.3
|0.25
|Michael Wilson
|325
|31
|344
|13.2%
|77.4
|0.24
|Xavier Weaver
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|331
|31
|497
|17.8%
|104.7
|0.32
Atlanta Falcons